An MMORPG isn’t much without its raid bosses and Throne and Liberty has a bevy of different ones to choose from. Whether it’s guild raids or world bosses, there’s no shortage of activities to partake in. One of these happens to be the Secret Dungeons, although they’re not necessarily dungeon related. Instead, these are bosses that the player will need to go head-to-head with, one-on-one, showing your skill and not relying on others to do the damage or mechanics.

There are twenty to choose from (outside the special version), but the ones that only matter are those at level 50. There are eleven of these starting at level 10, going to level 20, and each one has their own gimmicks that make them a challenge.

This is the guide for the seventeenth floor. After the last two fights adding a bit more to the field and strategy in how you approach a boss, not just wailing on them, we’re back to something a little more simplistic. The Exploding Flame Desert Wizard is a bit of a mouthful, but she can chip away at your HP like no one’s business.

Walking Fire

The Desert Wizard will start things off with a counter, but will also put a flame across the room that will slowly inch its way towards you. It goes in a straight line, so all you really need to do is shuffle out of the way in order to dodge it. While this is coming towards you, though, the Desert Wizard will do another counter. Thankfully, if you fail to counter this, it will simply knock you back and not stun you like a lot of these bosses do. The downside is it will apply a burn for ten seconds that does deplete your HP a considerable amount.

Cone Fire Attack

One of the few untelegraphed attacks in the Secret Dungeons, the Desert Wizard will jump backwards and yell “Intruder… Kill…!” When she does this, she will do a large conal attack towards you. This is technically a four-part attack that sweeps from her left to right, but it happens so fast it’s hard to get hit by more than one. As soon as she jumps back, sidestep to your right in order to avoid the attack. At the same time, the Wizard will send another little flame at you, so simply walk around it, but watch out for the immediate counters.

“Taste my… flame!”

The Desert Wizard will scream “Taste my… flame!” and jump to the middle of the arena. She will begin by casting a spell that starts off with two whirling sandpits spawning below your feet. Start to dodge outward while, once again, dodging the first that’s constantly moving across the arena. The wizard will then begin to cast a fireball above her head, and living up to her name, she explodes in quite a spectacle. What needs to be done is ensure you’re away from the boss, generally around the second outer ring being the safe spot.

These are the few mechanics in the fight. She will reuse these throughout the rest of the battle. The core strategy is hitting the counters whenever they come up and shuffling to avoid the flame that moves across the field.

Rewards

110,102 Sollant

45,293 EXP

12 Precious Weapon Growthstones

12 Precious Armor Growthstones

12 Precious Accessory Growthstones

20 Rare Recovery Crystal