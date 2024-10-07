In Throne And Liberty, you will have the opportunity to craft the character and combat playstyle you prefer as typically seen in an MMORPG. Weapons and Armor don't complete a character build. Without the buffs that accessories afford, you may not survive the gnarly creatures across Solisium.

Accessories are wearable objects much like armor that offer magic defense among other assorted traits. You'll eventually encounter NPCs that can also craft the accessories you most desire following an introduction to the game. You will of course need the materials the crafter requires making Rare and Epic level accessories a bit harder to obtain.

Below is a comprehensive look at the accessories currently available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific item for further details.

Item Rarity Rarity Simple Necklace Common 50 Simple Ring Common 50 Belt of Deftness Uncommon 60 Belt of Determination Uncommon 60 Belt of Meditation Uncommon 60 Belt of Vigor Uncommon 60 Bracelet of Buffering Uncommon 60 Bracelet of Conquest Uncommon 60 Bracelet of Liberation Uncommon 60 Bracelet of Revitalization Uncommon 60 Necklace of Clarity Uncommon 60 Necklace of Endurance Uncommon 60 Necklace of Foresight Uncommon 60 Necklace of Vitality Uncommon 60 Ring of Impact Uncommon 60 Ring of Precision Uncommon 60 Ring of Robustness Uncommon 60 Ring of Willpower Uncommon 60 Astral Armlet Rare 120 Belt of Combat Prowess Rare 120 Belt of Divine Refreshment Rare 120 Belt of the Midnight Hunt Rare 120 Cold Iron Band Rare 120 Ecliptic Pendant Rare 120 Enraged Buffering Bracers Rare 120 Enraged Liberation Bracers Rare 120 Enraged Never Losing Bracers Rare 120 Enraged Roaring Bracers Rare 120 Enraged Vigor Bracers Rare 120 Gladiator's Girdle Rare 120 Guardian Torque Rare 120 Imperial Bracelet Rare 120 Imperial Ring Rare 120 Kunzite Bangle Rare 120 Mitran Leaf Collar Rare 120 Ornate Choker Rare 120 Platinum Skull Band Rare 120 Regal Jade Band Rare 120 Regeneration Loop Rare 120 Robert's Bracelet of Focus Rare 120 Robert's Necklace of Focus Rare 120 Robert's Ring of Focus Rare 180 Ruby Bangle Rare 120 Rutaine's Bracelet of Wonder Rare 120 Rutaine's Necklace of Wonder Rare 120 Rutaine's Ring of Wonder Rare 120 Serpentine Wristlet Rare 120 Sophia's Bracelet of Strength Rare 120 Sophia's Necklace of Strength Rare 120 Sophia's Ring of Strength Rare 120 Spider Silk Collar Rare 120 Violent Signet Rare 120 Abyssal Grace Band Epic 180 Abyssal Grace Charm Epic 180 Abyssal Grace Pendant Epic 180 Amber Dimensional Band Epic 180 Ancient Saurodoma Bracers Epic 180 Ascended Guardian Bracelet Epic 180 Band of the Chosen One Epic 180 Band of the Silent One Epic 180 Band of Universal Power Epic 180 Belt of Bloodlust Epic 180 Belt of Endless Slaughter Epic 180 Bindings of the Unstoppable Epic 180 Blessed Templar Choker Epic 180 Bracers of the Primal King Epic 180 Bracers of Unrelenting Epic 180 Clasp of the Conqueror Epic 180 Clasp of the Overlord Epic 180 Collar of Decimation Epic 180 Dark Seraph Ring Epic 180 Diamond Dimensional Band Epic 180 Eldritch Ice Band Epic 180 Embossed Granite Band Epic 180 Etched Alabaster Band Epic 180 Eternal Champion Bindings Epic 180 Flamewrought Bindings Epic 180 Forbidden Arcane Chain Epic 180 Forbidden Eternal Chain Epic 240 Forbidden Sacred Chain Epic 180 Forged Golden Bangle Epic 180 Gilded Infernal Wristlet Epic 180 Girdle of Spectral Skulls Epic 180 Infernal Demonhide Belt Epic 180 Sapphire Dimensional Band Epic 180 Skillful Charging Bracelet Epic 180 Skillful Corrupted Bracelet Epic 180 Skillful Oppress Bracelet Epic 180 Skillful Shock Bracelet Epic 180 Skillful Silence Bracelet Epic 180 Slayer's Quicksilver Pendant Epic 180 Thunderstorm Necklace Epic 180 Wrapped Coin Necklace Epic 180