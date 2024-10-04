In Throne And Liberty, there are 7 weapon classes to choose from. As there are no character classes in this MMORPG, the weapons you select ultimately hold this position. They each carry their own traits and abilities that drastically affect your combat style. You will be able to select two of these classes. Therefore, it's important that you pair weapons that widen your combat versatility. Below are the 7 weapon classes you can choose from.
- Sword & Shield
- Greatsword
- Daggers
- Crossbow
- Longbow
- Wand & Tome
- Staff
Greatswords
As one might expect from an oversized blade, the Greatsword weapon class is all about power and might. This weapon type is capable of delivering punishing blows in combat. The skills and enhancements available for this class type can enhance your damage output through both active and passive capabilities. This weapon can enact massive AoE attacks with the proper build.
Below you will find a comprehensive listing of all Greatswords available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific weapon for further details.
|
Icon
|
Damage
|
Attack Speed
|
Range
|
Unique Skill
|
Adentus's Gargantuan Greatsword
|
95~155
|
0.709s
|
2.5m
|
Base Damage 3 ▲ per 1,000 of current Health when attacking with Greatswords. Base Damage Min 15 ▲, Max 60 ▲.
|
Broadsword of the Resistance
|
70~114
|
0.709s
|
2.5m
|
Charger Broadsword
|
37~68
|
0.675s
|
2.5m
|
Dead Reckoning Greatsword
|
67~108
|
0.709s
|
2.75m
|
On defeating an enemy, Death Blow cooldown 100% ▼
|
Duke Magna's Fury Warblade
|
88~144
|
0.675s
|
2.5m
|
Melee Heavy Attack 95 ▲ for 6s upon applying Stun or Shock with Stunning Blow
|
Duke Magna's Provoking Warblade
|
59~110
|
0.574s
|
2.75m
|
On Valiant Brawl hit, has a(n) 42% chance to apply Weaken: Provoke for 3s.
|
Forged Iron Greatsword
|
31~58
|
0.675s
|
2.5m
|
Forgotten Greatsword
|
31~58
|
0.675s
|
2.5m
|
Golem Grinding Greatsword
|
66~95
|
0.675s
|
2.75m
|
Greatsword of the Banshee
|
77~143
|
0.675s
|
2.75m
|
Guardian Warblade
|
40~65
|
0.675s
|
2.5m
|
Heroic Broadsword of the Resistance
|
98~140
|
0.709s
|
2.75m
|
Junobote's Juggernaut Warblade
|
51~215
|
0.8s
|
2.5m
|
Shock and Stun duration 1.1s ▲ on applying the effect to enemies with 50% or less Health with Greatsword Skills
|
Legionnaire Greatsword
|
41~76
|
0.709s
|
2.5m
|
Morokai's Greatblade of Corruption
|
81~151
|
0.675s
|
2.5m
|
Reforged Greatsword
|
34~61
|
0.709s
|
2.5m
|
Relentless Cleaver
|
62~113
|
0.709s
|
2.75m
|
Sharpened Greatsword
|
30~55
|
0.675s
|
2.75m
|
Sparring Greatsword
|
30~55
|
0.675s
|
2.75m
|
Standard Issue Claymore
|
31~57
|
0.641s
|
2.75m
|
Tevent's Warblade of Despair
|
94~174
|
0.743s
|
2.5m
|
Upon applying Collision, Shock, or Stun with Greatsword Skills, an area with a 1.5m radius around the target will be created that explodes in 1.5s, dealing 325% of Base Damage.
|
Warblade of Undead Slaying
|
54~100
|
0.641s
|
2.5m