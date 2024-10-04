In Throne And Liberty, there are 7 weapon classes to choose from. As there are no character classes in this MMORPG, the weapons you select ultimately hold this position. They each carry their own traits and abilities that drastically affect your combat style. You will be able to select two of these classes. Therefore, it's important that you pair weapons that widen your combat versatility. Below are the 7 weapon classes you can choose from.
- Sword & Shield
- Greatsword
- Daggers
- Crossbow
- Longbow
- Wand & Tome
- Staff
Sword & Shield
This weapon type offers a careful balance between offense and defense. Furthermore, the shield offers you a measure of crowd control. In combat, you can use the shield to act as a tank and draw enemy aggression from your allies. This weapon type comes with skills that ultimately focus on your defensive posture.
All Sword Skills & Enhancements | Throne And Liberty
Up your sword combat game with these skills
Below you will find a comprehensive listing of all Swords available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific weapon for further details.
|
Icon
|
Damage
|
Attack Speed
|
Range
|
Unique Skill
|
Ahzreil's Siphoning Sword
|
60~115
|
0.605s
|
2.5m
|
Restores 8 Stamina whenever attacking with Shield Throw. Restores up to 5 times per skill cast.
|
Arena Sword
|
19~34
|
0.522s
|
2.75m
|
Blade of the Resistance
|
38~68
|
0.605s
|
2.75m
|
Chernobog's Blade of Beheading
|
53~98
|
0.578s
|
2.5m
|
Blocking a melee attack decreases the attacker's Move and Attack Speed by 30% for 3s and applies Sleep: Curse for the next 3s (6s for monsters). Cooldown 30s.
|
Cornelius's Animated Edge
|
58~106
|
0.632s
|
2.75m
|
Forged Iron Sword
|
19~35
|
0.55s
|
2.5m
|
Forgotten Sword
|
19~35
|
0.55s
|
2.5m
|
Golem Shattering Sword
|
42~60
|
0.55s
|
2.5m
|
Heroic Blade of the Resistance
|
38~70
|
0.468s
|
2.5m
|
Karnix's Netherblade
|
46~85
|
0.522s
|
2.5m
|
Manasteel Sword
|
22~41
|
0.55s
|
2.5m
|
Nirma's Sword of Echoes
|
58~106
|
0.632s
|
2.75m
|
On Shield Strike, Stun the target for 0.3s
|
Pathfinder Blade
|
20~36
|
0.522s
|
2.5m
|
Queen Bellandir's Languishing Blade
|
54~97
|
0.605s
|
2.5m
|
Creates 5m radius of Quicksand on the spot where Annihilating Slash was used. Quicksand decreases enemy Movement Speed by 60% and has a 70% chance to apply Collision: Pull to enemies within the radius when it disappears after 2s. Cooldown 34s
|
Reforged Sword
|
19~35
|
0.55s
|
2.5m
|
Resonance Blade
|
36~67
|
0.522s
|
2.5m
|
Hitting with a Sword has a(n) 15% chance to inflict Weaken: Curse, decreasing Magic, Melee, and Ranged Hit Chances by 30 for 3s.
|
Sharpened Sword
|
18~33
|
0.522s
|
2.5m
|
Sparring Sword
|
19~35
|
0.55s
|
2.5m
|
Standard Issue Longsword
|
25~45
|
0.578s
|
2.5m
|
Sword of Striking
|
30~56
|
0.495s
|
2.5m
|
Sword of Undead Vanquishing
|
36~59
|
0.522s
|
2.5m