An MMORPG isn’t much without its raid bosses and Throne and Liberty has a bevy of different ones to choose from. Whether it’s guild raids or world bosses, there’s no shortage of activities to partake in. One of these happens to be the Secret Dungeons, although they’re not necessarily dungeon related. Instead, these are bosses that the player will need to go head-to-head with, one-on-one, showing your skill and not relying on others to do the damage or mechanics.

There are twenty to choose from (outside the special version), but the ones that only matter are those at level 50. There are eleven of these starting at level 10, going to level 20, and each one has their own gimmicks that make them a challenge.

Related Review: Throne and Liberty Hardcore Gamer dives into Throne and Liberty and dissects the MMO's assets.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

This is the guide for the twentieth and final floor. And so we’re back to a familiar face. The Oblivion Skeleton from the tenth floor has been upgraded to a revenger, and he comes with a lot more to him. In fact, this fight has more mechanics than most of the fights in the Secret Dungeons.

Summon

Close

The Revenger isn’t like most of the Secret Dungeon bosses in that he needs to get up and close with you to deal damage, but he has a little extra help. He will periodically summon a skeleton to attack you with a small amount of damage. Thankfully, they are weak both in their attack power and defense, so hitting them a couple of skills, or if you have AOE abilities, will take them down almost immediately.

Jump Slam

If you’re familiar with the first Oblivion Skeleton Commander, the Revenger has a similar move set. One such skill would be his jump slam. At first, he will use a raidwide attack that can be countered, but then he will follow up with his jump attack that needs you to jump into the air to avoid it. To add a little extra to the attack, the Revenger Skeleton Commander will also put down an AOE just before he jumps, meaning if you get stunned from the slam, you will constantly be taking damage during the recovery time.

Resurrection

Just when you thought this was too easy, the Revenger Skeleton Commander will resurrect and come charging at you with even more determination. Fortunately, most of the second act is roughly the same, with only one major change.

Ring of Fire

The Revenger Skeleton Commander will say “Feel the bitterness of the dead” and turn the outer parts of the arena into a burning ring of fire. This will restrict some of the movement in the arena, but it isn’t that big of a deal. It’s more visually threatening than anything, but this does enhance some of the Commander’s skills, such as the jump attack happening faster. Run his health down as quickly as possible before any of the dots he applies drains you of your soul.

For the last boss of the Secret Dungeons, the Revenger Skeleton Commander, is surprisingly easy. So long as you know when to jump and to constantly be moving, the fight will be over in no time. The final phase is a bit of a letdown with the ring of fire providing little concern, just buffing the boss. But now that the Secret Dungeons are done, you can try your hand at something a little more challenging.

Rewards

199,098 Sollant

50,601 EXP

Fierce Taion Morphstone

16 Precious Weapon Growthstones

16 Precious Armor Growthstones

16 Precious Accessory Growthstones

30 Rare Recovery Crystal