In Throne And Liberty, there are 7 weapon classes to choose from. As there are no character classes in this MMORPG, the weapons you select ultimately hold this position. They each carry their own traits and abilities that drastically affect your combat style. You will be able to select two of these classes. Therefore, it's important that you pair weapons that widen your combat versatility. Below are the 7 weapon classes you can choose from.

  • Sword & Shield
  • Greatsword
  • Daggers
  • Crossbow
  • Longbow
  • Wand & Tome
  • Staff

Greatswords

As one might expect from an oversized blade, the Greatsword weapon class is all about power and might. This weapon type is capable of delivering punishing blows in combat. The skills and enhancements available for this class type can enhance your damage output through both active and passive capabilities. This weapon can enact massive AoE attacks with the proper build.

Below you will find a comprehensive listing of all Greatswords available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific weapon for further details.

Icon

Damage

Attack Speed

Range

Unique Skill

Adentus's Gargantuan Greatsword

95~155

0.709s

2.5m

Base Damage 3 ▲ per 1,000 of current Health when attacking with Greatswords. Base Damage Min 15 ▲, Max 60 ▲.

Broadsword of the Resistance

70~114

0.709s

2.5m

Charger Broadsword

37~68

0.675s

2.5m

Dead Reckoning Greatsword

67~108

0.709s

2.75m

On defeating an enemy, Death Blow cooldown 100% ▼

Duke Magna's Fury Warblade

88~144

0.675s

2.5m

Melee Heavy Attack 95 ▲ for 6s upon applying Stun or Shock with Stunning Blow

Duke Magna's Provoking Warblade

59~110

0.574s

2.75m

On Valiant Brawl hit, has a(n) 42% chance to apply Weaken: Provoke for 3s.

Forged Iron Greatsword

31~58

0.675s

2.5m

Forgotten Greatsword

31~58

0.675s

2.5m

Golem Grinding Greatsword

66~95

0.675s

2.75m

Greatsword of the Banshee

77~143

0.675s

2.75m

Guardian Warblade

40~65

0.675s

2.5m

Heroic Broadsword of the Resistance

98~140

0.709s

2.75m

Junobote's Juggernaut Warblade

51~215

0.8s

2.5m

Shock and Stun duration 1.1s ▲ on applying the effect to enemies with 50% or less Health with Greatsword Skills

Legionnaire Greatsword

41~76

0.709s

2.5m

Morokai's Greatblade of Corruption

81~151

0.675s

2.5m

Reforged Greatsword

34~61

0.709s

2.5m

Relentless Cleaver

62~113

0.709s

2.75m

Sharpened Greatsword

30~55

0.675s

2.75m

Sparring Greatsword

30~55

0.675s

2.75m

Standard Issue Claymore

31~57

0.641s

2.75m

Tevent's Warblade of Despair

94~174

0.743s

2.5m

Upon applying Collision, Shock, or Stun with Greatsword Skills, an area with a 1.5m radius around the target will be created that explodes in 1.5s, dealing 325% of Base Damage.

Warblade of Undead Slaying

54~100

0.641s

2.5m