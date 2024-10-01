In Throne And Liberty, combat strategy and the weapons you equip play a major role in your overall success. While there aren't exactly classes in this MMORPG, there are weapons that almost act as classes coming with their own unique skills and enhancements.

Skills

Skills come in all varieties. However, they're particularly segregated by these three categories:

Active: These skills have actionable offensive abilities in combat.

These skills have actionable offensive abilities in combat. Passive: These skills offer ongoing stat boosts.

Defensive: These skills provide a greater measure of defense, or added defensive abilities: such as parrying.

It's important to pair skills to create a potent build that'll help you achieve your goals. For instance, your passive skills can bolster specific active skills when equipped together. Also, you can unlock skills at various levels.

Skill Enhancements

Each skill can be boosted for a cost. This cost comes in the form of Skill Specialization Points that you earn as you level up. You can expend these points on various enhancements or "specialization effects" for a given skill. Each enhancement comes with a specific cost. So, choose wisely.

All Longbow Skills & Skill Enhancements

Obviously, the Longbow is for the players who prefer ranged combat. Longbows also typically have a hefty impact in the damage arena making them an ideal choice for many.

Below, you will find all Skills and their associated enhancements for the longbow.

Active

Level Unlocked Skill Enhancement Cost 1 Basic Shot (Long Bow) 1 Ensnaring Arrow Cooldown Reset (Ensnaring Arrow) 5 Duration Increase (Ensnaring Arrow) 5 Hit Chance ▲ (Ensnaring Arrow) 5 1 Strafing Gale (Strafing) 7 Mobility (Strafing) 5 Consecutive Use (Strafing) 10 1 Decisive Sniping Charging Time ▲ (Decisive Sniping) 5 Damage Increase (Decisive Sniping) 7 Charging Time ▼ (Decisive Sniping) 3 Mobility (Decisive Sniping) 5 Decisive Bombardment (Decisive Sniping) 5 1 Zephyr's Nock Damage Increase (Zephyr's Nock) 5 Collision (Zephyr's Nock) 5 Cooldown ▼ (Zephyr's Nock) 7 9 Nature's Blessing Vitality (Nature's Blessing) 7 Cooldown ▼ (Nature's Blessing) 5 Whirlpool Attribute (Nature's Blessing) 3 15 Brutal Arrow Gale Area (Brutal Arrow) 5 Radius Increased (Brutal Arrow) 5 18 Arrow Vortex Tornado (Arrow Vortex) 10 Whirlpool Attribute (Arrow Vortex) 5 24 Healing Touch Duration Increased (Healing Touch) 3 Additional Health Recovery (Healing Touch) 7 Mana Cost Reduced (Healing Touch) 7 30 Deadly Marker Bullseye (Deadly Marker) 5 Hit ▲ (Deadly Marker) 5 36 Purifying Touch Additional Removal (Purifying Touch) 5 Cooldown ▼ (Purifying Touch) 5 Healing Touch (Purifying Touch) 5 50 Flash Arrow Flash Wave (Flash Arrow) 10 Range Widened (Flash Arrow) 7 Blind (Flash Arrow) 5 Effect Duration ▲ (Flash Arrow) 5 50 Blitz Limit Break (Blitz) 10 Cooldown ▼ (Blitz) 7

Passive

Level Unlocked Skill 3 Rapidfire Stance 6 Steady Aim 12 Sniper's Sense 21 Roxie's Arrowhead 27 Distorted Sanctuary 33 Earth's Blessing 39 Devoted Shield

Defensive