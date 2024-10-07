Quick Links
In Throne And Liberty, your equipped armor is just as important as the weapon you carry - much like any MMORPG these days. Armor is the element that expands your defensive posture and survivability. There are three levels of armor in Throne And Liberty.
- Light
- Medium
- Heavy
Heavy armor is plated gear that focuses more on defense and overall strength. But it sacrifices agility. Light armor, such as cloth-type armor, affords the player increased mobility with bonuses focused on mana and magic. Medium armor is, well, a happy medium between these two points. The armor equipped will ultimately depend on your preferred playstyle.
Armor Stats
Each armor maintains multiple stats that will be important for you to pay attention as you progress, and inevitably, change gear to increase your prowess. All armor has melee defense and ranged defense stats that are the measure of the gear's reliability against up-close combat and projectiles respectively. Often, other stats include Critical Hit Chance, Max Mana, Mana Regeneration, Melee Evasion, Damage Reduction, Health Regeneration, and Max Health among others. It's these stats that will ultimately cater to your method of play. Magic users will want to seek out armor that boosts mana, while Greatsword wielders will likely want to harness strength.
Furthermore, all armor will affect these four elements of your character's build.
- Strength
- Dexterity
- Wisdom
- Perception
Armor Slots
There are multiple pieces of armor that you can equip for your character. The following are all the pieces of armor you can equip at one time:
- Chest
- Cloak
- Legs
- Feet
- Hands
- Head
Below are comprehensive lists of each armor piece in-game segregated by slot. Hover over a specific item for further details.
Chest
|
Spirit
|
Rarity
|
Melee Defense
|
Ranged Defense
|
Canvas Robes
|
Common
|
40
|
40
|
Chainmail
|
Common
|
42
|
46
|
Cloth Vestment
|
Common
|
38
|
34
|
Infiltrator Armor
|
Common
|
40
|
40
|
Iron Armor
|
Common
|
40
|
40
|
Lamellar Tunic
|
Common
|
38
|
42
|
Leather Tunic
|
Common
|
42
|
38
|
Magithread Robes
|
Common
|
36
|
36
|
Manasteel Chainmail
|
Common
|
40
|
48
|
Reforged Cuirass
|
Common
|
44
|
44
|
Reinforced Chainmail
|
Common
|
42
|
46
|
Reinforced Raiment
|
Common
|
38
|
34
|
Reinforced Tunic
|
Common
|
40
|
40
|
Scouting Armor
|
Common
|
40
|
40
|
Sentinel Armor
|
Common
|
40
|
40
|
Silk Raiment
|
Common
|
40
|
32
|
Studded Leather Tunic
|
Common
|
40
|
40
|
Armored Suede Tunic
|
Uncommon
|
50
|
50
|
Attendant Robe
|
Uncommon
|
50
|
40
|
Augmented Leather Jerkin
|
Uncommon
|
50
|
50
|
Blackened Plate Breastplate
|
Uncommon
|
80
|
60
|
Fortune Telling Raiment
|
Uncommon
|
48
|
42
|
Incantation Garb
|
Uncommon
|
48
|
42
|
Intricate Leather Tunic
|
Uncommon
|
48
|
52
|
Ironclad Plate Cuirass
|
Uncommon
|
52
|
57
|
Layered Iron Gambeson
|
Uncommon
|
55
|
55
|
Ornate Battle Chest Plate
|
Uncommon
|
52
|
57
|
