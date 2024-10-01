In Throne And Liberty, combat strategy and the weapons you equip play a major role in your overall success. While there aren't exactly classes in this MMORPG, there are weapons that almost act as classes coming with their own unique skills and enhancements.

Skills

Skills come in all varieties. However, they're particularly segregated by these two categories:

Active: These skills have actionable abilities in combat.

These skills offer ongoing stat boosts. Defensive: These skills provide a greater measure of defense, or added defensive abilities: such as parrying.

It's important to pair skills to create a potent build that'll help you achieve your goals. For instance, your passive skills can bolster specific active skills when equipped together. Also, you can unlock skills at various levels.

Skill Enhancements

Each skill can be boosted for a cost. This cost comes in the form of Skill Specialization Points that you earn as you level up. You can expend these points on various enhancements or "specialization effects" for a given skill. Each enhancement comes with a specific cost. So, choose wisely.

All Greatsword Skills & Skill Enhancements

The Greatsword is all about power and crowd control. It deals heavy damage and allows players to do broad, sweeping combat maneuvers. This is the weapon to pick if you're seeking to maximize your damage output in combat.

Below, you will find all Skills and their associated enhancements for the greatsword.

Active

Level Unlocked Skill Enhancement Cost 1 Double Slash 1 Death Blow Charges Damage (Death Blow) 5 Cooldown Reduction (Death Blow) 5 Damage Increase (Death Blow) 3 1 Precision Dash Bind (Precision Dash) 10 Skill Distance Increased (Precision Dash) 5 Shield Block Chance ▼ (Precision Dash) 5 Effect Duration Increase (Precision Dash) 5 1 Valiant Brawl Cruel Smite (Valiant Brawl) 5 Damaged Increased (Valiant Brawl) 7 Aggro Increased (Valiant Brawl) 3 1 Stunning Blow Cooldown Reduction (Stunning Blow) 5 Damaged Increased (Stunning Blow) 3 Aggro Increased (Stunning Blow) 3 Hit Chance Increase (Stunning Blow) 5 Effect Duration Increase (Stunning Blow) 7 9 DaVinci's Courage DaVinci's Chill (DaVinci's Courage) 10 Duration Increased (DaVinci's Courage) 7 Damage Reduction (DaVinci's Courage) 7 Instant Healing (DaVinci's Courage) 3 15 Gaia Crash Frost Cleaving (Gaia Crash) 7 Attack Speed Increase (Gaia Crash) 3 Critical Hit Chance Increase (Gaia Crash) 3 18 Devastating Tornado Ice Tornado (Devastating Tornado) 7 Resistance Increase (Devastating Tornado) 3 Cooldown Reduction (Devastating Tornado) 5 Additional Damage (Devastating Tornado) 3 24 Willbreaker Damage Area Change (Willbreaker) 5 Evasion Decrease (Willbreaker) 5 Aggro Increased (Willbreaker) 3 30 Ascending Slash Charging Slash (Ascending Slash) 5 Damaged Increased (Ascending Slash) 5 Cooldown Reduction (Ascending Slash) 3 Effect Duration Increase (Ascending Slash) 5 36 Devastating Smash Chance Increased (Devastating Smash) 7 Effect Duration Increase (Devastating Smash) 5 50 Blood Devotion Devoted Sanctuary (Blood Devotion) 5 Duration Increased (Blood Devotion) 3 Damage Transfer Increase (Blood Devotion) 5 Damaged Increased (Blood Devotion) 5 50 Guillotine Blade Charges Damage (Guillotine Blade) 7 Cooldown Reduction (Guillotine Blade) 3 AoE Damage (Guillotine Blade) 5

Passive

Level Unlocked Skill 3 Robust Constitution 6 Vital Force 12 Cold Warrior 21 Victor's Morale 27 Raging Frenzy 33 Barbarian's Dash 39 Indomitable Armor

Defensive