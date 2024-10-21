An MMORPG isn’t much without its raid bosses and Throne and Liberty has a bevy of different ones to choose from. Whether it’s guild raids or world bosses, there’s no shortage of activities to partake in. One of these happens to be the Secret Dungeons, although they’re not necessarily dungeon related. Instead, these are bosses that the player will need to go head-to-head with, one-on-one, showing your skill and not relying on others to do the damage or mechanics.

There are twenty to choose from (outside the special version), but the ones that only matter are those at level 50. There are eleven of these starting at level 10, going to level 20, and each one has their own gimmicks that make them a challenge.

This is the guide for the fifteenth floor, featuring the Stealer of Light himself, Dren. This is the only Secret Dungeon where you’re actually playing as a different character -- well, kind of. The entire arena is darkened when entering, but there's one source of light that can be interacted with. Head over there and touch the bright light to transform into an armored knight while a sadistic, dual-bladed Dren, Stealer of Light is standing.

Counters

Close

The first counter comes out fast, with a follow-up counter coming shortly after. These should be parried fairly easily, especially the follow-up, considering how much room there's to be countered versus the first. If you do get hit, you will become dazed and Dren will teleport behind you to cast some sort of blood magic. He'll leave a large puddle on the ground, so step out when regaining control.

Into the Darkness

Dren’s main gimmick is teleporting the knight across the room and placing them in pitch darkness. The goal is traversing the darkness to get to the light on the other end. The only trouble is there are clones of Dren spread throughout. All that needs to be done is maneuver past each without touching them and grabbing the light at the end. If done successfully, Dren will become dazed for a short while. If you touch any of the clones, they'll take a large amount of HP from your bar.

Double The Trouble

Progressing through the Secret Dungeon, Dren will up the ante by teleporting behind you and trying to counter. He will also leave not one, but two strips of blood on the ground that, if stepped in, will apply a ten-second bleed.

After this, Dren will simply repeat his standard attack patterns, such as the teleports and blood strips, but will also have another darkness mechanic in there as well. He’s arguably one of the weaker bosses to be faced, but will chip away at the HP bar if not playing safe.

Rewards

57,901 Sollant

42,498 EXP

Mischievous Joker Amitoi Summon Stone

7 Precious Weapon Growthstones

7 Precious Armor Growthstones

7 Precious Accessory Growthstones

10 Rare Recovery Crystal