Prayer Vestments
|
Uncommon
|
45
|
45
|
Reinforced Buckskin Jerkin
|
Uncommon
|
52
|
48
|
Alacritous Invoker Overcoat
|
Rare
|
110
|
88
|
Decorated Champion Armor
|
Rare
|
121
|
121
|
Duskblood Garb
|
Rare
|
104
|
116
|
Elusive Hexweaver Drape
|
Rare
|
110
|
88
|
Feathered Drakeskin Tunic
|
Rare
|
116
|
104
|
Glade Stalker Scales
|
Rare
|
110
|
110
|
Gloom Guard Plate Armor
|
Rare
|
116
|
126
|
Nature's End Raiment
|
Rare
|
104
|
94
|
Permafrost Vestment
|
Rare
|
224
|
94
|
Plate Armor of the Resistance
|
Rare
|
110
|
132
|
Resolute Crusader Armor
|
Rare
|
116
|
126
|
Robes of the Resistance
|
Rare
|
99
|
99
|
Ruthless Enforcer Chest Plate
|
Rare
|
116
|
126
|
Soul Mirror Carapace
|
Rare
|
116
|
104
|
Test Armor
|
Rare
|
110
|
88
|
Tunic of the Resistance
|
Rare
|
110
|
110
|
Arcane Shadow Robes
|
Epic
|
170
|
136
|
Ascended Guardian Raiment
|
Epic
|
162
|
144
|
Blessed Templar Plate Mail
|
Epic
|
280
|
195
|
Coat of the Executioner
|
Epic
|
170
|
170
|
Divine Justiciar Attire
|
Epic
|
162
|
144
|
Heroic Armor of the Resistance
|
Epic
|
178
|
195
|
Heroic Garb of the Resistance
|
Epic
|
178
|
162
|
Heroic Robes of the Resistance
|
Epic
|
162
|
144
|
Heroic Tunic of the Resistance
|
Epic
|
170
|
170
|
Phantom Wolf Tunic
|
Epic
|
162
|
178
|
Plate of the Field General
|
Epic
|
187
|
187
|
Plate of the Infernal Herald
|
Epic
|
178
|
297
|
Shadow Harvester Tunic
|
Epic
|
170
|
170
|
Shock Commander Plate Armor
|
Epic
|
170
|
204
|
Swirling Essence Robe
|
Epic
|
153
|
153
Cloak
|
Spirit
|
Rarity
|
Melee Defense
|
Ranged Defense
|
Cloak of Accuracy
|
Uncommon
|
74
|
16
|
Cloak of Battle
|
Uncommon
|
16
|
14
|
Mantle of Casting
|
Uncommon
|
15
|
15
|
Shroud of Striking
|
Uncommon
|
15
|
35
|
Berserker's Shroud
|
Rare
|
79
|
71
|
Deadeye's Cloak
|
Rare
|
75
|
75
|
Nightslayer's Mantle
|
Rare
|
79
|
71
|
Sorcerer's Cape
|
Rare
|
75
|
75
|
Warlord's Shroud
|
Rare
|
71
|
79
|
Ancient Tapestry Mantle
|
Epic
|
142
|
128
|
Bile Drenched Veil
|
Epic
|
135
|
135
|
Blessed Templar Cloak
|
Epic
|
208
|
142
|
Eldritch Whispers
|
Epic
|
135
|
135
|
Forsaken Embrace
|
Epic
|
135
|
135
|
Immortal Reckoning
|
Epic
|
135
|
135
|
Relentless Assault
|
Epic
|
135
|
135
|
Supreme Devotion
|
Epic
|
135
|
135
Legs
|
Spirit
|
Rarity
|
Melee Defense
|
Ranged Defense
|
Apprentice Pants
|
Common
|
30
|
30
|
Chainmail Leggings
|
Common
|
32
|
34
|
Cloth Pants
|
Common
|
28
|
26
|
Lamellar Trousers
|
Common
|
28
|
32
|
Leather Trousers (1)
|
Common
|
32
|
28
|
Leather Trousers (2)
|
Common
|
30
|
30
|
Magithread Leggings
|
Common
|
30
|
36
|
Magithread Pants
|
Common
|
27
|
27
|
Reforged Greaves
|
Common
|
33
|
33
|
Reinforced Leggings
|
Common
|
32
|
34
|
Reinforced Pants
|
Common
|
28
|
26
|
Reinforced Trousers
|
Common
|
30
|
30
|
Silk Pants
|
Common
|
30
|
24
|
Studded Leather Trousers
|
Common
|
30
|
30
|
Acolyte Pants
|
Uncommon
|
36
|
36
|
Armored Suede Trousers
|
Uncommon
|
40
|
40
|
Attendant Pants
|
Uncommon
|
40
|
32
|
Augmented Leather Breeches
|
Uncommon
|
40
|
40
|
Blackened Plate Greaves
