In Throne And Liberty, there are 7 weapon classes to choose from. As there are no character classes in this MMORPG, the weapons you select ultimately hold this position. They each carry their own traits and abilities that drastically affect your combat style. You will be able to select two of these classes. Therefore, it's important that you pair weapons that widen your combat versatility. Below are the 7 weapon classes you can choose from.

Daggers

There's no weapon this quite as versatile as a dagger. In Throne And Liberty, Daggers are ideal for those who aim to deliver critical strikes and taking the stealth route. Daggers, and the skills that come with them, ultimately curate an assassin-style class for players. There are skills that increase your critical hit chances, delivering poison strikes, and enhance your mobility.

Below you will find a comprehensive listing of all Daggers available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific weapon for further details.