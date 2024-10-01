In Throne And Liberty, combat strategy and the weapons you equip play a major role in your overall success. While there aren't exactly classes in this MMORPG, there are weapons that almost act as classes coming with their own unique skills and enhancements.

Skills

Skills come in all varieties. However, they're particularly segregated by these three categories:

It's important to pair skills to create a potent build that'll help you achieve your goals. For instance, your passive skills can bolster specific active skills when equipped together. Also, you can unlock skills at various levels.

Skill Enhancements

Each skill can be boosted for a cost. This cost comes in the form of Skill Specialization Points that you earn as you level up. You can expend these points on various enhancements or "specialization effects" for a given skill. Each enhancement comes with a specific cost. So, choose wisely.

All Dagger Skills & Skill Enhancements

Those who seek speed will want to utilize daggers. These weapons can also be boosted for damage precision by increasing your critical hit chance. With rapid attacks, your chances are even greater for delivering heavy damage with a critical strike.

Below, you will find all Skills and their associated enhancements for the dagger. However, over the tag for additional information on each.

Active

Level Unlocked Skill Enhancement Cost 1 Mutilation 1 Shadow Strike Shadow Escape (Shadow Strike) 10 Skill Distance Increased (Shadow Strike) 5 Effect Duration Increase (Shadow Strike) 5 Effect Accumulation (Shadow Strike) 5 1 Cleaving Moonlight Consecutive Use (Cleaving Moonlight) 10 Effect Accumulation (Cleaving Moonlight) 7 Attack Speed Increase (Cleaving Moonlight) 5 Additional Damage (Cleaving Moonlight) 5 1 Brutal Incision Thunderclouds Bombing (Brutal Incision) 7 Damage Increase (Brutal Incision) 5 Cooldown Reduction (Brutal Incision) 7 1 Inject Venom Lightning Infusion (Inject Venom) 10 Mana Cost Reduced (Inject Venom) 3 Cooldown Reduction (Inject Venom) 5 Effect Duration Increase (Inject Venom) 5 9 Vampiric Strike Additional Hit (Vampiric Strike) 7 Skill Effect Enhanced (Vampiric Strike) 5 15 Umbral Spirit Thunder Spirit (Umbral Spirit) 7 Damage Increase (Umbral Spirit) 5 Duration Increased (Umbral Spirit) 5 18 Knife Throwing Lightning Throw (Knife Throwing) 7 Cooldown Reduction (Knife Throwing) 3 Effect Duration Increase (Knife Throwing) 5 Additional Hit (Knife Throwing) 3 24 Ankle Strike Expand Conditions (Ankle Strike) 5 Off-Hand Weapon Activation (Ankle Strike) 5 30 Camouflage Cloak CC Immunity (Camouflage Cloak) 7 Cooldown Reduction (Camouflage Cloak) 3 Duration Increased (Camouflage Cloak) 5 36 Fatal Stigma AoE Damage (Fatal Stigma) 5 Cooldown Reset (Fatal Stigma) 3 Skill Distance Increased (Fatal Stigma) 7 Damage Increase (Fatal Stigma) 5 50 Phantom Smokescreen Evasion Increase (Phantom Smokescreen) 7 Duration Increased (Phantom Smokescreen) 5 50 Frenzied Sword Dance Mad Sword Dance (Frenzied Sword Dance) 5 Effect Accumulation (Frenzied Sword Dance) 3 Cooldown Reduction (Frenzied Sword Dance) 3

Passive

Level Unlocked Skill 3 Robust Constitution 6 Vital Force 12 Cold Warrior 21 Victor's Morale 27 Raging Frenzy 33 Barbarian's Dash 39 Indomitable Armor

Defensive