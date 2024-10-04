In Throne And Liberty, there are 7 weapon classes to choose from. As there are no character classes in this MMORPG, the weapons you select ultimately hold this position. They each carry their own traits and abilities that drastically affect your combat style. You will be able to select two of these classes. Therefore, it's important that you pair weapons that widen your combat versatility. Below are the 7 weapon classes you can choose from.

Longbows

If there ever was a sniper class in Throne And Liberty, those equipped with a longbow are it. This long-range weapon is all about precision and high damage output. As far as a ranged weapon is concerned, it doesn't have the rapid fire the crossbow does that allows for an element of crowd control. The skillset that comes with this weapon boosts the firepower both in added active abilities and in stat enhancements. Furthermore, there defensive and health recovery unique skills available in this weapons class.

Below you will find a comprehensive listing of all longbows available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific weapon for further details.

Icon

Damage

Attack Speed

Range

Unique Skill

Aelon's Rejuvenating Longbow

36~141

0.675s

17.6m

Restores 110 Health on hit with a Longbow Skill for 6s. Health Recovery increases by 100% during rain. Cooldown 30s.

Birchwood Longbow

17~63

0.675s

17.6m

Driftwood Longbow

15~56

0.675s

16m

Farshot Longbow

28~107

0.675s

16m

First Blood Longbow

21~140

0.675s

8m

On hitting targets with 100% Health, Ranged Critical Hit Chance 95 ▲

Forgotten Longbow

14~52

0.641s

16m

Golem Impaler Longbow

32~90

0.675s

19.2m

Heroic Longbow of the Resistance

49~137

0.675s

16m

Hunter Longbow

19~74

0.709s

16m

Karnix's Netherbow

41~159

0.709s

16m

Range 9% ▲ for you and party members within 16m

Longbow of the Resistance

42~117

0.743s

16m

Longbow of the World Tree

35~137

0.641s

16m

Longbow of Undead Skewering

36~99

0.675s

16m

Mystwood Longbow

15~56

0.675s

16m

Petrified Longbow

15~56

0.675s

16m

Shaikal's Deepmind Longbow

39~151

0.709s

17.6m

Sniper Longbow

20~55

0.641s

16m

Standard Issue Longbow

15~56

0.641s

17.6m

Tevent's Arc of Wailing Death

42~164

0.776s

19.2m

Shoots a bonus projectile whenever using Strafing, dealing 54% of Base Damage

Toublek's Deathmark Longbow

41~114

0.641s

19.2m

On Critical Hit against enemies with less than 25% health, deal an additional 75% of Base Damage. Cooldown 6s.

Wooden Longbow

16~60

0.709s

16m