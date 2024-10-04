In Throne And Liberty, there are 7 weapon classes to choose from. As there are no character classes in this MMORPG, the weapons you select ultimately hold this position. They each carry their own traits and abilities that drastically affect your combat style. You will be able to select two of these classes. Therefore, it's important that you pair weapons that widen your combat versatility. Below are the 7 weapon classes you can choose from.

Longbows

If there ever was a sniper class in Throne And Liberty, those equipped with a longbow are it. This long-range weapon is all about precision and high damage output. As far as a ranged weapon is concerned, it doesn't have the rapid fire the crossbow does that allows for an element of crowd control. The skillset that comes with this weapon boosts the firepower both in added active abilities and in stat enhancements. Furthermore, there defensive and health recovery unique skills available in this weapons class.

Below you will find a comprehensive listing of all longbows available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific weapon for further details.