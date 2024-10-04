In Throne And Liberty, there are 7 weapon classes to choose from. As there are no character classes in this MMORPG, the weapons you select ultimately hold this position. They each carry their own traits and abilities that drastically affect your combat style. You will be able to select two of these classes. Therefore, it's important that you pair weapons that widen your combat versatility. Below are the 7 weapon classes you can choose from.

Crossbows

As a ranged weapon, crossbows offer agility and precision. Unlike the longbow, a crossbow enables players to fire a torrent of bolts rapidly. They are also easy to maneuver with in combat making them a prime option for those who prefer not to be restrained. Crossbows can be wielded in both hands simultaneously. This weapon class comes with skills that bolster both your fire rate and firepower.

Below you will find a comprehensive listing of all crossbows available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific weapon for further details.

Icon

Damage

Attack Speed

Range

Unique Skill

Birchwood Arbalests

11~42

0.525s

12m

Crossbows of Infinite Steel

15~62

0.45s

12m

Crossbows of the Resistance

16~63

0.5s

12m

Crossbows of Undead Piercing

21~61

0.5s

12m

Driftwood Crossbows

9~32

0.5s

12m

Forgotten Crossbows

9~33

0.5s

12m

Golem Dismantler Crossbows

19~53

0.5s

14.4m

Heroic Crossbows of the Resistance

18~69

0.45s

13.2m

Kowazan's Sunflare Crossbows

21~85

0.55s

12m

Attack Speed increases by 12% during the day, and by 6% at night

Malakar's Energizing Crossbows

23~87

0.55s

12m

Movement Speed increases by 8% for you and party members within 16m

Mystwood Crossbows

9~33

0.5s

12m

Pathfinder Crossbows

8~31

0.475s

14.4m

Queen Bellandir's Toxic Spine Throwers

20~81

0.55s

13.2m

On Critical Hit with a crossbow, creates a 20% chance of applying Weaken: Poison, which deals 110% of Base Damage over time every s for 5s and stacks up to 3 times

Repeating Crossbows

9~34

0.5s

13.2m

Rex Chimaerus's Crossbows

22~90

0.55s

12m

Heals 61 Health whenever making Off-Hand Weapon attacks for 6s after a successful hit with Off-Hand Weapon. Cooldown 30s

Silk Crossbows

8~32

0.475s

12m

Steel Flurry Crossbows

14~53

0.475s

12m

Stormbringer Crossbows

21~85

0.55s

15.6m

Sturdy Crossbows

8~31

0.5s

12m

Test Weapon

11~42

0.525s

12m

On Critical Hit against enemies with less than 25% health, deal an additional 75% of Base Damage. Cooldown 6s.

Viperstrike Arbalests

43~44

0.5s

12m

Upon a successful hit with an Off-Hand Crossbow, there is a 15% chance to apply Weaken: Poison, which deals damage equal to 19% of Base Damage per second over 9s

Watchkeeper Blade

10~39

0.5s

13.2m