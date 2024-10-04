In Throne And Liberty, there are 7 weapon classes to choose from. As there are no character classes in this MMORPG, the weapons you select ultimately hold this position. They each carry their own traits and abilities that drastically affect your combat style. You will be able to select two of these classes. Therefore, it's important that you pair weapons that widen your combat versatility. Below are the 7 weapon classes you can choose from.

Staves

Magic is a viable combat option in Throne And Liberty. A healthy staff will provide that option allowing you to chain magic attacks with certain skills active. Staves can also offer solid AoE damage. Skills will only serve to create new magic capabilities for you alongside passive boosts.

Throne And Liberty - All Staff Skills & Enhancements
Related
All Staff Skills & Enhancements | Throne And Liberty

Enhance your staff combat with these skills.

Below you will find a comprehensive listing of all staves available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific weapon for further details.

Icon

Damage

Attack Speed

Range

Unique Skill

Acolyte Staff

36~67

0.743s

16m

Apprentice Staff

25~46

0.675s

16m

Arcane Staff

30~54

0.675s

16m

Aridus's Gnarled Voidstaff

67~123

0.709s

17.6m

Damage increases by 30 if you stay in the same place for 3s. Lasts for 2s upon moving.

Cantrip Staff

27~49

0.709s

16m

Dark Ritualist Staff

65~94

0.743s

16m

Forgotten Staff

23~43

0.641s

16m

Golem Destruction Staff

47~75

0.675s

19.2m

Heroic Staff of the Resistance

66~106

0.641s

16m

Malevolent Staff

47~85

0.709s

19.2m

On hit with a Staff, has a 10% chance to apply Weaken: Poison, which applies 6.5 ▼ Incoming Heal for 9s

Moonglow Staff

31~57

0.709s

17.6m

Prayer Staff

25~46

0.675s

16m

Queen Bellandir's Hivemind Staff

68~126

0.743s

19.2m

Applying Weaken: Burning with Staff Skills creates a 5% chance of applying the Explosive Insect effect. The explosive insect explodes in 3s, dealing 540% of Base Damage to the target and 1080% of Base Damage to all other enemies in a 3m radius.

Ritual Staff

25~46

0.675s

16m

Staff of Lucid Light

50~93

0.574s

16m

Staff of the Resistance

65~94

0.743s

16m

Staff of the Umbramancer

78~99

0.675s

17.6m

Staff of Undead Banishment

52~83

0.675s

16m

Talus's Crystalline Staff

62~115

0.675s

17.6m

When Stunned, trigger Petrification: Freeze for 1s to protect yourself. Cooldown 60s

Toublek's Shattering Quarterstaff

84~106

0.709s

17.6m

Magic, Melee, and Ranged Critical Hit Chances 20 ▲ per 1m of distance between you and the target

Twisted Staff

29~47

0.675s

19.2m