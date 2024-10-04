In Throne And Liberty, there are 7 weapon classes to choose from. As there are no character classes in this MMORPG, the weapons you select ultimately hold this position. They each carry their own traits and abilities that drastically affect your combat style. You will be able to select two of these classes. Therefore, it's important that you pair weapons that widen your combat versatility. Below are the 7 weapon classes you can choose from.
Crossbows
As a ranged weapon, crossbows offer agility and precision. Unlike the longbow, a crossbow enables players to fire a torrent of bolts rapidly. They are also easy to maneuver with in combat making them a prime option for those who prefer not to be restrained. Crossbows can be wielded in both hands simultaneously. This weapon class comes with skills that bolster both your fire rate and firepower.
Below you will find a comprehensive listing of all crossbows available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific weapon for further details.
|
Icon
|
Damage
|
Attack Speed
|
Range
|
Unique Skill
|
Birchwood Arbalests
|
11~42
|
0.525s
|
12m
|
Crossbows of Infinite Steel
|
15~62
|
0.45s
|
12m
|
Crossbows of the Resistance
|
16~63
|
0.5s
|
12m
|
Crossbows of Undead Piercing
|
21~61
|
0.5s
|
12m
|
Driftwood Crossbows
|
9~32
|
0.5s
|
12m
|
Forgotten Crossbows
|
9~33
|
0.5s
|
12m
|
Golem Dismantler Crossbows
|
19~53
|
0.5s
|
14.4m
|
Heroic Crossbows of the Resistance
|
18~69
|
0.45s
|
13.2m
|
Kowazan's Sunflare Crossbows
|
21~85
|
0.55s
|
12m
|
Attack Speed increases by 12% during the day, and by 6% at night
|
Malakar's Energizing Crossbows
|
23~87
|
0.55s
|
12m
|
Movement Speed increases by 8% for you and party members within 16m
|
Mystwood Crossbows
|
9~33
|
0.5s
|
12m
|
Pathfinder Crossbows
|
8~31
|
0.475s
|
14.4m
|
Queen Bellandir's Toxic Spine Throwers
|
20~81
|
0.55s
|
13.2m
|
On Critical Hit with a crossbow, creates a 20% chance of applying Weaken: Poison, which deals 110% of Base Damage over time every s for 5s and stacks up to 3 times
|
Repeating Crossbows
|
9~34
|
0.5s
|
13.2m
|
Rex Chimaerus's Crossbows
|
22~90
|
0.55s
|
12m
|
Heals 61 Health whenever making Off-Hand Weapon attacks for 6s after a successful hit with Off-Hand Weapon. Cooldown 30s
|
Silk Crossbows
|
8~32
|
0.475s
|
12m
|
Steel Flurry Crossbows
|
14~53
|
0.475s
|
12m
|
Stormbringer Crossbows
|
21~85
|
0.55s
|
15.6m
|
Sturdy Crossbows
|
8~31
|
0.5s
|
12m
|
Test Weapon
|
11~42
|
0.525s
|
12m
|
On Critical Hit against enemies with less than 25% health, deal an additional 75% of Base Damage. Cooldown 6s.
|
Viperstrike Arbalests
|
43~44
|
0.5s
|
12m
|
Upon a successful hit with an Off-Hand Crossbow, there is a 15% chance to apply Weaken: Poison, which deals damage equal to 19% of Base Damage per second over 9s
|
Watchkeeper Blade
|
10~39
|
0.5s
|
13.2m