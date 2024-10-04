In Throne And Liberty, you'll venture across the mystical land of Soliseum waging battles with many foes along the way. However, traversal is an important component of Throne And Liberty. Morphs enable you to shapeshift into creatures large and small that allow you to travel on ground, water, or air. Obtaining morphs will be key to unlocking more of the game's open-world.

So, one might ask, how do you obtain morphs? There are multiple ways to collect morphs including defeating bosses and completing quests. They can also be purchased or obtained through a battle pass. Below is a comprehensive listing of all morphs in-game and the type of mobility they engage in.

Icon

Mobility

Wild Skoll

Dash

Shadow Skoll

Dash

Radiant Wolf

Dash

Saber Taion

Dash

Shadow Purpuma

Dash

Ruffle Diatrima

Dash

Shadow Lion

Dash

Ghost Skoll

Dash

Iron Skoll

Dash

Fenrian Skoll

Dash

Fierce Taion

Dash

Ancient Taion

Dash

Mystic Purpuma

Dash

Beak Diatrima

Dash

Proud Taion

Dash

Arkhan Diatrima

Dash

Lightning Purpuma

Dash

Fluffy Almiraz

Dash

Bald Eagle

Glide

Radiant Swan

Glide

Caerulean Cygnus

Glide

Shadow Wyvern

Glide

Common Raven

Glide

Velvet Raven

Glide

Monarch Raven

Glide

Morrigan Raven

Glide

Noble Eagle

Glide

Raging Eagle

Glide

Emperor Eagle

Glide

White Cygnus

Glide

Snow Cygnus

Glide

Amarian Ferthur

Glide

Sable Cygnus

Glide

Storm Raven

Glide

Roving Lutrang

Swim

Radiant Otter

Swim

Russet Lutrang

Swim

White Lutrang

Swim

Frost Lutrang

Swim

Opal Dracoryft Turtle

Swim

Geode Dracoryft Turtle

Swim

Fairy Merlapin

Swim

Stone Dracoryft Turtle

Swim

Golden Lutrang

Swim

Shadow Shark

Swim

Tin Knight

Play

Oremong

Play

Limong

Play

Giant Oremong

Play

Red Hat Boba

Play

Pierrog

Play

Orc Brawler

Shapeshift

Deadly Mandrake

Shapeshift

Sea Crab

Shapeshift

Temitran

Shapeshift

Chestacean

Shapeshift

Shrewd Wolf

Shapeshift

Headcrusher Terror Bird

Shapeshift

Skeleton Soldier

Shapeshift

Plague Zombie

Shapeshift

Black Boar

Shapeshift

Gallu Knight

Shapeshift

Flame Fighter

Shapeshift

Desert Cobra

Shapeshift

Armadillo

Shapeshift

Worker Spider

Shapeshift

Sand Basilisk

Shapeshift

Orc Butcher

Shapeshift

Butcher

Shapeshift