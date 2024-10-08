In Throne And Liberty, you'll have several choices to make. You'll have to decide which two weapon classes you wish to wield that'll ultimately direct your combat playstyle. There's also the matter of armor and your defensive posture. There are many pieces of armor to choose from as you journey across Solisium. They each come with their own set of traits and stats.

However, there is one other element for equippable armor that you must consider. Armor sets often come with their own bonuses. The more pieces you equip, the better the bonuses you receive. The same goes for some accessories. For instance, some armor sets offer a bonus when two pieces are equipped and another bonus when four pieces are equipped. These are typically passive benefits that boost your personal stats as long as the armor pieces are equipped.

Armor Slots

An armor set contains multiple pieces for different slots. In Throne And Liberty, there are several slots in which you can equip armor. Those slots are as follows:

Chest

Cloak

Legs

Feet

Hands

Head

Armor sets may include pieces belonging to all or some of these slots. For more on individual armor pieces, refer to the link below.

Accessories

Some bonuses come through sets containing accessories instead of armor. Accessories are also equippable items that often boost mana among other stats. They can be objects such as rings, necklaces, or bracelets. The link below is a look at all accessories available in-game.

All Armor Sets

There are multiple armor sets that are worth obtaining throughout your journey in Solisium. Below is a comprehensive look at each armor set. Hover over the armor tag for further details on all that is included in each set.

Armor Set Set Bonus 1 Set Bonus 2 Indomitable Knight Set (3) Damage Reduction 15 Mysterious Sage Set (3) Cooldown Speed 5% Reflection Mind Set (3) Added Attack Speed 6.6% Robert's Concentration Set (2) Critical Hit Chance 68 (3) When attacking enemies with less than 50% Health, for 3s, Critical Damage 140▲ Rutaine's Mysterious Set (2) Critical Hit Chance 68 (3) When attacking enemies with less than 50% Health, for 3s, Critical Damage 140▲ Sophia's Strength Set (2) Critical Hit Chance 68 (3) When attacking enemies with less than 50% Health, for 3s, Critical Damage 140▲ Death Set (2) Critical Damage 14% ▲ (4) Added Attack Speed 10% Dimensional Chaos (2) Stamina Regen 10 ▼ Ghost Wolf Set (2) Bonus Damage 18 (4) Off-Hand Weapon Attack Chance Boost 30% ▲ Imperator Set (2) Melee Heavy Attack Chance 150 (4) Mobility Skills Move Range 10% ▲ Mother Nature Set (2) Weaken Duration 7.5 ▲ (4) Attack Range Increase 10% Shock Commander Set (2) Damage Reduction 18 (4) Shield Block Chance 10% ▲ Test Set (2) Critical Damage 14% ▲ (4) Added Attack Speed 10% Transcended One Set (2) Cooldown Speed 7.5% (4) Skill Heal 25% ▲