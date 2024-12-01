Stepping into the world of Throne and Liberty is like opening a treasure chest packed with opportunities -- and a few traps you wish you’d spotted earlier. This MMORPG is an intricate mix of open-world exploration, heart-pounding battles and deep customization. But let’s be honest: sometimes it can leave you scratching your head. From mastering combat moves to trading, there’s a lot to learn.

That’s where this list comes in. You can see it as a cheat sheet to help you make the most of your journey and it will also help you avoid rookie mistakes. Want to know how to boost your combat power without spending hours grinding? Curious about the best ways to earn precious resources like Sollant? We’ve got you covered.

10 Don’t Sell Loot and Equipment That You Don’t Need

Instead of selling your loot and selling that you don’t necessarily need for your build, store them to complete your lithograph. When you collect items in Throne and Liberty, some of these can be used to complete lithographs in the Lithograph Book.

Completing a lithograph requires specific materials, some of which you can get by hunting, searching dungeons or crafting. Instead of using or selling these materials immediately, saving them ensures you have the required components when you're ready to complete lithographs.

9 Be Part of a Guild as Soon as Possible

Don’t just see Guilds as social hubs or for camaraderie. By joining a Guild, you can enjoy exclusive content like Guild Raids, which allows you to take on powerful bosses with your guild mates to get rare items, guild currency and experience points.

You can also use the Guild Shop as a guild member. The shop offers rare crafting materials, exclusive lithographs and consumables not found elsewhere in the game. But you can’t be part of a Guild until at least Level 7.

8 Looting Open World Dungeons is the Best Way to Get Sollant

Looting open-world dungeons is one of the best ways to collect Sollant in this adventure RPG. These dungeons are rich with valuable loot and EXP, making them prime locations for farming this essential in-game currency.

Open-world dungeons, like Saurodoma Island, Syleus’ Abyss and Shadowed Crypt are populated with groups of enemies. If you are able to take down these enemies, you’ll get valuable loot, including Sollant. The sheer volume of enemies ensures a steady flow of rewards.

7 Purelight Hill is One of the Best Places to Fish

If you love seafood, you’d be delighted to know that you can eat it in Throne and Liberty. But before you can indulge, you must first know how to fish and even the best places to. Purelight Hill is one of the best spots to catch fish.

Apart from whipping up delicacies, you need baits for fishing, and Purelight Hill is a great place to get them. What sets Purelight Hill apart is its ability to support both your freshwater and saltwater fishing needs. Saltwater fish are excellent for defensive recipes, while freshwater fish contribute to offensive boosts.

6 Shade Revenant Stheno is the Best Guardian for Attacking

If you like focusing on high DPS and wide-range attacks in PvE scenarios, Shade Revenant Stheno is one of the best guardians for the job. Summoning this guardian causes damage over a large area, making it ideal for both crowd control.

When activated, this Guardian unleashes five projectiles targeting enemies within a 10-meter radius. But you can’t get this guardian until you finish the "For Whom the Bell Tolls" quest.

5 Morphs are Very Helpful in PvP

In PvP, you can use morphs to shapeshift into different creatures, each tailored for specific movement types like dashing, gliding or swimming. You can turn battles in your favor by simply repositioning or escaping using dash morphs like the Ancient Taion.

If you want to navigate elevated terrains and attack from unexpected angles, Glide morphs can come in handy. Whether you’re evading attacks, launching ambushes or chasing down fleeing enemies, the right Morph can make all the difference.

4 Wipe Out Overworld Dungeons to Level Up

While completing the main story quests is perhaps the quickest way to level up, clearing out overworld dungeons can also help you gain massive experience points. You'll also find unique loot, such as weapons, armor and crafting materials in these dungeons.

You may also want to stock up enough Abyssal Tokens before entering overworld dungeons because they're needed to collect loot. And focus on defeating dungeon bosses for massive XP and rare rewards.

3 Always Keep Attack and Defense Remedies in Your Inventory

Granted, you have crafting materials, recovery potions and cooking ingredients in your inventory, but there’s an important item missing. Attack and Defense Remedies provide temporary but powerful buffs that can significantly influence battles.

These consumables typically increase your damage output (Attack Remedies) or reduce incoming damage (Defense Remedies). Whether you're fighting a raid boss, defending a castle or engaging in PvP, these remedies can give you the edge needed to turn the tide.

2 Use Precious Purification Stone to Counter Stunlock

Stunlocks can completely incapacitate you, leaving you vulnerable to attacks. And in Throne and Liberty, where battles often involve intense group combat and PvP duels, being able to counter crowd control can turn the tide of a fight.

Without the Precious Purification Stone you could easily find yourself overwhelmed by enemy players or mobs that exploit crowd control-heavy tactics. Purification Stone not only removes stun, but also sleep, silence and bind. That said, weapon skills like Dagger and Staff have the ability to get rid of stuns.

1 Leveling Skills is a Good Way to Increase Combat Power

Your combat power shows how strong you are and how you compare to other players. Also, coop dungeons have minimum combat power requirements, which you must meet before you can participate. Leveling your skills is one of the best ways to boost your combat power. When you invest in skill leveling, you can unlock stronger abilities, reduce cooldown times, increase damage and even enhance special effects tied to different skills.

This makes your attacks more impactful and your strategies more versatile. You should prioritize the abilities you use most frequently, whether it’s melee, ranged or magic-based skills.