|
Uncommon
|
40
|
48
|
Fortune Telling Pants
|
Uncommon
|
38
|
34
|
Incantation Pants
|
Uncommon
|
38
|
34
|
Intricate Leather Trousers
|
Uncommon
|
38
|
42
|
Ironclad Plate Greaves
|
Uncommon
|
42
|
46
|
Layered Iron Greaves
|
Uncommon
|
44
|
44
|
Ornate Battle Leggings
|
Uncommon
|
42
|
46
|
Reinforced Buckskin Trousers
|
Uncommon
|
42
|
38
|
Alacritous Invoker Pants
|
Rare
|
100
|
80
|
Decorated Champion Greaves
|
Rare
|
110
|
190
|
Duskblood Trousers
|
Rare
|
95
|
105
|
Elusive Hexweaver Pants
|
Rare
|
100
|
80
|
Feathered Drakeskin Breeches
|
Rare
|
105
|
95
|
Glade Stalker Trousers
|
Rare
|
100
|
100
|
Gloom Guard Greaves
|
Rare
|
105
|
115
|
Greaves of the Resistance
|
Rare
|
140
|
120
|
Nature's End Pants
|
Rare
|
95
|
85
|
Pants of the Resistance
|
Rare
|
90
|
90
|
Permafrost Pants
|
Rare
|
95
|
125
|
Resolute Crusader Greaves
|
Rare
|
105
|
115
|
Ruthless Enforcer Leggings
|
Rare
|
105
|
115
|
Soul Mirror Trousers
|
Rare
|
105
|
95
|
Trousers of the Resistance
|
Rare
|
100
|
100
|
Arcane Shadow Pants
|
Epic
|
160
|
128
|
Ascended Guardian Pants
|
Epic
|
152
|
136
|
Breeches of the Executioner
|
Epic
|
160
|
160
|
Divine Justiciar Pants
|
Epic
|
152
|
136
|
Ebon Roar Greaves
|
Epic
|
168
|
184
|
Greaves of the Field General
|
Epic
|
218
|
176
|
Greaves of the Infernal Herald
|
Epic
|
168
|
184
|
Heroic Breeches of the Resistance
|
Epic
|
168
|
152
|
Heroic Greaves of the Resistance
|
Epic
|
168
|
184
|
Heroic Pants of the Resistance
|
Epic
|
152
|
136
|
Heroic Trousers of the Resistance
|
Epic
|
160
|
160
|
Phantom Wolf Breeches
|
Epic
|
152
|
168
|
Shadow Harvester Trousers
|
Epic
|
160
|
160
|
Shock Commander Greaves
|
Epic
|
160
|
234
|
Swirling Essence Pants
|
Epic
|
144
|
144
Feet
|
Spirit
|
Rarity
|
Melee Defense
|
Ranged Defense
|
Apprentice Boots
|
Common
|
20
|
20
|
Cloth Shoes
|
Common
|
19
|
17
|
Forged Sabatons
|
Common
|
22
|
22
|
Iron Sabatons
|
Common
|
21
|
23
|
Lamellar Boots
|
Common
|
19
|
21
|
Leather Boots (1)
|
Common
|
21
|
19
|
Leather Boots (2)
|
Common
|
20
|
20
|
Magithread Shoes
|
Common
|
18
|
18
|
Reinforced Boots
|
Common
|
20
|
20
|
Reinforced Shoes
|
Common
|
19
|
17
|
Silk Shoes
|
Common
|
20
|
16
|
Sparring Sabatons
|
Common
|
20
|
24
|
Steel Sabatons
|
Common
|
21
|
23
|
Studded Leather Boots
|
Common
|
20
|
20
|
Acolyte Shoes
|
Uncommon
|
27
|
27
|
Armored Suede Boots
|
Uncommon
|
30
|
30
|
Attendant Shoes
|
Uncommon
|
30
|
24
|
Augmented Leather Boots
|
Uncommon
|
30
|
30
|
Blackened Plate Sabatons
|
Uncommon
|
30
|
36
|
Fortune Telling Shoes
|
Uncommon
|
28
|
26
|
Incantation Shoes
|
Uncommon
|
28
|
26
|
Intricate Leather Boots
|
Uncommon
|
28
|
32
|
Ironclad Plate Sabatons
|
Uncommon
|
32
|
34
|
Layered Iron Boots
|
Uncommon
|
33
|
33
|
Ornate Battle Sabatons
|
Uncommon
|
72
|
34
|
Reinforced Buckskin Boots
|
Uncommon
|
32
|
28
|
Alacritous Invoker Shoes
|
Rare
|
90
|
72
|
Boots of the Resistance
|
Rare
|
190
|
90
|
Decorated Champion Boots
|
Rare
|
99
|
99
|
Duskblood Boots
|
Rare
|
86
|
94
|
Elusive Hexweaver Shoes
