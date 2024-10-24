Quick Links
An MMORPG isn’t much without its raid bosses and Throne and Liberty has a bevy of different ones to choose from. Whether it’s guild raids or world bosses, there’s no shortage of activities to partake in. One of these happens to be the Secret Dungeons, although they’re not necessarily dungeon related. Instead, these are bosses that the player will need to go head-to-head with, one-on-one, showing your skill and not relying on others to do the damage or mechanics.
There are twenty to choose from (outside the special version), but the ones that only matter are those at level 50. There are eleven of these starting at level 10, going to level 20, and each one has their own gimmicks that make them a challenge.
Review: Throne and Liberty
Hardcore Gamer dives into Throne and Liberty and dissects the MMO's assets.
This is the guide for the seventeenth floor, featuring not only the Chaos Archwizard, but one other. We have a friend in need. Adventurer Going to the Summit, an interesting name for an NPC for sure, but we have to protect him with our life. Unfortunately, the Chaos Archwizard makes it tricky to do so. To start this, stand tall with our friends here.
Flamethrower
The main goal is to ensure our friend takes as little damage as possible, so try to stay at the side of the Adventurer at all times. The Chaos Archwizard will begin shooting fire from his hands. Simply sidestep it as much as possible to avoid damage to yourself and our ally.
Interception
The Adventurer will say “I’ll prepare a powerful blow to knock him out. Cover me.” While you have been pointing everything away from him up until this point, you now have to intercept a blow from the Chaos Archwizard. Move in front of our ally and counter the skill to send it back in the Archwizard’s face. This will allow the Adventurer to land his devastating blow afterward. If this fails, our buddy will take more than half his health in damage.
Merry-go-round
At some point, the Chaos Archwizard will separate the two of you apart. The goal is to get to his side as fast as possible, and he will shield us against the Archwizard’s attack. The tricky thing is dodging all the attacks while this happens. The Archwizard will be shooting fire at you, all while there is a giant circular whirlpool of death in the middle, with notches that damage you as it spins. All that needs to be done is ensure you aren’t standing on top of these notches while rotating to your companion. Also, cut in as close as possible, as it’s possible not to reach him in time if hugging the outside of the wall.
As cool as this fight is, that's more or less all the mechanics to be found. Take down the Chaos Archwizard and allow our adventurer to finally reach the summit.
Rewards
- 86,365 Sollant
- 43,993 EXP
- 10 Precious Weapon Growthstones
- 10 Precious Armor Growthstones
- 10 Precious Accessory Growthstones
- 20 Rare Recovery Crystal
Join the battle and immerse yourself in the exhilarating world of THRONE AND LIBERTY, a free-to-play game that revolves around guild-focused combat. Engage in thrilling battles against dozens to thousands of other players and fantastic creatures in group battles and massive Castle Sieges. Quick thinking and active decision-making are critical because every choice you make in the ever-changing world of Solisium carries weight and directly shapes your gameplay experience.
THRONE AND LIBERTY captures the essence of classic MMORPGs while introducing new gameplay elements, adding depth and excitement at every turn. Choose your dual-weapon loadout to customize your approach on the battlefield, or morph into creatures of the land, water, and sky to traverse the vast and seamless world, or even take temporary control of a defeated boss to turn the tide of battle in your favor. Prepare for an unforgettable adventure where you’ll need to gather your guild, prepare for battle, and claim the throne.
- Platform(s)
- PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , PC
- Released
- October 1, 2024
- Developer(s)
- NCSoft
- Publisher(s)
- NCSoft , Amazon Games