Quick Links Flamethrower Interception Merry-go-round Rewards

An MMORPG isn’t much without its raid bosses and Throne and Liberty has a bevy of different ones to choose from. Whether it’s guild raids or world bosses, there’s no shortage of activities to partake in. One of these happens to be the Secret Dungeons, although they’re not necessarily dungeon related. Instead, these are bosses that the player will need to go head-to-head with, one-on-one, showing your skill and not relying on others to do the damage or mechanics.

There are twenty to choose from (outside the special version), but the ones that only matter are those at level 50. There are eleven of these starting at level 10, going to level 20, and each one has their own gimmicks that make them a challenge.

Related Review: Throne and Liberty Hardcore Gamer dives into Throne and Liberty and dissects the MMO's assets.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

This is the guide for the seventeenth floor, featuring not only the Chaos Archwizard, but one other. We have a friend in need. Adventurer Going to the Summit, an interesting name for an NPC for sure, but we have to protect him with our life. Unfortunately, the Chaos Archwizard makes it tricky to do so. To start this, stand tall with our friends here.

Flamethrower

Close

The main goal is to ensure our friend takes as little damage as possible, so try to stay at the side of the Adventurer at all times. The Chaos Archwizard will begin shooting fire from his hands. Simply sidestep it as much as possible to avoid damage to yourself and our ally.

Interception

The Adventurer will say “I’ll prepare a powerful blow to knock him out. Cover me.” While you have been pointing everything away from him up until this point, you now have to intercept a blow from the Chaos Archwizard. Move in front of our ally and counter the skill to send it back in the Archwizard’s face. This will allow the Adventurer to land his devastating blow afterward. If this fails, our buddy will take more than half his health in damage.

Merry-go-round

Close

At some point, the Chaos Archwizard will separate the two of you apart. The goal is to get to his side as fast as possible, and he will shield us against the Archwizard’s attack. The tricky thing is dodging all the attacks while this happens. The Archwizard will be shooting fire at you, all while there is a giant circular whirlpool of death in the middle, with notches that damage you as it spins. All that needs to be done is ensure you aren’t standing on top of these notches while rotating to your companion. Also, cut in as close as possible, as it’s possible not to reach him in time if hugging the outside of the wall.

As cool as this fight is, that's more or less all the mechanics to be found. Take down the Chaos Archwizard and allow our adventurer to finally reach the summit.

Rewards

86,365 Sollant

43,993 EXP

10 Precious Weapon Growthstones

10 Precious Armor Growthstones

10 Precious Accessory Growthstones

20 Rare Recovery Crystal