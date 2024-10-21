An MMORPG isn’t much without its raid bosses and Throne and Liberty has a bevy of different ones to choose from. Whether it’s guild raids or world bosses, there’s no shortage of activities to partake in. One of these happens to be the Secret Dungeons, although they’re not necessarily dungeon related. Instead, these are bosses that the player will need to go head-to-head with, one-on-one, showing your skill and not relying on others to do the damage or mechanics.

There are twenty to choose from (outside the special version), but the ones that only matter are those at level 50. There are eleven of these starting at level 10, going to level 20, and each one has their own gimmicks that make them a challenge.

This is the guide for the twelfth floor introducing us to the mysterious scorpion, Scorpos.

Summoning

You may notice there's just a lone Tower Explosive Scorpion to the left of where you enter, along with a strangely active ground in front of you. The scorpion isn’t the actual boss, but a means of summoning the real boss. Drag the scorpion to the sandpit and kill it to reveal the true villain of the Secret Dungeon: Scorpos.

Sand Spin

Unlike the other two bosses, Scorpos needs to be in range to do his autos. So if you’re a caster, it might be best shuffling around the arena. At some point, Scopros will do a 360-degree spin and disturb the sand below it. You will need to make sure you’re out of the AOE attack as it will progressively do damage while standing in it.

Illusive Evasion

Close

Scorpos will dig down into the sand to hide itself, all while summoning three scorpions, one of which is explosive. When he does this, there will be a purple effect in the sand indicating where he's located. At the same time, he’ll have two other clones trying to trick you of his position. Follow the movements of the purple shards. When they stop, drag the scoprions ontop of the sandpit and kill them to stun Scopros. If you fail to do this, you'll deal a significant amount of damage, but if you’re a wand user, you’ll be able to heal and mitigate through it. You’ll just be stunned and miss a counterable attack.

Underground and Counter

Scorpos will go underground for a very short amount of time. Be sure to run away as fast as possible, otherwise he’ll deal a large amount of damage when it reemerges. It’ll also do a counter-attack from time to time, but the damage dealt from it is small. Mainly use it to trigger your counter’s skill whenever possible.

Scorpos is a little intimidating only because of the unique mechanics, but there are actually few and once you understand them, this boss quickly goes down.

Rewards

37,523 Sollant

41,467 EXP

5 Precious Weapon Growthstones

5 Precious Armor Growthstones

5 Precious Accessory Growthstones

10 Rare Recovery Crystal