In Throne And Liberty, your equipped armor is just as important as the weapon you carry - much like any MMORPG these days. Armor is the element that expands your defensive posture and survivability. There are three levels of armor in Throne And Liberty.

  • Light
  • Medium
  • Heavy

Heavy armor is plated gear that focuses more on defense and overall strength. But it sacrifices agility. Light armor, such as cloth-type armor, affords the player increased mobility with bonuses focused on mana and magic. Medium armor is, well, a happy medium between these two points. The armor equipped will ultimately depend on your preferred playstyle.

Armor Stats

Each armor maintains multiple stats that will be important for you to pay attention as you progress, and inevitably, change gear to increase your prowess. All armor has melee defense and ranged defense stats that are the measure of the gear's reliability against up-close combat and projectiles respectively. Often, other stats include Critical Hit Chance, Max Mana, Mana Regeneration, Melee Evasion, Damage Reduction, Health Regeneration, and Max Health among others. It's these stats that will ultimately cater to your method of play. Magic users will want to seek out armor that boosts mana, while Greatsword wielders will likely want to harness strength.

Furthermore, all armor will affect these four elements of your character's build.

  • Strength
  • Dexterity
  • Wisdom
  • Perception

Armor Slots

There are multiple pieces of armor that you can equip for your character. The following are all the pieces of armor you can equip at one time:

  • Chest
  • Cloak
  • Legs
  • Feet
  • Hands
  • Head

Below are comprehensive lists of each armor piece in-game segregated by slot. Hover over a specific item for further details.