|
Rare
|
90
|
72
|
Feathered Drakeskin Boots
|
Rare
|
94
|
86
|
Glade Stalker Boots
|
Rare
|
90
|
90
|
Gloom Guard Sabatons
|
Rare
|
94
|
103
|
Nature's End Shoes
|
Rare
|
86
|
76
|
Permafrost Shoes
|
Rare
|
86
|
76
|
Resolute Crusader Sabatons
|
Rare
|
94
|
103
|
Ruthless Enforcer Sabatons
|
Rare
|
94
|
103
|
Sabatons of the Resistance
|
Rare
|
90
|
108
|
Shoes of the Resistance
|
Rare
|
81
|
81
|
Soul Mirror Boots
|
Rare
|
94
|
86
|
Arcane Shadow Shoes
|
Epic
|
150
|
120
|
Ascended Guardian Shoes
|
Epic
|
142
|
128
|
Boots of the Executioner
|
Epic
|
150
|
150
|
Boots of the Infernal Herald
|
Epic
|
158
|
172
|
Divine Justiciar Shoes
|
Epic
|
142
|
128
|
Ebon Roar Sabatons
|
Epic
|
158
|
172
|
Heroic Boots of the Resistance (1)
|
Epic
|
340
|
172
|
Heroic Boots of the Resistance (2)
|
Epic
|
158
|
142
|
Heroic Footguards of the Resistance
|
Epic
|
150
|
150
|
Heroic Shoes of the Resistance
|
Epic
|
142
|
128
|
Phantom Wolf Boots
|
Epic
|
142
|
158
|
Sabatons of the Field General
|
Epic
|
165
|
165
|
Shadow Harvester Boots
|
Epic
|
150
|
150
|
Shock Commander Sabatons
|
Epic
|
150
|
180
|
Swirling Essence Shoes
|
Epic
|
135
|
135
Head
|
Spirit
|
Rarity
|
Melee Defense
|
Ranged Defense
|
Beast Hood
|
Common
|
30
|
30
|
Canvas Hat
|
Common
|
30
|
24
|
Common Circlet
|
Common
|
27
|
27
|
Felt Hat
|
Common
|
28
|
26
|
Forged Helmet
|
Common
|
33
|
33
|
Forgotten Tricorne
|
Common
|
30
|
30
|
Hide Mask
|
Common
|
30
|
30
|
Iron Helmet
|
Common
|
32
|
34
|
Leather Tricorne
|
Common
|
30
|
30
|
Mystic Hat
|
Common
|
30
|
30
|
Ritual Hat
|
Common
|
28
|
26
|
Runed Hat
|
Common
|
28
|
32
|
Silk Hood
|
Common
|
32
|
28
|
Sparring Helmet
|
Common
|
30
|
36
|
Steel Helmet
|
Common
|
32
|
34
|
Acolyte Hood
|
Uncommon
|
36
|
36
|
Armored Suede Tricorne
|
Uncommon
|
40
|
40
|
Augmented Leather Headgear
|
Uncommon
|
40
|
40
|
Blackened Plate Helmet
|
Uncommon
|
40
|
48
|
Fortune Telling Cowl
|
Uncommon
|
38
|
34
|
Incantation Hat
|
Uncommon
|
38
|
34
|
Intricate Leather Hood
|
Uncommon
|
38
|
42
|
Ironclad Plate Visor
|
Uncommon
|
72
|
46
|
Layered Iron Helm
|
Uncommon
|
44
|
44
|
Ornate Battle Helm
|
Uncommon
|
42
|
46
|
Prayer Hood
|
Uncommon
|
40
|
32
|
Reinforced Buckskin Tricorne
|
Uncommon
|
42
|
38
|
Alacritous Invoker Hood
|
Rare
|
100
|
80
|
Decorated Champion Crown
|
Rare
|
110
|
110
|
Duskblood Mask
|
Rare
|
95
|
105
|
Elusive Hexweaver Hat
|
Rare
|
100
|
80
|
Feathered Drakeskin Mask
|
Rare
|
105
|
95
|
Glade Stalker Circlet
|
Rare
|
100
|
100
|
Gloom Guard Winged Helmet
|
Rare
|
110
|
110
|
Hood of the Resistance
|
Rare
|
90
|
90
|
Mask of the Resistance
|
Rare
|
100
|
100
|
Nature's End Cowl
|
Rare
|
95
|
85
|
Permafrost Hood
|
Rare
|
95
|
105
|
Resolute Crusader Helmet
|
Rare
|
105
|
115
|
Ruthless Enforcer Helmet
|
Rare
|
105
|
115
|
Soul Mirror Turban
|
Rare
|
105
|
95
|
Visor of the Resistance
|
Rare
|
100
|
120
|
Arcane Shadow Hat
|
Epic
|
160
|
128
|
Ascended Guardian Hood
|
Epic
|
152
|
136
|
Blessed Templar Helmet
|
Epic
|
168
|
184
|
Divine Justiciar Mask
