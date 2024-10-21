An MMORPG isn’t much without its raid bosses and Throne and Liberty has a bevy of different ones to choose from. Whether it’s guild raids or world bosses, there’s no shortage of activities to partake in. One of these happens to be the Secret Dungeons, although they’re not necessarily dungeon related. Instead, these are bosses that the player will need to go head-to-head with, one-on-one, showing your skill and not relying on others to do the damage or mechanics.

There are twenty to choose from (outside the special version), but the ones that only matter are those at level 50. There are eleven of these starting at level 10, going to level 20, and each one has their own gimmicks that make them a challenge.

This is the guide for the eleventh floor where the Avolos Umbramancer serpent resides.

First Counter

A mage class, so as you can expect, his autos will hit you from afar. The first counter isn’t necessarily all that impactful, but failing to do so will take a decent chunk of HP off your bar. Simply press Q at the right time as Avolos will shoot a line AOE right at you. Afterward, prepare to move.

Lightning Puddles

The first real mechanic of the fight, Avolos will put down three horizontal puddles below your feet. It’s as simple as moving forward or backwards to avoid it. As soon as these puddles resolve, a second set will be placed below your feet, this time in a vertical pattern. As you might expect, all you need to do is move left or right to avoid it.

Maze

The main attraction to the fight, Avolos will pull the player into the middle of the arena and erect walls all around him. The difficulty in this maze is the equivalent of a kid’s menu at a restaurant. There are multiple exits on the sides of the arena. The second row is almost entirely free to rotate around, with only one deviating path on each side of the arena having multiple options where none of them actually lead to dead ends. Angle your camera as isometric as possible to get the best view of which path leads to the edge of the arena.

Electric Room

After the maze, there will be numerous puddles scattered throughout the field. Run as fast as you can towards Avolos to dodge them.

Lightning Puddles Part 2

Similar to the first part of the fight, Avolos will summon puddles below your feet in a horizontal or vertical manner. The difference here is that in their respective positions (horizontal or vertical), there are now two rows instead of one. This means that instead of having the option to go left and right, or up and down, there will only be one option to go without taking damage. It’s a matter of quickly identifying if it’s your left or right (or up or down) that is safe and moving accordingly.

And that’s all there is to it. Avolos Umbramancer is taken down and now you’re on the way to take down the next crucial opponent.

Rewards

33,593 Sollant

41,219 EXP

5 Precious Weapon Growthstones

5 Precious Armor Growthstones

5 Precious Accessory Growthstones

10 Rare Recovery Crystal