Chest

Spirit

Rarity

Melee Defense

Ranged Defense

Canvas Robes

Common

40

40

Chainmail

Common

42

46

Cloth Vestment

Common

38

34

Infiltrator Armor

Common

40

40

Iron Armor

Common

40

40

Lamellar Tunic

Common

38

42

Leather Tunic

Common

42

38

Magithread Robes

Common

36

36

Manasteel Chainmail

Common

40

48

Reforged Cuirass

Common

44

44

Reinforced Chainmail

Common

42

46

Reinforced Raiment

Common

38

34

Reinforced Tunic

Common

40

40

Scouting Armor

Common

40

40

Sentinel Armor

Common

40

40

Silk Raiment

Common

40

32

Studded Leather Tunic

Common

40

40

Armored Suede Tunic

Uncommon

50

50

Attendant Robe

Uncommon

50

40

Augmented Leather Jerkin

Uncommon

50

50

Blackened Plate Breastplate

Uncommon

80

60

Fortune Telling Raiment

Uncommon

48

42

Incantation Garb

Uncommon

48

42

Intricate Leather Tunic

Uncommon

48

52

Ironclad Plate Cuirass

Uncommon

52

57

Layered Iron Gambeson

Uncommon

55

55

Ornate Battle Chest Plate

Uncommon

52

57

Prayer Vestments

Uncommon

45

45

Reinforced Buckskin Jerkin

Uncommon

52

48

Alacritous Invoker Overcoat

Rare

110

88

Decorated Champion Armor

Rare

121

121

Duskblood Garb

Rare

104

116

Elusive Hexweaver Drape

Rare

110

88

Feathered Drakeskin Tunic

Rare

116

104

Glade Stalker Scales

Rare

110

110

Gloom Guard Plate Armor

Rare

116

126

Nature's End Raiment

Rare

104

94

Permafrost Vestment

Rare

224

94

Plate Armor of the Resistance

Rare

110

132

Resolute Crusader Armor

Rare

116

126

Robes of the Resistance

Rare

99

99

Ruthless Enforcer Chest Plate

Rare

116

126

Soul Mirror Carapace

Rare

116

104

Test Armor

Rare

110

88

Tunic of the Resistance

Rare

110

110

Arcane Shadow Robes

Epic

170

136

Ascended Guardian Raiment

Epic

162

144

Blessed Templar Plate Mail

Epic

280

195

Coat of the Executioner

Epic

170

170

Divine Justiciar Attire

Epic

162

144

Heroic Armor of the Resistance

Epic

178

195

Heroic Garb of the Resistance

Epic

178

162

Heroic Robes of the Resistance

Epic

162

144

Heroic Tunic of the Resistance

Epic

170

170

Phantom Wolf Tunic

Epic

162

178

Plate of the Field General

Epic

187

187

Plate of the Infernal Herald

Epic

178

297

Shadow Harvester Tunic

Epic

170

170

Shock Commander Plate Armor

Epic

170

204

Swirling Essence Robe

Epic

153

153

Cloak

Spirit

Rarity

Melee Defense

Ranged Defense

Cloak of Accuracy

Uncommon

74

16

Cloak of Battle

Uncommon

16

14

Mantle of Casting

Uncommon

15

15

Shroud of Striking

Uncommon

15

35

Berserker's Shroud

Rare

79

71

Deadeye's Cloak

Rare

75

75

Nightslayer's Mantle

Rare

79

71

Sorcerer's Cape

Rare

75

75

Warlord's Shroud

Rare

71

79

Ancient Tapestry Mantle

Epic

142

128

Bile Drenched Veil

Epic

135

135

Blessed Templar Cloak

Epic

208

142

Eldritch Whispers

Epic

135

135

Forsaken Embrace

Epic

135

135

Immortal Reckoning

Epic

135

135

Relentless Assault

Epic

135

135

Supreme Devotion

Epic

135

135

Legs

Spirit

Rarity

Melee Defense

Ranged Defense

Apprentice Pants

Common

30

30

Chainmail Leggings

Common

32

34

Cloth Pants

Common

28

26

Lamellar Trousers

Common

28

32

Leather Trousers (1)

Common

32

28

Leather Trousers (2)

Common

30

30

Magithread Leggings

Common

30

36

Magithread Pants

Common

27

27

Reforged Greaves

Common

33

33

Reinforced Leggings

Common

32

34

Reinforced Pants

Common

28

26

Reinforced Trousers

Common

30

30

Silk Pants

Common

30

24

Studded Leather Trousers

Common

30

30

Acolyte Pants

Uncommon

36

36

Armored Suede Trousers

Uncommon

40

40

Attendant Pants

Uncommon

40

32

Augmented Leather Breeches

Uncommon

40

40

Blackened Plate Greaves

Uncommon

40

48

Fortune Telling Pants

Uncommon

38

34

Incantation Pants

Uncommon

38

34

Intricate Leather Trousers

Uncommon

38

42

Ironclad Plate Greaves

Uncommon

42

46

Layered Iron Greaves

Uncommon

44

44

Ornate Battle Leggings

Uncommon

42

46

Reinforced Buckskin Trousers

Uncommon

42

38

Alacritous Invoker Pants

Rare

100

80

Decorated Champion Greaves

Rare

110

190

Duskblood Trousers

Rare

95

105

Elusive Hexweaver Pants

Rare

100

80

Feathered Drakeskin Breeches

Rare

105

95

Glade Stalker Trousers

Rare

100

100

Gloom Guard Greaves

Rare

105

115

Greaves of the Resistance

Rare

140

120

Nature's End Pants

Rare

95

85

Pants of the Resistance

Rare

90

90

Permafrost Pants

Rare

95

125

Resolute Crusader Greaves

Rare

105

115

Ruthless Enforcer Leggings

Rare

105

115

Soul Mirror Trousers

Rare

105

95

Trousers of the Resistance

Rare

100

100

Arcane Shadow Pants

Epic

160

128

Ascended Guardian Pants

Epic

152

136

Breeches of the Executioner

Epic

160

160

Divine Justiciar Pants

Epic

152

136

Ebon Roar Greaves

Epic

168

184

Greaves of the Field General

Epic

218

176

Greaves of the Infernal Herald

Epic

168

184

Heroic Breeches of the Resistance

Epic

168

152

Heroic Greaves of the Resistance

Epic

168

184

Heroic Pants of the Resistance

Epic

152

136

Heroic Trousers of the Resistance

Epic

160

160

Phantom Wolf Breeches

Epic

152

168

Shadow Harvester Trousers

Epic

160

160

Shock Commander Greaves

Epic

160

234

Swirling Essence Pants

Epic

144

144

Feet

Spirit

Rarity

Melee Defense

Ranged Defense

Apprentice Boots

Common

20

20

Cloth Shoes

Common

19

17

Forged Sabatons

Common

22

22

Iron Sabatons

Common

21

23

Lamellar Boots

Common

19

21

Leather Boots (1)

