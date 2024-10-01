In Throne And Liberty, combat strategy and the weapons you equip play a major role in your overall success. While there aren't exactly classes in this MMORPG, there are weapons that almost act as classes coming with their own unique skills and enhancements.

Skills

Skills come in all varieties. However, they're particularly segregated by these three categories:

It's important to pair skills to create a potent build that'll help you achieve your goals. For instance, your passive skills can bolster specific active skills when equipped together. Also, you can unlock skills at various levels.

Skill Enhancements

Each skill can be boosted for a cost. This cost comes in the form of Skill Specialization Points that you earn as you level up. You can expend these points on various enhancements or "specialization effects" for a given skill. Each enhancement comes with a specific cost. So, choose wisely.

All Crossbow Skills & Skill Enhancements

The crossbow is a ranged weapon capable of precision. Compared to the longbow, it's far more versatile. However, it's the prime choice for looking for a ranged option with precision as it's core trait.

Below, you will find all Skills and their associated enhancements for the crossbow.

Active

Level Unlocked Skill Enhancement Cost 1 Mortal Mark Chain Effects (Mortal Mark) 5 Detonation Mark (Mortal Mark) 7 Stamina Stagnation (Mortal Mark) 5 1 Basic Shot (Long Bow) 1 Quick Fire Gale (Quick Fire) 7 Min Chain Fire ▲ (Quick Fire) 10 Damage Increased (Quick Fire) 5 Cooldown ▼ (Quick Fire) 5 1 Nimble Leap Whirlpool Attribute (Nimble Leap) 7 Consecutive Use (Nimble Leap) 5 Cooldown Reset (Nimble Leap) 10 Immune (Nimble Leap) 5 1 Recoil Shot Gale Attribute (Recoil Shot) 5 Wave Shot (Recoil Shot) 5 Off-Hand Weapon Attack ▲ (Recoil Shot) 5 9 Multi-Shot Rapid Shot (Multi-Shot) 5 Collision Shot (Multi-Shot) 5 15 Selfless Diffusion Removes CC (Selfless Diffusion) 7 Health Concentration Recovery (Selfless Diffusion) 5 Aggression ▼ (Selfless Diffusion) 3 18 Mother Nature's Protest Gale Arrow (Mother Nature's Protest) 7 Flame Arrow (Mother Nature's Protest) 7 Frost Arrow (Mother Nature's Protest) 7 Lightning Arrow (Mother Nature's Protest) 7 24 Mana Exchange Skill Effect Enhanced (Mana Exchange) 5 Stamina Recovery (Mana Exchange) 5 30 Explosive Trap Shock Bomb (Explosive Trap) 7 Set up range ▲ (Explosive Trap) 3 Duration Increased (Explosive Trap) 7 36 Merciless Barrage Annihilation Barrage Shot (Merciless Barrage) 10 Wild Barrage (Merciless Barrage) 5 Gale (Merciless Barrage) 5 50 Wind Snatcher Damage Transfer (Wind Snatcher) 5 Stamina Absorption (Wind Snatcher) 7 50 Weak Point Shot Expand Conditions (Weak Point Shot) 7 Cooldown ▼ (Weak Point Shot) 5

Passive

Level Unlocked Skill 3 Eagle Vision 6 Nature's Power 12 Ambidexterity 21 Piercing Strike 27 Bloodlust 33 Corrupt Nail 39 Detection

Defensive