In Throne And Liberty, there are 7 weapon classes to choose from. As there are no character classes in this MMORPG, the weapons you select ultimately hold this position. They each carry their own traits and abilities that drastically affect your combat style. You will be able to select two of these classes. Therefore, it's important that you pair weapons that widen your combat versatility. Below are the 7 weapon classes you can choose from.

Staves

Magic is a viable combat option in Throne And Liberty. A healthy staff will provide that option allowing you to chain magic attacks with certain skills active. Staves can also offer solid AoE damage. Skills will only serve to create new magic capabilities for you alongside passive boosts.

Below you will find a comprehensive listing of all staves available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific weapon for further details.