Common

21

19

Leather Boots (2)

Common

20

20

Magithread Shoes

Common

18

18

Reinforced Boots

Common

20

20

Reinforced Shoes

Common

19

17

Silk Shoes

Common

20

16

Sparring Sabatons

Common

20

24

Steel Sabatons

Common

21

23

Studded Leather Boots

Common

20

20

Acolyte Shoes

Uncommon

27

27

Armored Suede Boots

Uncommon

30

30

Attendant Shoes

Uncommon

30

24

Augmented Leather Boots

Uncommon

30

30

Blackened Plate Sabatons

Uncommon

30

36

Fortune Telling Shoes

Uncommon

28

26

Incantation Shoes

Uncommon

28

26

Intricate Leather Boots

Uncommon

28

32

Ironclad Plate Sabatons

Uncommon

32

34

Layered Iron Boots

Uncommon

33

33

Ornate Battle Sabatons

Uncommon

72

34

Reinforced Buckskin Boots

Uncommon

32

28

Alacritous Invoker Shoes

Rare

90

72

Boots of the Resistance

Rare

190

90

Decorated Champion Boots

Rare

99

99

Duskblood Boots

Rare

86

94

Elusive Hexweaver Shoes

Rare

90

72

Feathered Drakeskin Boots

Rare

94

86

Glade Stalker Boots

Rare

90

90

Gloom Guard Sabatons

Rare

94

103

Nature's End Shoes

Rare

86

76

Permafrost Shoes

Rare

86

76

Resolute Crusader Sabatons

Rare

94

103

Ruthless Enforcer Sabatons

Rare

94

103

Sabatons of the Resistance

Rare

90

108

Shoes of the Resistance

Rare

81

81

Soul Mirror Boots

Rare

94

86

Arcane Shadow Shoes

Epic

150

120

Ascended Guardian Shoes

Epic

142

128

Boots of the Executioner

Epic

150

150

Boots of the Infernal Herald

Epic

158

172

Divine Justiciar Shoes

Epic

142

128

Ebon Roar Sabatons

Epic

158

172

Heroic Boots of the Resistance (1)

Epic

340

172

Heroic Boots of the Resistance (2)

