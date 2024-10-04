In Throne And Liberty, there are 7 weapon classes to choose from. As there are no character classes in this MMORPG, the weapons you select ultimately hold this position. They each carry their own traits and abilities that drastically affect your combat style. You will be able to select two of these classes. Therefore, it's important that you pair weapons that widen your combat versatility. Below are the 7 weapon classes you can choose from.

Sword & Shield

Greatsword

Daggers

Crossbow

Longbow

Wand & Tome

Staff

Greatswords

As one might expect from an oversized blade, the Greatsword weapon class is all about power and might. This weapon type is capable of delivering punishing blows in combat. The skills and enhancements available for this class type can enhance your damage output through both active and passive capabilities. This weapon can enact massive AoE attacks with the proper build.

Below you will find a comprehensive listing of all Greatswords available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific weapon for further details.