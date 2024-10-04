In Throne And Liberty, there are 7 weapon classes to choose from. As there are no character classes in this MMORPG, the weapons you select ultimately hold this position. They each carry their own traits and abilities that drastically affect your combat style. You will be able to select two of these classes. Therefore, it's important that you pair weapons that widen your combat versatility. Below are the 7 weapon classes you can choose from.
Staves
Magic is a viable combat option in Throne And Liberty. A healthy staff will provide that option allowing you to chain magic attacks with certain skills active. Staves can also offer solid AoE damage. Skills will only serve to create new magic capabilities for you alongside passive boosts.
Below you will find a comprehensive listing of all staves available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific weapon for further details.
|
Icon
|
Damage
|
Attack Speed
|
Range
|
Unique Skill
|
Acolyte Staff
|
36~67
|
0.743s
|
16m
|
Apprentice Staff
|
25~46
|
0.675s
|
16m
|
Arcane Staff
|
30~54
|
0.675s
|
16m
|
Aridus's Gnarled Voidstaff
|
67~123
|
0.709s
|
17.6m
|
Damage increases by 30 if you stay in the same place for 3s. Lasts for 2s upon moving.
|
Cantrip Staff
|
27~49
|
0.709s
|
16m
|
Dark Ritualist Staff
|
65~94
|
0.743s
|
16m
|
Forgotten Staff
|
23~43
|
0.641s
|
16m
|
Golem Destruction Staff
|
47~75
|
0.675s
|
19.2m
|
Heroic Staff of the Resistance
|
66~106
|
0.641s
|
16m
|
Malevolent Staff
|
47~85
|
0.709s
|
19.2m
|
On hit with a Staff, has a 10% chance to apply Weaken: Poison, which applies 6.5 ▼ Incoming Heal for 9s
|
Moonglow Staff
|
31~57
|
0.709s
|
17.6m
|
Prayer Staff
|
25~46
|
0.675s
|
16m
|
Queen Bellandir's Hivemind Staff
|
68~126
|
0.743s
|
19.2m
|
Applying Weaken: Burning with Staff Skills creates a 5% chance of applying the Explosive Insect effect. The explosive insect explodes in 3s, dealing 540% of Base Damage to the target and 1080% of Base Damage to all other enemies in a 3m radius.
|
Ritual Staff
|
25~46
|
0.675s
|
16m
|
Staff of Lucid Light
|
50~93
|
0.574s
|
16m
|
Staff of the Resistance
|
65~94
|
0.743s
|
16m
|
Staff of the Umbramancer
|
78~99
|
0.675s
|
17.6m
|
Staff of Undead Banishment
|
52~83
|
0.675s
|
16m
|
Talus's Crystalline Staff
|
62~115
|
0.675s
|
17.6m
|
When Stunned, trigger Petrification: Freeze for 1s to protect yourself. Cooldown 60s
|
Toublek's Shattering Quarterstaff
|
84~106
|
0.709s
|
17.6m
|
Magic, Melee, and Ranged Critical Hit Chances 20 ▲ per 1m of distance between you and the target
|
Twisted Staff
|
29~47
|
0.675s
|
19.2m