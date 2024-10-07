In Throne And Liberty, your equipped armor is just as important as the weapon you carry - much like any MMORPG these days. Armor is the element that expands your defensive posture and survivability. There are three levels of armor in Throne And Liberty.

Light

Medium

Heavy

Heavy armor is plated gear that focuses more on defense and overall strength. But it sacrifices agility. Light armor, such as cloth-type armor, affords the player increased mobility with bonuses focused on mana and magic. Medium armor is, well, a happy medium between these two points. The armor equipped will ultimately depend on your preferred playstyle.

Armor Stats

Each armor maintains multiple stats that will be important for you to pay attention as you progress, and inevitably, change gear to increase your prowess. All armor has melee defense and ranged defense stats that are the measure of the gear's reliability against up-close combat and projectiles respectively. Often, other stats include Critical Hit Chance, Max Mana, Mana Regeneration, Melee Evasion, Damage Reduction, Health Regeneration, and Max Health among others. It's these stats that will ultimately cater to your method of play. Magic users will want to seek out armor that boosts mana, while Greatsword wielders will likely want to harness strength.

Furthermore, all armor will affect these four elements of your character's build.

Strength

Dexterity

Wisdom

Perception

Armor Slots

There are multiple pieces of armor that you can equip for your character. The following are all the pieces of armor you can equip at one time:

Chest

Cloak

Legs

Feet

Hands

Head

Below are comprehensive lists of each armor piece in-game segregated by slot. Hover over a specific item for further details.

Chest

Spirit Rarity Melee Defense Ranged Defense Canvas Robes Common 40 40 Chainmail Common 42 46 Cloth Vestment Common 38 34 Infiltrator Armor Common 40 40 Iron Armor Common 40 40 Lamellar Tunic Common 38 42 Leather Tunic Common 42 38 Magithread Robes Common 36 36 Manasteel Chainmail Common 40 48 Reforged Cuirass Common 44 44 Reinforced Chainmail Common 42 46 Reinforced Raiment Common 38 34 Reinforced Tunic Common 40 40 Scouting Armor Common 40 40 Sentinel Armor Common 40 40 Silk Raiment Common 40 32 Studded Leather Tunic Common 40 40 Armored Suede Tunic Uncommon 50 50 Attendant Robe Uncommon 50 40 Augmented Leather Jerkin Uncommon 50 50 Blackened Plate Breastplate Uncommon 80 60 Fortune Telling Raiment Uncommon 48 42 Incantation Garb Uncommon 48 42 Intricate Leather Tunic Uncommon 48 52 Ironclad Plate Cuirass Uncommon 52 57 Layered Iron Gambeson Uncommon 55 55 Ornate Battle Chest Plate Uncommon 52 57 Prayer Vestments Uncommon 45 45 Reinforced Buckskin Jerkin Uncommon 52 48 Alacritous Invoker Overcoat Rare 110 88 Decorated Champion Armor Rare 121 121 Duskblood Garb Rare 104 116 Elusive Hexweaver Drape Rare 110 88 Feathered Drakeskin Tunic Rare 116 104 Glade Stalker Scales Rare 110 110 Gloom Guard Plate Armor Rare 116 126 Nature's End Raiment Rare 104 94 Permafrost Vestment Rare 224 94 Plate Armor of the Resistance Rare 110 132 Resolute Crusader Armor Rare 116 126 Robes of the Resistance Rare 99 99 Ruthless Enforcer Chest Plate Rare 116 126 Soul Mirror Carapace Rare 116 104 Test Armor Rare 110 88 Tunic of the Resistance Rare 110 110 Arcane Shadow Robes Epic 170 136 Ascended Guardian Raiment Epic 162 144 Blessed Templar Plate Mail Epic 280 195 Coat of the Executioner Epic 170 170 Divine Justiciar Attire Epic 162 144 Heroic Armor of the Resistance Epic 178 195 Heroic Garb of the Resistance Epic 178 162 Heroic Robes of the Resistance Epic 162 144 Heroic Tunic of the Resistance Epic 170 170 Phantom Wolf Tunic Epic 162 178 Plate of the Field General Epic 187 187 Plate of the Infernal Herald Epic 178 297 Shadow Harvester Tunic Epic 170 170 Shock Commander Plate Armor Epic 170 204 Swirling Essence Robe Epic 153 153

