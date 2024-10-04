In Throne And Liberty, you'll venture across the mystical land of Soliseum waging battles with many foes along the way. However, traversal is an important component of Throne And Liberty. Morphs enable you to shapeshift into creatures large and small that allow you to travel on ground, water, or air. Obtaining morphs will be key to unlocking more of the game's open-world.
So, one might ask, how do you obtain morphs? There are multiple ways to collect morphs including defeating bosses and completing quests. They can also be purchased or obtained through a battle pass. Below is a comprehensive listing of all morphs in-game and the type of mobility they engage in.
|
Icon
|
Mobility
|
Wild Skoll
|
Dash
|
Shadow Skoll
|
Dash
|
Radiant Wolf
|
Dash
|
Saber Taion
|
Dash
|
Shadow Purpuma
|
Dash
|
Ruffle Diatrima
|
Dash
|
Shadow Lion
|
Dash
|
Ghost Skoll
|
Dash
|
Iron Skoll
|
Dash
|
Fenrian Skoll
|
Dash
|
Fierce Taion
|
Dash
|
Ancient Taion
|
Dash
|
Mystic Purpuma
|
Dash
|
Beak Diatrima
|
Dash
|
Proud Taion
|
Dash
|
Arkhan Diatrima
|
Dash
|
Lightning Purpuma
|
Dash
|
Fluffy Almiraz
|
Dash
|
Bald Eagle
|
Glide
|
Radiant Swan
|
Glide
|
Caerulean Cygnus
|
Glide
|
Shadow Wyvern
|
Glide
|
Common Raven
|
Glide
|
Velvet Raven
|
Glide
|
Monarch Raven
|
Glide
|
Morrigan Raven
|
Glide
|
Noble Eagle
|
Glide
|
Raging Eagle
|
Glide
|
Emperor Eagle
|
Glide
|
White Cygnus
|
Glide
|
Snow Cygnus
|
Glide
|
Amarian Ferthur
|
Glide
|
Sable Cygnus
|
Glide
|
Storm Raven
|
Glide
|
Roving Lutrang
|
Swim
|
Radiant Otter
|
Swim
|
Russet Lutrang
|
Swim
|
White Lutrang
|
Swim
|
Frost Lutrang
|
Swim
|
Opal Dracoryft Turtle
|
Swim
|
Geode Dracoryft Turtle
|
Swim
|
Fairy Merlapin
|
Swim
|
Stone Dracoryft Turtle
|
Swim
|
Golden Lutrang
|
Swim
|
Shadow Shark
|
Swim
|
Tin Knight
|
Play
|
Oremong
|
Play
|
Limong
|
Play
|
Giant Oremong
|
Play
|
Red Hat Boba
|
Play
|
Pierrog
|
Play
|
Orc Brawler
|
Shapeshift
|
Deadly Mandrake
|
Shapeshift
|
Sea Crab
|
Shapeshift
|
Temitran
|
Shapeshift
|
Chestacean
|
Shapeshift
|
Shrewd Wolf
|
Shapeshift
|
Headcrusher Terror Bird
|
Shapeshift
|
Skeleton Soldier
|
Shapeshift
|
Plague Zombie
|
Shapeshift
|
Black Boar
|
Shapeshift
|
Gallu Knight
|
Shapeshift
|
Flame Fighter
|
Shapeshift
|
Desert Cobra
|
Shapeshift
|
Armadillo
|
Shapeshift
|
Worker Spider
|
Shapeshift
|
Sand Basilisk
|
Shapeshift
|
Orc Butcher
|
Shapeshift
|
Butcher
|
Shapeshift