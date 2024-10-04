In Throne And Liberty, there are 7 weapon classes to choose from. As there are no character classes in this MMORPG, the weapons you select ultimately hold this position. They each carry their own traits and abilities that drastically affect your combat style. You will be able to select two of these classes. Therefore, it's important that you pair weapons that widen your combat versatility. Below are the 7 weapon classes you can choose from.

Daggers

There's no weapon this quite as versatile as a dagger. In Throne And Liberty, Daggers are ideal for those who aim to deliver critical strikes and taking the stealth route. Daggers, and the skills that come with them, ultimately curate an assassin-style class for players. There are skills that increase your critical hit chances, delivering poison strikes, and enhance your mobility.

Below you will find a comprehensive listing of all Daggers available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific weapon for further details.

Icon

Damage

Attack Speed

Range

Unique Skill

Apprentice Daggers

9~32

0.45s

2.5m

Bloodletter Daggers

11~40

0.45s

2.5m

Daggers of Slaughtering

43~44

0.45s

2.5m

Daggers of the Resistance

12~50

0.405s

2.5m

Daggers of Undead Severing

24~51

0.428s

2.5m

Darkslayer Daggers

20~76

0.428s

2.75m

Forgotten Daggers

9~33

0.45s

2.5m

Golem Chiseling Daggers

20~56

0.45s

2.5m

Heroic Daggers of the Resistance

22~83

0.472s

3m

Iron Dirks

9~34

0.428s

2.5m

Kowazan's Twilight Daggers

21~120

0.45s

2.5m

Melee Critical Hit Chance increases by 250 at night, and by 125 during the day

Lequirus's Wicked Thorns

17~66

0.405s

2.5m

Base Damage 25 ▲ for 3s upon using Dagger Mobility Skills

Minzerok's Daggers of Crippling

25~101

0.495s

2.5m

On hit with a dagger, has an 8% chance to apply Weaken: Curse, which decreases Magic, Melee, and Ranged Defenses 150 for the target for 3s

Parrying Stilettos

14~39

0.472s

2.5m

Reforged Daggers

9~33

0.45s

2.5m

Rex Chimaerus's Fangs

15~64

0.405s

2.5m

Shadewalker Daggers

15~59

0.472s

3m

Shadow Strike Range 50% ▲

Sharpened Daggers

8~29

0.428s

2.5m

Tevent's Fangs of Fury

22~92

0.495s

2.5m

Resets Camouflage Cloak cooldown on enemy kills within 5s of its expiration. Camouflage Cloak deals 205% of Base Damage to all enemies in a 3m radius, with a 70% chance to apply Collision: Push.

Twin Daggers

9~34

0.45s

2.5m

Utility Daggers

9~35

0.45s

2.75m