Cloak

Spirit Rarity Melee Defense Ranged Defense Cloak of Accuracy Uncommon 74 16 Cloak of Battle Uncommon 16 14 Mantle of Casting Uncommon 15 15 Shroud of Striking Uncommon 15 35 Berserker's Shroud Rare 79 71 Deadeye's Cloak Rare 75 75 Nightslayer's Mantle Rare 79 71 Sorcerer's Cape Rare 75 75 Warlord's Shroud Rare 71 79 Ancient Tapestry Mantle Epic 142 128 Bile Drenched Veil Epic 135 135 Blessed Templar Cloak Epic 208 142 Eldritch Whispers Epic 135 135 Forsaken Embrace Epic 135 135 Immortal Reckoning Epic 135 135 Relentless Assault Epic 135 135 Supreme Devotion Epic 135 135

Legs

Spirit Rarity Melee Defense Ranged Defense Apprentice Pants Common 30 30 Chainmail Leggings Common 32 34 Cloth Pants Common 28 26 Lamellar Trousers Common 28 32 Leather Trousers (1) Common 32 28 Leather Trousers (2) Common 30 30 Magithread Leggings Common 30 36 Magithread Pants Common 27 27 Reforged Greaves Common 33 33 Reinforced Leggings Common 32 34 Reinforced Pants Common 28 26 Reinforced Trousers Common 30 30 Silk Pants Common 30 24 Studded Leather Trousers Common 30 30 Acolyte Pants Uncommon 36 36 Armored Suede Trousers Uncommon 40 40 Attendant Pants Uncommon 40 32 Augmented Leather Breeches Uncommon 40 40 Blackened Plate Greaves Uncommon 40 48 Fortune Telling Pants Uncommon 38 34 Incantation Pants Uncommon 38 34 Intricate Leather Trousers Uncommon 38 42 Ironclad Plate Greaves Uncommon 42 46 Layered Iron Greaves Uncommon 44 44 Ornate Battle Leggings Uncommon 42 46 Reinforced Buckskin Trousers Uncommon 42 38 Alacritous Invoker Pants Rare 100 80 Decorated Champion Greaves Rare 110 190 Duskblood Trousers Rare 95 105 Elusive Hexweaver Pants Rare 100 80 Feathered Drakeskin Breeches Rare 105 95 Glade Stalker Trousers Rare 100 100 Gloom Guard Greaves Rare 105 115 Greaves of the Resistance Rare 140 120 Nature's End Pants Rare 95 85 Pants of the Resistance Rare 90 90 Permafrost Pants Rare 95 125 Resolute Crusader Greaves Rare 105 115 Ruthless Enforcer Leggings Rare 105 115 Soul Mirror Trousers Rare 105 95 Trousers of the Resistance Rare 100 100 Arcane Shadow Pants Epic 160 128 Ascended Guardian Pants Epic 152 136 Breeches of the Executioner Epic 160 160 Divine Justiciar Pants Epic 152 136 Ebon Roar Greaves Epic 168 184 Greaves of the Field General Epic 218 176 Greaves of the Infernal Herald Epic 168 184 Heroic Breeches of the Resistance Epic 168 152 Heroic Greaves of the Resistance Epic 168 184 Heroic Pants of the Resistance Epic 152 136 Heroic Trousers of the Resistance Epic 160 160 Phantom Wolf Breeches Epic 152 168 Shadow Harvester Trousers Epic 160 160 Shock Commander Greaves Epic 160 234 Swirling Essence Pants Epic 144 144

