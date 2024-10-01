In Throne And Liberty, combat strategy and the weapons you equip play a major role in your overall success. While there aren't exactly classes in this MMORPG, there are weapons that almost act as classes coming with their own unique skills and enhancements.

Skills

Skills come in all varieties. However, they're particularly segregated by these three categories:

  • Active: These skills have actionable offensive abilities in combat.
  • Passive: These skills offer ongoing stat boosts.
  • Defensive: These skills provide a greater measure of defense, or added defensive abilities: such as parrying.

It's important to pair skills to create a potent build that'll help you achieve your goals. For instance, your passive skills can bolster specific active skills when equipped together. Also, you can unlock skills at various levels.

Skill Enhancements

Skill Enhancements_Throne and Liberty

Each skill can be boosted for a cost. This cost comes in the form of Skill Specialization Points that you earn as you level up. You can expend these points on various enhancements or "specialization effects" for a given skill. Each enhancement comes with a specific cost. So, choose wisely.

All Longbow Skills & Skill Enhancements

Obviously, the Longbow is for the players who prefer ranged combat. Longbows also typically have a hefty impact in the damage arena making them an ideal choice for many.

Below, you will find all Skills and their associated enhancements for the longbow. However, over the tag for additional information on each.

Active

Level Unlocked

Skill

Enhancement

Cost

1

Basic Shot (Long Bow)

1

Ensnaring Arrow

Cooldown Reset (Ensnaring Arrow)

5

Duration Increase (Ensnaring Arrow)

5

Hit Chance ▲ (Ensnaring Arrow)

5

1

Strafing

Gale (Strafing)

7

Mobility (Strafing)

5

Consecutive Use (Strafing)

10

1

Decisive Sniping

Charging Time ▲ (Decisive Sniping)

5

Damage Increase (Decisive Sniping)

7

Charging Time ▼ (Decisive Sniping)

3

Mobility (Decisive Sniping)

5

Decisive Bombardment (Decisive Sniping)

5

1

Zephyr's Nock

Damage Increase (Zephyr's Nock)

5

Collision (Zephyr's Nock)

5

Cooldown ▼ (Zephyr's Nock)

7

9

Nature's Blessing

Vitality (Nature's Blessing)

7

Cooldown ▼ (Nature's Blessing)

5

Whirlpool Attribute (Nature's Blessing)

3

15

Brutal Arrow

Gale Area (Brutal Arrow)

5

Radius Increased (Brutal Arrow)

5

18

Arrow Vortex

Tornado (Arrow Vortex)

10

Whirlpool Attribute (Arrow Vortex)

5

24

Healing Touch

Duration Increased (Healing Touch)

3

Additional Health Recovery (Healing Touch)

7

Mana Cost Reduced (Healing Touch)

7

30

Deadly Marker

Bullseye (Deadly Marker)

5

Hit ▲ (Deadly Marker)

5

36

Purifying Touch

Additional Removal (Purifying Touch)

5

Cooldown ▼ (Purifying Touch)

5

Healing Touch (Purifying Touch)

5

50

Flash Arrow

Flash Wave (Flash Arrow)

10

Range Widened (Flash Arrow)

7

Blind (Flash Arrow)

5

Effect Duration ▲ (Flash Arrow)

5

50

Blitz

Limit Break (Blitz)

10

Cooldown ▼ (Blitz)

7

Passive

Level Unlocked

Skill

3

Rapidfire Stance

6

Steady Aim

12

Sniper's Sense

21

Roxie's Arrowhead

27

Distorted Sanctuary

33

Earth's Blessing

39

Devoted Shield

Defensive

Level Unlocked

Skill

1

Overtaker