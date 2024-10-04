In Throne And Liberty, there are 7 weapon classes to choose from. As there are no character classes in this MMORPG, the weapons you select ultimately hold this position. They each carry their own traits and abilities that drastically affect your combat style. You will be able to select two of these classes. Therefore, it's important that you pair weapons that widen your combat versatility. Below are the 7 weapon classes you can choose from.
Daggers
There's no weapon this quite as versatile as a dagger. In Throne And Liberty, Daggers are ideal for those who aim to deliver critical strikes and taking the stealth route. Daggers, and the skills that come with them, ultimately curate an assassin-style class for players. There are skills that increase your critical hit chances, delivering poison strikes, and enhance your mobility.
All Dagger Skills & Enhancements | Throne And Liberty
Everything you need to know about the dagger skills & skill enhancements for Throne And Liberty.
Below you will find a comprehensive listing of all Daggers available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific weapon for further details.
|
Icon
|
Damage
|
Attack Speed
|
Range
|
Unique Skill
|
Apprentice Daggers
|
9~32
|
0.45s
|
2.5m
|
Bloodletter Daggers
|
11~40
|
0.45s
|
2.5m
|
Daggers of Slaughtering
|
43~44
|
0.45s
|
2.5m
|
Daggers of the Resistance
|
12~50
|
0.405s
|
2.5m
|
Daggers of Undead Severing
|
24~51
|
0.428s
|
2.5m
|
Darkslayer Daggers
|
20~76
|
0.428s
|
2.75m
|
Forgotten Daggers
|
9~33
|
0.45s
|
2.5m
|
Golem Chiseling Daggers
|
20~56
|
0.45s
|
2.5m
|
Heroic Daggers of the Resistance
|
22~83
|
0.472s
|
3m
|
Iron Dirks
|
9~34
|
0.428s
|
2.5m
|
Kowazan's Twilight Daggers
|
21~120
|
0.45s
|
2.5m
|
Melee Critical Hit Chance increases by 250 at night, and by 125 during the day
|
Lequirus's Wicked Thorns
|
17~66
|
0.405s
|
2.5m
|
Base Damage 25 ▲ for 3s upon using Dagger Mobility Skills
|
Minzerok's Daggers of Crippling
|
25~101
|
0.495s
|
2.5m
|
On hit with a dagger, has an 8% chance to apply Weaken: Curse, which decreases Magic, Melee, and Ranged Defenses 150 for the target for 3s
|
Parrying Stilettos
|
14~39
|
0.472s
|
2.5m
|
Reforged Daggers
|
9~33
|
0.45s
|
2.5m
|
Rex Chimaerus's Fangs
|
15~64
|
0.405s
|
2.5m
|
Shadewalker Daggers
|
15~59
|
0.472s
|
3m
|
Shadow Strike Range 50% ▲
|
Sharpened Daggers
|
8~29
|
0.428s
|
2.5m
|
Tevent's Fangs of Fury
|
22~92
|
0.495s
|
2.5m
|
Resets Camouflage Cloak cooldown on enemy kills within 5s of its expiration. Camouflage Cloak deals 205% of Base Damage to all enemies in a 3m radius, with a 70% chance to apply Collision: Push.
|
Twin Daggers
|
9~34
|
0.45s
|
2.5m
|
Utility Daggers
|
9~35
|
0.45s
|
2.75m