An MMORPG isn’t much without its raid bosses and Throne and Liberty has a bevy of different ones to choose from. Whether it’s guild raids or world bosses, there’s no shortage of activities to partake in. One of these happens to be the Secret Dungeons, although they’re not necessarily dungeon related. Instead, these are bosses that the player will need to go head-to-head with, one-on-one, showing your skill and not relying on others to do the damage or mechanics.

There are twenty to choose from (outside the special version), but the ones that only matter are those at level 50. There are eleven of these starting at level 10, going to level 20, and each one has their own gimmicks that make them a challenge.

Now this is a wizard. While the last fight, Exploding Flame Desert Wizard, had quite a flame with her exploding act, the Nightmare Conductor rises to the occasion on the nineteenth floor of the Secret Dungeons.

Red vs. Blue

Like most Secret Dungeons, this boss starts things off with a counter pattern. This is an easy pattern to counter, but he’ll follow up with a deadlier version. The Nightmare Conductor will summon three balls above his head and start a counter pattern, with the tell being him screaming “Die, die, die, already!”. The counter is for the one-off color orb, the blue. If you fail to counter this, you’ll get a considerable amount of damage -- around a third of your health. Surprisingly, this doesn’t stun you because immediately after the first hit, he’ll send the other two orbs at you that will leave large puddles below your feet when they hit. As you can imagine, do not stand in these puddles as they’ll quickly drain the HP bar.

Red vs. Blue Episode 2

Halfway through the fight, the Nightmare Conductor will do the same move again, sending one off colored orb at you to counter, and the other two dropping puddles below your feet. The added effect is at the end. Once these are dodged, the Nightmare Conductor will cast a new counter pattern that will be a room-wide attack that deals a high level of damage if not properly taken care of.

Platforming

Just when you thought Throne and Liberty was an MMORPG, it’s actually a platform, at least in this Secret Dungeon. The Nightmare Conductor will teleport you across the room and propel himself up into the air. Fortunately, he has left six platforms floating in the air. The objective is going from the first glowing platform and to the top one. To do this, immediately jump onto the first platform and wait for the next one to drop. When it does that, hop over, but you’ll notice the third platform has jumped higher.

Simply wait for this to drop and repeat this action on the remaining platforms to get to the top. You might have the urge to jump at the Conductor, but simply stand on the glowing disk until the attack finishes. If you’re not at the top, you will wipe immediately, but thankfully there’s quite some time to get up there. You can make one mistake fairly early on, but if you fail the final jump there’s a good chance you won’t make it back up.

After doing a little bit of platforming, the Nightmare Conductor will repeat his red and blue mechanics until he’s brought down. Really, there’s not much to this fight outside of this, but he serves the penultimate fight.

Rewards

145,216 Sollant

47,305 EXP

14 Precious Weapon Growthstones

14 Precious Armor Growthstones

14 Precious Accessory Growthstones

20 Rare Recovery Crystal