|
Epic
|
152
|
136
|
Helm of the Field General
|
Epic
|
176
|
176
|
Heroic Hat of the Resistance
|
Epic
|
152
|
136
|
Heroic Helmet of the Resistance
|
Epic
|
168
|
184
|
Heroic Hood of the Resistance
|
Epic
|
160
|
160
|
Heroic Tricorne of the Resistance
|
Epic
|
160
|
160
|
Phantom Wolf Mask
|
Epic
|
152
|
168
|
Shadow Harvester Mask
|
Epic
|
168
|
152
|
Shock Commander Visor
|
Epic
|
160
|
192
|
Swirling Essence Hat
|
Epic
|
144
|
144
|
Visage of the Executioner
|
Epic
|
160
|
160
|
Visor of the Infernal Herald
|
Epic
|
168
|
184
Hands
|
Spirit
|
Rarity
|
Melee Defense
|
Ranged Defense
|
Apprentice Gloves
|
Common
|
20
|
20
|
Beast Gloves
|
Common
|
20
|
20
|
Canvas Gloves
|
Common
|
20
|
16
|
Common Gloves
|
Common
|
18
|
18
|
Felt Gloves
|
Common
|
19
|
17
|
Forged Gauntlets
|
Common
|
22
|
22
|
Forging Gloves
|
Common
|
20
|
20
|
Hide Gloves
|
Common
|
20
|
20
|
Iron Gauntlets
|
Common
|
21
|
23
|
Ritual Gloves
|
Common
|
19
|
17
|
Runed Gloves
|
Common
|
19
|
21
|
Silk Gloves
|
Common
|
21
|
19
|
Sparring Gauntlets
|
Common
|
20
|
24
|
Steel Gauntlets
|
Common
|
21
|
23
|
Acolyte Gloves
|
Uncommon
|
27
|
27
|
Armored Suede Bracers
|
Uncommon
|
30
|
30
|
Augmented Leather Gloves
|
Uncommon
|
30
|
30
|
Blackened Plate Gauntlets
|
Uncommon
|
30
|
36
|
Fortune Telling Gloves
|
Uncommon
|
28
|
26
|
Incantation Gloves
|
Uncommon
|
28
|
26
|
Intricate Leather Gloves
|
Uncommon
|
28
|
32
|
Ironclad Plate Gauntlets
|
Uncommon
|
32
|
34
|
Layered Iron Gauntlets
|
Uncommon
|
33
|
53
|
Ornate Battle Gauntlets
|
Uncommon
|
32
|
34
|
Prayer Gloves
|
Uncommon
|
30
|
24
|
Reinforced Buckskin Gloves
|
Uncommon
|
32
|
28
|
Alacritous Invoker Gloves
|
Rare
|
90
|
72
|
Decorated Champion Gauntlets
|
Rare
|
99
|
99
|
Duskblood Gloves
|
Rare
|
86
|
94
|
Elusive Hexweaver Gloves
|
Rare
|
90
|
72
|
Feathered Drakeskin Gloves
|
Rare
|
94
|
86
|
Gauntlets of the Resistance
|
Rare
|
94
|
103
|
Glade Stalker Gloves
|
Rare
|
90
|
90
|
Gloom Guard Gauntlets
|
Rare
|
94
|
103
|
Gloves of the Resistance
|
Rare
|
81
|
81
|
Handguards of the Resistance
|
Rare
|
90
|
90
|
Nature's End Gloves
|
Rare
|
86
|
76
|
Permafrost Gloves
|
Rare
|
86
|
76
|
Resolute Crusader Gauntlets
|
Rare
|
90
|
108
|
Ruthless Enforcer Gauntlets
|
Rare
|
94
|
103
|
Soul Mirror Hand Guards
|
Rare
|
94
|
86
|
Arcane Shadow Gloves
|
Epic
|
150
|
120
|
Ascended Guardian Gloves
|
Epic
|
142
|
128
|
Divine Justiciar Gloves
|
Epic
|
142
|
128
|
Ebon Roar Gauntlets
|
Epic
|
158
|
172
|
Gauntlets of the Field General
|
Epic
|
165
|
165
|
Gauntlets of the Infernal Herald
|
Epic
|
158
|
172
|
Grip of the Executioner
|
Epic
|
150
|
150
|
Heroic Gauntlets of the Resistance
|
Epic
|
158
|
172
|
Heroic Gloves of the Resistance
|
Epic
|
158
|
142
|
Heroic Grips of the Resistance
|
Epic
|
150
|
150
|
Heroic Mitts of the Resistance
|
Epic
|
142
|
128
|
Phantom Wolf Gloves
|
Epic
|
142
|
158
|
Shadow Harvester Grips
|
Epic
|
150
|
150
|
Shock Commander Gauntlets
|
Epic
|
150
|
180
|
Swirling Essence Gloves
|
Epic
|
135
|
135
