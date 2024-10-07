In Throne And Liberty, you will have the opportunity to craft the character and combat playstyle you prefer as typically seen in an MMORPG. Weapons and Armor don't complete a character build. Without the buffs that accessories afford, you may not survive the gnarly creatures across Solisium.
Accessories are wearable objects much like armor that offer magic defense among other assorted traits. You'll eventually encounter NPCs that can also craft the accessories you most desire following an introduction to the game. You will of course need the materials the crafter requires making Rare and Epic level accessories a bit harder to obtain.
Below is a comprehensive look at the accessories currently available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific item for further details.
|
Item
|
Rarity
|
Rarity
|
Simple Necklace
|
Common
|
50
|
Simple Ring
|
Common
|
50
|
Belt of Deftness
|
Uncommon
|
60
|
Belt of Determination
|
Uncommon
|
60
|
Belt of Meditation
|
Uncommon
|
60
|
Belt of Vigor
|
Uncommon
|
60
|
Bracelet of Buffering
|
Uncommon
|
60
|
Bracelet of Conquest
|
Uncommon
|
60
|
Bracelet of Liberation
|
Uncommon
|
60
|
Bracelet of Revitalization
|
Uncommon
|
60
|
Necklace of Clarity
|
Uncommon
|
60
|
Necklace of Endurance
|
Uncommon
|
60
|
Necklace of Foresight
|
Uncommon
|
60
|
Necklace of Vitality
|
Uncommon
|
60
|
Ring of Impact
|
Uncommon
|
60
|
Ring of Precision
|
Uncommon
|
60
|
Ring of Robustness
|
Uncommon
|
60
|
Ring of Willpower
|
Uncommon
|
60
|
Astral Armlet
|
Rare
|
120
|
Belt of Combat Prowess
|
Rare
|
120
|
Belt of Divine Refreshment
|
Rare
|
120
|
Belt of the Midnight Hunt
|
Rare
|
120
|
Cold Iron Band
|
Rare
|
120
|
Ecliptic Pendant
|
Rare
|
120
|
Enraged Buffering Bracers
|
Rare
|
120
|
Enraged Liberation Bracers
|
Rare
|
120
|
Enraged Never Losing Bracers
|
Rare
|
120
|
Enraged Roaring Bracers
|
Rare
|
120
|
Enraged Vigor Bracers
|
Rare
|
120
|
Gladiator's Girdle
|
Rare
|
120
|
Guardian Torque
|
Rare
|
120
|
Imperial Bracelet
|
Rare
|
120
|
Imperial Ring
|
Rare
|
120
|
Kunzite Bangle
|
Rare
|
120
|
Mitran Leaf Collar
|
Rare
|
120
|
Ornate Choker
|
Rare
|
120
|
Platinum Skull Band
|
Rare
|
120
|
Regal Jade Band
|
Rare
|
120
|
Regeneration Loop
|
Rare
|
120
|
Robert's Bracelet of Focus
|
Rare
|
120
|
Robert's Necklace of Focus
|
Rare
|
120
|
Robert's Ring of Focus
|
Rare
|
180
|
Ruby Bangle
|
Rare
|
120
|
Rutaine's Bracelet of Wonder
|
Rare
|
120
|
Rutaine's Necklace of Wonder
|
Rare
|
120
|
Rutaine's Ring of Wonder
|
Rare
|
120
|
Serpentine Wristlet
|
Rare
|
120
|
Sophia's Bracelet of Strength
|
Rare
|
120
|
Sophia's Necklace of Strength
|
Rare
|
120
|
Sophia's Ring of Strength
|
Rare
|
120
|
Spider Silk Collar
|
Rare
|
120
|
Violent Signet
|
Rare
|
120
|
Abyssal Grace Band
|
Epic
|
180
|
Abyssal Grace Charm
|
Epic
|
180
|
Abyssal Grace Pendant
|
Epic
|
180
|
Amber Dimensional Band
|
Epic
|
180
|
Ancient Saurodoma Bracers
|
Epic
|
180
|
Ascended Guardian Bracelet
|
Epic
|
180
|
Band of the Chosen One
|
Epic
|
180
|
Band of the Silent One
|
Epic
|
180
|
Band of Universal Power
|
Epic
|
180
|
Belt of Bloodlust
|
Epic
|
180
|
Belt of Endless Slaughter
|
Epic
|
180
|
Bindings of the Unstoppable
|
Epic
|
180
|
Blessed Templar Choker
|
Epic
|
180
|
Bracers of the Primal King
|
Epic
|
180
|
Bracers of Unrelenting
|
Epic
|
180
|
Clasp of the Conqueror
|
Epic
|
180
|
Clasp of the Overlord
|
Epic
|
180
|
Collar of Decimation
|
Epic
|
180
|
Dark Seraph Ring
|
Epic
|
180
|
Diamond Dimensional Band
|
Epic
|
180
|
Eldritch Ice Band
|
Epic
|
180
|
Embossed Granite Band
|
Epic
|
180
|
Etched Alabaster Band
|
Epic
|
180
|
Eternal Champion Bindings
|
Epic
|
180
|
Flamewrought Bindings
|
Epic
|
180
|
Forbidden Arcane Chain
|
Epic
|
180
|
Forbidden Eternal Chain
|
Epic
|
240
|
Forbidden Sacred Chain
|
Epic
|
180
|
Forged Golden Bangle
|
Epic
|
180
|
Gilded Infernal Wristlet
|
Epic
|
180
|
Girdle of Spectral Skulls
|
Epic
|
180
|
Infernal Demonhide Belt
|
Epic
|
180
|
Sapphire Dimensional Band
|
Epic
|
180
|
Skillful Charging Bracelet
|
Epic
|
180
|
Skillful Corrupted Bracelet
|
Epic
|
180
|
Skillful Oppress Bracelet
|
Epic
|
180
|
Skillful Shock Bracelet
|
Epic
|
180
|
Skillful Silence Bracelet
|
Epic
|
180
|
Slayer's Quicksilver Pendant
|
Epic
|
180
|
Thunderstorm Necklace
|
Epic
|
180
|
Wrapped Coin Necklace
|
Epic
|
180
Throne And Liberty Database
A comprehensive look at this fantasy MMORPG.