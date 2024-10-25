Throne and Liberty is mostly about the grind of the endgame, but getting there will require you to partake in the numerous side quests to gain the in-between levels. Even when you’re done with it, there are various side quests for the completionist in you to do, most of which still give you good rewards that will help in the never-ending raids and dungeons.

One such side quest takes place in Stonegard and happens to have a little bit of a puzzle attached to it that may baffle some players.

Three-part Side Quest

The side quest for Treasure of Daybreak starts off in the Monolith Wastelands as soon as you kill a Flame Fighter and acquire an RNG drop of a Loot Chest. These enemies are scattered throughout the desert, but the best place to find one is south and southwest of Vienta Village.

After slaying one, you'll then be updated with a new objective to open a chest in the Sandflame Bandit base which, as before, is located southwest of Vienta Village. Most of these enemies aren’t immediately hostile, so you can feely go around their base. The chest is located at the back of the camp, inside the largest tent.

Treasure Hunt

After completing the second portion of the quest, namely, when you open the loot chest at the Sandflame Bandit base, you will obtain a mysterious copy of a map:

This is a painting from the Sandflame Bandits. It must be a map since a certain location is marked between huge Monolith Rocks. A phrase is written below the drawing: ‘The true power will be granted when the night turns to morning!

This map will be a small photograph with a circled area that indicates where the treasure is. The problem is, the desert is vast and there are various sacred monoliths scattered throughout the sands, so you’ll need to scour the wasteland trying to match the picture with reality. Thankfully, we know exactly where you need to go.

Buried Treasure Location

The location of these two monolithic rocks is located immediately northeast of Vienta Village. You can take the Sandworm Lair waypoint and go slightly southwest just past the intersection. Here you'll find the two glowing monoliths with one little rock inbetween them. The first thing you may wonder is why you can’t immediately claim your reward. Well, that’s because the option to dig up the buried treasure is timegated.

The thing is, you will need to wait until morning, as the title of the side quest implies. Yes, that means if you’re in the middle of the day in-game, you’ll have to wait quite a bit of time before being able to access it, as a full day is upwards of five hours in real time. So if you just missed it, you might wait until the next day, depending on the timing.

Rewards

45,814 Sollant

33,106 EXP

Shapeshift Flame Fighter