Epic

158

142

Heroic Footguards of the Resistance

Epic

150

150

Heroic Shoes of the Resistance

Epic

142

128

Phantom Wolf Boots

Epic

142

158

Sabatons of the Field General

Epic

165

165

Shadow Harvester Boots

Epic

150

150

Shock Commander Sabatons

Epic

150

180

Swirling Essence Shoes

Epic

135

135

Spirit

Rarity

Melee Defense

Ranged Defense

Beast Hood

Common

30

30

Canvas Hat

Common

30

24

Common Circlet

Common

27

27

Felt Hat

Common

28

26

Forged Helmet

Common

33

33

Forgotten Tricorne

Common

30

30

Hide Mask

Common

30

30

Iron Helmet

Common

32

34

Leather Tricorne

Common

30

30

Mystic Hat

Common

30

30

Ritual Hat

Common

28

26

Runed Hat

Common

28

32

Silk Hood

Common

32

28

Sparring Helmet

Common

30

36

Steel Helmet

Common

32

34

Acolyte Hood

Uncommon

36

36

Armored Suede Tricorne

Uncommon

40

40

Augmented Leather Headgear

Uncommon

40

40

Blackened Plate Helmet

Uncommon

40

48

Fortune Telling Cowl

Uncommon

38

34

Incantation Hat

Uncommon

38

34

Intricate Leather Hood

Uncommon

38

42

Ironclad Plate Visor

Uncommon

72

46

Layered Iron Helm

Uncommon

44

44

Ornate Battle Helm

Uncommon

42

46

Prayer Hood

Uncommon

40

32

Reinforced Buckskin Tricorne

Uncommon

42

38

Alacritous Invoker Hood

Rare

100

80

Decorated Champion Crown

Rare

110

110

Duskblood Mask

Rare

95

105

Elusive Hexweaver Hat

Rare

100

80

Feathered Drakeskin Mask

Rare

105

95

Glade Stalker Circlet

Rare

100

100

Gloom Guard Winged Helmet

Rare

110

110

Hood of the Resistance

Rare

90

90

Mask of the Resistance

Rare

100

100

Nature's End Cowl

Rare

95

85

Permafrost Hood

Rare

95

105

Resolute Crusader Helmet

Rare

105

115

Ruthless Enforcer Helmet

Rare

105

115

Soul Mirror Turban

Rare

105

95

Visor of the Resistance

Rare

100

120

Arcane Shadow Hat

Epic

160

128

Ascended Guardian Hood

Epic

152

136

Blessed Templar Helmet

Epic

168

184

Divine Justiciar Mask

Epic

152

136

Helm of the Field General

Epic

176

176

Heroic Hat of the Resistance

Epic

152

136

Heroic Helmet of the Resistance

Epic

168

184

Heroic Hood of the Resistance

Epic

160

160

Heroic Tricorne of the Resistance

Epic

160

160

Phantom Wolf Mask

Epic

152

168

Shadow Harvester Mask

Epic

168

152

Shock Commander Visor

Epic

160

192

Swirling Essence Hat

Epic

144

144

Visage of the Executioner

Epic

160

160

Visor of the Infernal Herald

Epic

168

184

Hands

Spirit

Rarity

Melee Defense

Ranged Defense

Apprentice Gloves

Common

20

20

Beast Gloves

Common

20

20

Canvas Gloves

Common

20

16

Common Gloves

Common

18

18

Felt Gloves

Common

19

17

Forged Gauntlets

Common

22

22

Forging Gloves

Common

20

20

Hide Gloves

Common

20

20

Iron Gauntlets

Common

21

23

Ritual Gloves

Common

19

17

Runed Gloves

Common

19

21

Silk Gloves

Common

21

19

Sparring Gauntlets

Common

20

24

Steel Gauntlets

Common

21

23

Acolyte Gloves

Uncommon

27

27

Armored Suede Bracers

Uncommon

30

30

Augmented Leather Gloves

Uncommon

30

30

Blackened Plate Gauntlets

Uncommon

30

36

Fortune Telling Gloves

Uncommon

28

26

Incantation Gloves

Uncommon

28

26

Intricate Leather Gloves

Uncommon

28

32

Ironclad Plate Gauntlets

Uncommon

32

34

Layered Iron Gauntlets

Uncommon

33

53

Ornate Battle Gauntlets

Uncommon

32

34

Prayer Gloves

Uncommon

30

24

Reinforced Buckskin Gloves

Uncommon

32

28

Alacritous Invoker Gloves

Rare

90

72

Decorated Champion Gauntlets

Rare

99

99

Duskblood Gloves

Rare

86

94

Elusive Hexweaver Gloves

Rare

90

72

Feathered Drakeskin Gloves

Rare

94

86

Gauntlets of the Resistance

Rare

94

103

Glade Stalker Gloves

Rare

90

90

Gloom Guard Gauntlets

Rare

94

103

Gloves of the Resistance

Rare

81

81

Handguards of the Resistance

Rare

90

90

Nature's End Gloves

Rare

86

76

Permafrost Gloves

Rare

86

76

Resolute Crusader Gauntlets

Rare

90

108

Ruthless Enforcer Gauntlets

Rare

94

103

Soul Mirror Hand Guards

Rare

94

86

Arcane Shadow Gloves

Epic

150

120

Ascended Guardian Gloves

Epic

142

128

Divine Justiciar Gloves

Epic

142

128

Ebon Roar Gauntlets

Epic

158

172

Gauntlets of the Field General

Epic

165

165

Gauntlets of the Infernal Herald

Epic

158

172

Grip of the Executioner

Epic

150

150

Heroic Gauntlets of the Resistance

Epic

158

172

Heroic Gloves of the Resistance

Epic

158

142

Heroic Grips of the Resistance

Epic

150

150

Heroic Mitts of the Resistance

Epic

142

128

Phantom Wolf Gloves

Epic

142

158

Shadow Harvester Grips

Epic

150

150

Shock Commander Gauntlets

Epic

150

180

Swirling Essence Gloves

Epic

135

135
Throne And Liberty - Database
