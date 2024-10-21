An MMORPG isn’t much without its raid bosses and Throne and Liberty has a bevy of different ones to choose from. Whether it’s guild raids or world bosses, there’s no shortage of activities to partake in. One of these happens to be the Secret Dungeons, although they’re not necessarily dungeon related. Instead, these are bosses that the player will need to go head-to-head with, one-on-one, showing your skill and not relying on others to do the damage or mechanics.

There are twenty to choose from (outside the special version), but the ones that only matter are those at level 50. There are eleven of these starting at level 10, going to level 20, and each one has their own gimmicks that make them a challenge.

This is the guide for the thirteenth floor, facing off against the rocky, but surprisingly thunderous, Lightning Jump Attacker.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Stone Puzzle

Similar to the Scopro fight, the first thing you will notice is that the boss isn’t on the field. In fact, nothing is on the field but three rocks, two colored blue while one is red. There's a quick puzzle that needs to be done here where you need to obtain the shield from the furthest blue rock, but in order to do that, you first must grab the tether from the red rock, drag it to the middle rock and then finally to the last remaining boulder. Doing so will grant you the shield to survive the devastating hit from the boss when he lands in the arena.

Counter

This is one of the trickier counters to perfect. The issue with the jump counter is that, even though it may feel like you hit the counter at the correct time, you don’t get it, and this is because of the animation. The jump is a long animation, so in order to get a perfect counter, you'll need to take into account the added delay of this boss’ jump animation.

Lightning Waves

Lightning Jump Attacker will do another counter, this time lifting his foot up and slamming the ground. Unlike the jump, this is much easier to successfully counter, but at the same time, if you fail it, you’ll be stunned, and this is troublesome because he summons electric walls on the other side of the arena. These will move towards you. There are upwards of three safe spots in the wall of lightning, so look towards the other side of the arena and determine the gaps that you can fit between. He will do this periodically.

Lightning Waves + Stone Puzzle

At around half health, the Lightning Jump Attacker will fly away, but not before setting down waves of lightning along with the stone puzzle at the beginning of the Secret Dungeon. Complete the puzzle while dodging the waves to obtain the shield that will protect you from when the boss comes back down. Note that these waves will continue for longer than a single instance, so just prepare to dodge them multiple times.

The boss will repeat these patterns, including the stone puzzle, until he’s defeated. Once you have taken him down, collect your rewards and progress to the next Secret Dungeon.

Rewards

42,566 Sollant

41,721 EXP

6 Precious Weapon Growthstones

6 Precious Armor Growthstones

6 Precious Accessory Growthstones

10 Rare Recovery Crystal