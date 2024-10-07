In Throne And Liberty, you will have the opportunity to craft the character and combat playstyle you prefer as typically seen in an MMORPG. Weapons and Armor don't complete a character build. Without the buffs that accessories afford, you may not survive the gnarly creatures across Solisium.

Accessories are wearable objects much like armor that offer magic defense among other assorted traits. You'll eventually encounter NPCs that can also craft the accessories you most desire following an introduction to the game. You will of course need the materials the crafter requires making Rare and Epic level accessories a bit harder to obtain.

Below is a comprehensive look at the accessories currently available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific item for further details.

Item

Rarity

Rarity

Simple Necklace

Common

50

Simple Ring

Common

50

Belt of Deftness

Uncommon

60

Belt of Determination

Uncommon

60

Belt of Meditation

Uncommon

60

Belt of Vigor

Uncommon

60

Bracelet of Buffering

Uncommon

60

Bracelet of Conquest

Uncommon

60

Bracelet of Liberation

Uncommon

60

Bracelet of Revitalization

Uncommon

60

Necklace of Clarity

Uncommon

60

Necklace of Endurance

Uncommon

60

Necklace of Foresight

Uncommon

60

Necklace of Vitality

Uncommon

60

Ring of Impact

Uncommon

60

Ring of Precision

Uncommon

60

Ring of Robustness

Uncommon

60

Ring of Willpower

Uncommon

60

Astral Armlet

Rare

120

Belt of Combat Prowess

Rare

120

Belt of Divine Refreshment

Rare

120

Belt of the Midnight Hunt

Rare

120

Cold Iron Band

Rare

120

Ecliptic Pendant

Rare

120

Enraged Buffering Bracers

Rare

120

Enraged Liberation Bracers

Rare

120

Enraged Never Losing Bracers

Rare

120

Enraged Roaring Bracers

Rare

120

Enraged Vigor Bracers

Rare

120

Gladiator's Girdle

Rare

120

Guardian Torque

Rare

120

Imperial Bracelet

Rare

120

Imperial Ring

Rare

120

Kunzite Bangle

Rare

120

Mitran Leaf Collar

Rare

120

Ornate Choker

Rare

120

Platinum Skull Band

Rare

120

Regal Jade Band

Rare

120

Regeneration Loop

Rare

120

Robert's Bracelet of Focus

Rare

120

Robert's Necklace of Focus

Rare

120

Robert's Ring of Focus

Rare

180

Ruby Bangle

Rare

120

Rutaine's Bracelet of Wonder

Rare

120

Rutaine's Necklace of Wonder

Rare

120

Rutaine's Ring of Wonder

Rare

120

Serpentine Wristlet

Rare

120

Sophia's Bracelet of Strength

Rare

120

Sophia's Necklace of Strength

Rare

120

Sophia's Ring of Strength

Rare

120

Spider Silk Collar

Rare

120

Violent Signet

Rare

120

Abyssal Grace Band

Epic

180

Abyssal Grace Charm

Epic

180

Abyssal Grace Pendant

Epic

180

Amber Dimensional Band

Epic

180

Ancient Saurodoma Bracers

Epic

180

Ascended Guardian Bracelet

Epic

180

Band of the Chosen One

Epic

180

Band of the Silent One

Epic

180

Band of Universal Power

Epic

180

Belt of Bloodlust

Epic

180

Belt of Endless Slaughter

Epic

180

Bindings of the Unstoppable

Epic

180

Blessed Templar Choker

Epic

180

Bracers of the Primal King

Epic

180

Bracers of Unrelenting

Epic

180

Clasp of the Conqueror

Epic

180

Clasp of the Overlord

Epic

180

Collar of Decimation

Epic

180

Dark Seraph Ring

Epic

180

Diamond Dimensional Band

Epic

180

Eldritch Ice Band

Epic

180

Embossed Granite Band

Epic

180

Etched Alabaster Band

Epic

180

Eternal Champion Bindings

Epic

180

Flamewrought Bindings

Epic

180

Forbidden Arcane Chain

Epic

180

Forbidden Eternal Chain

Epic

240

Forbidden Sacred Chain

Epic

180

Forged Golden Bangle

Epic

180

Gilded Infernal Wristlet

Epic

180

Girdle of Spectral Skulls

Epic

180

Infernal Demonhide Belt

Epic

180

Sapphire Dimensional Band

Epic

180

Skillful Charging Bracelet

Epic

180

Skillful Corrupted Bracelet

Epic

180

Skillful Oppress Bracelet

Epic

180

Skillful Shock Bracelet

Epic

180

Skillful Silence Bracelet

Epic

180

Slayer's Quicksilver Pendant

Epic

180

Thunderstorm Necklace

Epic

180

Wrapped Coin Necklace

Epic

180
