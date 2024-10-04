In Throne And Liberty, there are 7 weapon classes to choose from. As there are no character classes in this MMORPG, the weapons you select ultimately hold this position. They each carry their own traits and abilities that drastically affect your combat style. You will be able to select two of these classes. Therefore, it's important that you pair weapons that widen your combat versatility. Below are the 7 weapon classes you can choose from.
Longbows
If there ever was a sniper class in Throne And Liberty, those equipped with a longbow are it. This long-range weapon is all about precision and high damage output. As far as a ranged weapon is concerned, it doesn't have the rapid fire the crossbow does that allows for an element of crowd control. The skillset that comes with this weapon boosts the firepower both in added active abilities and in stat enhancements. Furthermore, there defensive and health recovery unique skills available in this weapons class.
All Longbow Skills & Enhancements | Throne & Liberty
Enhance your Longbow skills.
Below you will find a comprehensive listing of all longbows available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific weapon for further details.
|
Icon
|
Damage
|
Attack Speed
|
Range
|
Unique Skill
|
Aelon's Rejuvenating Longbow
|
36~141
|
0.675s
|
17.6m
|
Restores 110 Health on hit with a Longbow Skill for 6s. Health Recovery increases by 100% during rain. Cooldown 30s.
|
Birchwood Longbow
|
17~63
|
0.675s
|
17.6m
|
Driftwood Longbow
|
15~56
|
0.675s
|
16m
|
Farshot Longbow
|
28~107
|
0.675s
|
16m
|
First Blood Longbow
|
21~140
|
0.675s
|
8m
|
On hitting targets with 100% Health, Ranged Critical Hit Chance 95 ▲
|
Forgotten Longbow
|
14~52
|
0.641s
|
16m
|
Golem Impaler Longbow
|
32~90
|
0.675s
|
19.2m
|
Heroic Longbow of the Resistance
|
49~137
|
0.675s
|
16m
|
Hunter Longbow
|
19~74
|
0.709s
|
16m
|
Karnix's Netherbow
|
41~159
|
0.709s
|
16m
|
Range 9% ▲ for you and party members within 16m
|
Longbow of the Resistance
|
42~117
|
0.743s
|
16m
|
Longbow of the World Tree
|
35~137
|
0.641s
|
16m
|
Longbow of Undead Skewering
|
36~99
|
0.675s
|
16m
|
Mystwood Longbow
|
15~56
|
0.675s
|
16m
|
Petrified Longbow
|
15~56
|
0.675s
|
16m
|
Shaikal's Deepmind Longbow
|
39~151
|
0.709s
|
17.6m
|
Sniper Longbow
|
20~55
|
0.641s
|
16m
|
Standard Issue Longbow
|
15~56
|
0.641s
|
17.6m
|
Tevent's Arc of Wailing Death
|
42~164
|
0.776s
|
19.2m
|
Shoots a bonus projectile whenever using Strafing, dealing 54% of Base Damage
|
Toublek's Deathmark Longbow
|
41~114
|
0.641s
|
19.2m
|
On Critical Hit against enemies with less than 25% health, deal an additional 75% of Base Damage. Cooldown 6s.
|
Wooden Longbow
|
16~60
|
0.709s
|
16m