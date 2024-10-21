An MMORPG isn’t much without its raid bosses and Throne and Liberty has a bevy of different ones to choose from. Whether it’s guild raids or world bosses, there’s no shortage of activities to partake in. One of these happens to be the Secret Dungeons, although they’re not necessarily dungeon related. Instead, these are bosses that the player will need to go head-to-head with, one-on-one, showing your skill and not relying on others to do the damage or mechanics.

There are twenty to choose from (outside the special version), but the ones that only matter are those at level 50. There are eleven of these starting at level 10, going to level 20, and each one has their own gimmicks that make them a challenge.

This is the guide for the fourteenth floor of the Old Wizard's Eye, one of the more tricky fights in the Secret Dungeons.

Counter

The first thing Old Wizard’s Eye will do, outside of autos, will be an AOE counter-attack that is painful if you fail to get down. This will come into play in figuring out the pacing of the rest of the mechanics in the fight.

Puddles

The Old Wizard’s Eye will glow red and begin to put puddles below your feet. These are meant to trap you and do damage to you, which you should avoid as soon as they appear. They take a while before they go off, so you should have time to move out, but you can’t dillydally. After that, there will be three raidwide hits.

Half Room Instant Kill Part 1

This is what people are likely looking for a solution for. This is the trickiest part of the fight, by far as the Old Wizard’s Eye will speak in some unknown language and begin to cleave half the room. The problem is that it’s directed at where you are located, it slows your movement, and you only have a couple of seconds to get out of it. As soon as the three raidwide attacks finish, get close to the boss and begin to run around the side of it at an angle in your mounted form. You should have just enough time to get out of the blast, even though it’s a tight window.

Half Room Instant Kill Part 2

You may have thought this was over, but there's a second part to this attack that happens further into the fight. After the first one, you will be greeted with a counter-attack, puddles, another counter, four raidwide attacks, more puddles and finally a counter. It’s important to know where you are in the fight, because after that final counter, the Old Wizard’s Eye will perfect the half room kill attack, so you'll have little to no time to actually move. Countering the attack, you need to immediately mount and angle yourself to the boss’ side to get out of the half room cleave.

Once you’ve completed the second attack, it’s smooth sailing from here. The Old Wizard’s Eye will repeat the same attacks, minus the instant kill attack, until it’s dead.

Rewards

49,148 Sollant

42,052 EXP

7 Precious Weapon Growthstones

7 Precious Armor Growthstones

7 Precious Accessory Growthstones

10 Rare Recovery Crystal