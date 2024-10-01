In Throne And Liberty, combat strategy and the weapons you equip play a major role in your overall success. While there aren't exactly classes in this MMORPG, there are weapons that almost act as classes coming with their own unique skills and enhancements.

Skills

Skills come in all varieties. However, they're particularly segregated by these two categories:

Active: These skills have actionable abilities in combat.

Passive: These skills offer ongoing stat boosts.

It's important to pair skills to create a potent build that'll help you achieve your goals. For instance, your passive skills can bolster specific active skills when equipped together. Also, you can unlock skills at various levels.

Skill Enhancements

Each skill can be boosted for a cost. This cost comes in the form of Skill Specialization Points that you earn as you level up. You can expend these points on various enhancements or "specialization effects" for a given skill. Each enhancement comes with a specific cost. So, choose wisely.

All Staff Skills & Skill Enhancements

The staff is the perfect melee weapon of choice for those who want a longer reach and greater impact area. This weapon is ideal for mopping up groups of lesser hostiles and delivering greater AoE damage. Therefore, this weapon delivers excellent crowd control but might not be the best for focused, heavy-damage strikes on solo targets.

Below, you will find all Skills and their associated enhancements for the staff.

Active

Level Unlocked Skill Enhancement Cost 1 Frost Smokescreen Burning Smokescreen (Frost Smokescreen) 5 Use the Designated Location (Frost Smokescreen) 5 Additional Damage (Frost Smokescreen) 3 1 Magic Orb (Staff) 1 Chain Lightning Chain Thunder (Chain Lightning) 10 Damage Transfer 1 (Chain Lightning) 5 Damage Transfer 2 (Chain Lightning) 3 1 Serial Fire Bombs Focused Fire Bombs (Serial Fire Bombs) 7 Mobility (Serial Fire Bombs) 3 Radius Increased (Serial Fire Bombs) 5 Projectile Speed Increased (Serial Fire Bombs) 3 Instant Casting (Serial Fire Bombs) 5 1 Inferno Wave Frenzied Lightning Wave (Inferno Wave) 5 Cooldown ▼ (Inferno Wave) 3 Consecutive Use (Inferno Wave) 5 Burning (Inferno Wave) 3 9 Inner Peace Thunder Blessing (Inner Peace) 5 Immune to CC (Inner Peace) 3 Effect Duration ▲ (Inner Peace) 5 15 Fireball Barrage Fireball Frenzy (Fireball Barrage) 10 Cooldown ▼ (Fireball Barrage) 3 Mana Burn (Fireball Barrage) 5 18 Ice Spear Ice Spear Bombardment (Ice Spear) 3 Bind (Ice Spear) 5 Damage Increase (Ice Spear) 5 24 Icebound Tomb Freeze Removal (Icebound Tomb) 3 Bind (Icebound Tomb) 7 Icy Mire (Icebound Tomb) 5 30 High Focus Targets Expanded (High Focus) 7 Base Damage Boost (High Focus) 5 Victorious Energy (High Focus) 5 36 Judgment Lightning Consecutive Use (Judgment Lightning) 5 Damage Transfer 1 (Judgment Lightning) 5 Damage Transfer 2 (Judgment Lightning) 3 50 Salvation Chain Redemptive Barrier (Salvation Chain) 7 Jumping Chain (Salvation Chain) 3 Cooldown ▼ (Salvation Chain) 3 50 Infernal Meteor Hellfire Rain (Infernal Meteor) 7 Cooldown ▼ (Infernal Meteor) 3 Health Recovery Slowed (Infernal Meteor) 5

Passive

Level Unlocked Skill 3 Manaball Eruption 6 Asceticism 12 Mana Amp 21 Flame Condensation 27 Echoic Barrier 33 Frost Master 39 Forbidden Sanctuary

