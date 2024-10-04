In Throne And Liberty, there are 7 weapon classes to choose from. As there are no character classes in this MMORPG, the weapons you select ultimately hold this position. They each carry their own traits and abilities that drastically affect your combat style. You will be able to select two of these classes. Therefore, it's important that you pair weapons that widen your combat versatility. Below are the 7 weapon classes you can choose from.

Crossbows

As a ranged weapon, crossbows offer agility and precision. Unlike the longbow, a crossbow enables players to fire a torrent of bolts rapidly. They are also easy to maneuver with in combat making them a prime option for those who prefer not to be restrained. Crossbows can be wielded in both hands simultaneously. This weapon class comes with skills that bolster both your fire rate and firepower.

Below you will find a comprehensive listing of all crossbows available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific weapon for further details.