Feet

Spirit Rarity Melee Defense Ranged Defense Apprentice Boots Common 20 20 Cloth Shoes Common 19 17 Forged Sabatons Common 22 22 Iron Sabatons Common 21 23 Lamellar Boots Common 19 21 Leather Boots (1) Common 21 19 Leather Boots (2) Common 20 20 Magithread Shoes Common 18 18 Reinforced Boots Common 20 20 Reinforced Shoes Common 19 17 Silk Shoes Common 20 16 Sparring Sabatons Common 20 24 Steel Sabatons Common 21 23 Studded Leather Boots Common 20 20 Acolyte Shoes Uncommon 27 27 Armored Suede Boots Uncommon 30 30 Attendant Shoes Uncommon 30 24 Augmented Leather Boots Uncommon 30 30 Blackened Plate Sabatons Uncommon 30 36 Fortune Telling Shoes Uncommon 28 26 Incantation Shoes Uncommon 28 26 Intricate Leather Boots Uncommon 28 32 Ironclad Plate Sabatons Uncommon 32 34 Layered Iron Boots Uncommon 33 33 Ornate Battle Sabatons Uncommon 72 34 Reinforced Buckskin Boots Uncommon 32 28 Alacritous Invoker Shoes Rare 90 72 Boots of the Resistance Rare 190 90 Decorated Champion Boots Rare 99 99 Duskblood Boots Rare 86 94 Elusive Hexweaver Shoes Rare 90 72 Feathered Drakeskin Boots Rare 94 86 Glade Stalker Boots Rare 90 90 Gloom Guard Sabatons Rare 94 103 Nature's End Shoes Rare 86 76 Permafrost Shoes Rare 86 76 Resolute Crusader Sabatons Rare 94 103 Ruthless Enforcer Sabatons Rare 94 103 Sabatons of the Resistance Rare 90 108 Shoes of the Resistance Rare 81 81 Soul Mirror Boots Rare 94 86 Arcane Shadow Shoes Epic 150 120 Ascended Guardian Shoes Epic 142 128 Boots of the Executioner Epic 150 150 Boots of the Infernal Herald Epic 158 172 Divine Justiciar Shoes Epic 142 128 Ebon Roar Sabatons Epic 158 172 Heroic Boots of the Resistance (1) Epic 340 172 Heroic Boots of the Resistance (2) Epic 158 142 Heroic Footguards of the Resistance Epic 150 150 Heroic Shoes of the Resistance Epic 142 128 Phantom Wolf Boots Epic 142 158 Sabatons of the Field General Epic 165 165 Shadow Harvester Boots Epic 150 150 Shock Commander Sabatons Epic 150 180 Swirling Essence Shoes Epic 135 135

Head

Spirit Rarity Melee Defense Ranged Defense Beast Hood Common 30 30 Canvas Hat Common 30 24 Common Circlet Common 27 27 Felt Hat Common 28 26 Forged Helmet Common 33 33 Forgotten Tricorne Common 30 30 Hide Mask Common 30 30 Iron Helmet Common 32 34 Leather Tricorne Common 30 30 Mystic Hat Common 30 30 Ritual Hat Common 28 26 Runed Hat Common 28 32 Silk Hood Common 32 28 Sparring Helmet Common 30 36 Steel Helmet Common 32 34 Acolyte Hood Uncommon 36 36 Armored Suede Tricorne Uncommon 40 40 Augmented Leather Headgear Uncommon 40 40 Blackened Plate Helmet Uncommon 40 48 Fortune Telling Cowl Uncommon 38 34 Incantation Hat Uncommon 38 34 Intricate Leather Hood Uncommon 38 42 Ironclad Plate Visor Uncommon 72 46 Layered Iron Helm Uncommon 44 44 Ornate Battle Helm Uncommon 42 46 Prayer Hood Uncommon 40 32 Reinforced Buckskin Tricorne Uncommon 42 38 Alacritous Invoker Hood Rare 100 80 Decorated Champion Crown Rare 110 110 Duskblood Mask Rare 95 105 Elusive Hexweaver Hat Rare 100 80 Feathered Drakeskin Mask Rare 105 95 Glade Stalker Circlet Rare 100 100 Gloom Guard Winged Helmet Rare 110 110 Hood of the Resistance Rare 90 90 Mask of the Resistance Rare 100 100 Nature's End Cowl Rare 95 85 Permafrost Hood Rare 95 105 Resolute Crusader Helmet Rare 105 115 Ruthless Enforcer Helmet Rare 105 115 Soul Mirror Turban Rare 105 95 Visor of the Resistance Rare 100 120 Arcane Shadow Hat Epic 160 128 Ascended Guardian Hood Epic 152 136 Blessed Templar Helmet Epic 168 184 Divine Justiciar Mask Epic 152 136 Helm of the Field General Epic 176 176 Heroic Hat of the Resistance Epic 152 136 Heroic Helmet of the Resistance Epic 168 184 Heroic Hood of the Resistance Epic 160 160 Heroic Tricorne of the Resistance Epic 160 160 Phantom Wolf Mask Epic 152 168 Shadow Harvester Mask Epic 168 152 Shock Commander Visor Epic 160 192 Swirling Essence Hat Epic 144 144 Visage of the Executioner Epic 160 160 Visor of the Infernal Herald Epic 168 184

