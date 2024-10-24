An MMORPG isn’t much without its raid bosses and Throne and Liberty has a bevy of different ones to choose from. Whether it’s guild raids or world bosses, there’s no shortage of activities to partake in. One of these happens to be the Secret Dungeons, although they’re not necessarily dungeon related. Instead, these are bosses that the player will need to go head-to-head with, one-on-one, showing your skill and not relying on others to do the damage or mechanics.

There are twenty to choose from (outside the special version), but the ones that only matter are those at level 50. There are eleven of these starting at level 10, going to level 20, and each one has their own gimmicks that make them a challenge.

Related Review: Throne and Liberty Hardcore Gamer dives into Throne and Liberty and dissects the MMO's assets.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

This is the guide for the sixteenth floor, featuring the stone giant, Immortal Guardian. Upon entering the field, you might notice there are three pillars alongside the stone guardian. These will come into play shortly into the fight. The Immortal Guardian’s auto-attacks are large raidwide attacks, dealing only a small amount of damage.

Counter

Close

His first counter comes after a couple of autos, and thankfully, has a slow windup. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case for his second counter, which happens after even more autos. This time it’s much quicker and a little harder to dodge. Upon failing the counter, you will become dazzed for a couple of seconds.

The Floor is Lava

Close

After the second counter mechanic, the Immortal Guardian will jump up on a pillar and light the floor ablaze. You might have guessed it, but you have to get up on a pillar yourself otherwise the HP bar will be slowly chipped away at. Jump up to the one the Immortal Guardian is on as he’s unreachable with attacks, even from casters, on the other two. It will also be trying to heal itself, so it’s up to you to prevent this.

We found the F command to grapple in here finicky, so keep at it if you are flung up into the air and all of a sudden on the ground.

Once more, the Immortal Guardian will constantly pepper the arena with its attacks and counters, but there will be one added move. It will charge his arm and hammer backward and upon it landing, it will knock you off the pillar. Quickly utilize the F button and get back onto the platform before the Immortal Guardian heals too much.

The Jump King

It will also jump between platforms, so prepare to move a bit. Despite the floor being hot and causing a burn, the damage is light. The push off the arena is more of an annoyance than an issue, with its counters being far more of a threat.

The Immortal Guardian is one of the more entertaining fights as it requires a little bit of hopping around, although as mentioned, we did have issues with using our grappling hook.

Rewards

69,796 Sollant

43,114 EXP

8 Precious Weapon Growthstones

8 Precious Armor Growthstones

8 Precious Accessory Growthstones

10 Rare Recovery Crystal