An MMORPG isn’t much without its raid bosses and Throne and Liberty has a bevy of different ones to choose from. Whether it’s guild raids or world bosses, there’s no shortage of activities to partake in. One of these happens to be the Secret Dungeons, although they’re not necessarily dungeon related. Instead, these are bosses that the player will need to go head-to-head with, one-on-one, showing your skill and not relying on others to do the damage or mechanics.
There are twenty to choose from (outside the special version), but the ones that only matter are those at level 50. There are eleven of these starting at level 10, going to level 20, and each one has their own gimmicks that make them a challenge.
This is the guide for the eleventh floor where the Avolos Umbramancer serpent resides.
First Counter
A mage class, so as you can expect, his autos will hit you from afar. The first counter isn’t necessarily all that impactful, but failing to do so will take a decent chunk of HP off your bar. Simply press Q at the right time as Avolos will shoot a line AOE right at you. Afterward, prepare to move.
Lightning Puddles
The first real mechanic of the fight, Avolos will put down three horizontal puddles below your feet. It’s as simple as moving forward or backwards to avoid it. As soon as these puddles resolve, a second set will be placed below your feet, this time in a vertical pattern. As you might expect, all you need to do is move left or right to avoid it.
Maze
The main attraction to the fight, Avolos will pull the player into the middle of the arena and erect walls all around him. The difficulty in this maze is the equivalent of a kid’s menu at a restaurant. There are multiple exits on the sides of the arena. The second row is almost entirely free to rotate around, with only one deviating path on each side of the arena having multiple options where none of them actually lead to dead ends. Angle your camera as isometric as possible to get the best view of which path leads to the edge of the arena.
Electric Room
After the maze, there will be numerous puddles scattered throughout the field. Run as fast as you can towards Avolos to dodge them.
Lightning Puddles Part 2
Similar to the first part of the fight, Avolos will summon puddles below your feet in a horizontal or vertical manner. The difference here is that in their respective positions (horizontal or vertical), there are now two rows instead of one. This means that instead of having the option to go left and right, or up and down, there will only be one option to go without taking damage. It’s a matter of quickly identifying if it’s your left or right (or up or down) that is safe and moving accordingly.
And that’s all there is to it. Avolos Umbramancer is taken down and now you’re on the way to take down the next crucial opponent.
Rewards
- 33,593 Sollant
- 41,219 EXP
- 5 Precious Weapon Growthstones
- 5 Precious Armor Growthstones
- 5 Precious Accessory Growthstones
- 10 Rare Recovery Crystal
Throne and Liberty
Join the battle and immerse yourself in the exhilarating world of THRONE AND LIBERTY, a free-to-play game that revolves around guild-focused combat. Engage in thrilling battles against dozens to thousands of other players and fantastic creatures in group battles and massive Castle Sieges. Quick thinking and active decision-making are critical because every choice you make in the ever-changing world of Solisium carries weight and directly shapes your gameplay experience.
THRONE AND LIBERTY captures the essence of classic MMORPGs while introducing new gameplay elements, adding depth and excitement at every turn. Choose your dual-weapon loadout to customize your approach on the battlefield, or morph into creatures of the land, water, and sky to traverse the vast and seamless world, or even take temporary control of a defeated boss to turn the tide of battle in your favor. Prepare for an unforgettable adventure where you’ll need to gather your guild, prepare for battle, and claim the throne.
- Platform(s)
- PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , PC
- Released
- October 1, 2024
- Developer(s)
- NCSoft
- Publisher(s)
- NCSoft , Amazon Games