Hands

Spirit Rarity Melee Defense Ranged Defense Apprentice Gloves Common 20 20 Beast Gloves Common 20 20 Canvas Gloves Common 20 16 Common Gloves Common 18 18 Felt Gloves Common 19 17 Forged Gauntlets Common 22 22 Forging Gloves Common 20 20 Hide Gloves Common 20 20 Iron Gauntlets Common 21 23 Ritual Gloves Common 19 17 Runed Gloves Common 19 21 Silk Gloves Common 21 19 Sparring Gauntlets Common 20 24 Steel Gauntlets Common 21 23 Acolyte Gloves Uncommon 27 27 Armored Suede Bracers Uncommon 30 30 Augmented Leather Gloves Uncommon 30 30 Blackened Plate Gauntlets Uncommon 30 36 Fortune Telling Gloves Uncommon 28 26 Incantation Gloves Uncommon 28 26 Intricate Leather Gloves Uncommon 28 32 Ironclad Plate Gauntlets Uncommon 32 34 Layered Iron Gauntlets Uncommon 33 53 Ornate Battle Gauntlets Uncommon 32 34 Prayer Gloves Uncommon 30 24 Reinforced Buckskin Gloves Uncommon 32 28 Alacritous Invoker Gloves Rare 90 72 Decorated Champion Gauntlets Rare 99 99 Duskblood Gloves Rare 86 94 Elusive Hexweaver Gloves Rare 90 72 Feathered Drakeskin Gloves Rare 94 86 Gauntlets of the Resistance Rare 94 103 Glade Stalker Gloves Rare 90 90 Gloom Guard Gauntlets Rare 94 103 Gloves of the Resistance Rare 81 81 Handguards of the Resistance Rare 90 90 Nature's End Gloves Rare 86 76 Permafrost Gloves Rare 86 76 Resolute Crusader Gauntlets Rare 90 108 Ruthless Enforcer Gauntlets Rare 94 103 Soul Mirror Hand Guards Rare 94 86 Arcane Shadow Gloves Epic 150 120 Ascended Guardian Gloves Epic 142 128 Divine Justiciar Gloves Epic 142 128 Ebon Roar Gauntlets Epic 158 172 Gauntlets of the Field General Epic 165 165 Gauntlets of the Infernal Herald Epic 158 172 Grip of the Executioner Epic 150 150 Heroic Gauntlets of the Resistance Epic 158 172 Heroic Gloves of the Resistance Epic 158 142 Heroic Grips of the Resistance Epic 150 150 Heroic Mitts of the Resistance Epic 142 128 Phantom Wolf Gloves Epic 142 158 Shadow Harvester Grips Epic 150 150 Shock Commander Gauntlets Epic 150 180 Swirling Essence Gloves Epic 135 135