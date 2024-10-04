In Throne And Liberty, there are 7 weapon classes to choose from. As there are no character classes in this MMORPG, the weapons you select ultimately hold this position. They each carry their own traits and abilities that drastically affect your combat style. You will be able to select two of these classes. Therefore, it's important that you pair weapons that widen your combat versatility. Below are the 7 weapon classes you can choose from.

  • Sword & Shield
  • Greatsword
  • Daggers
  • Crossbow
  • Longbow
  • Wand & Tome
  • Staff

Sword & Shield

This weapon type offers a careful balance between offense and defense. Furthermore, the shield offers you a measure of crowd control. In combat, you can use the shield to act as a tank and draw enemy aggression from your allies. This weapon type comes with skills that ultimately focus on your defensive posture.

Below you will find a comprehensive listing of all Swords available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific weapon for further details.

Icon

Damage

Attack Speed

Range

Unique Skill

Ahzreil's Siphoning Sword

60~115

0.605s

2.5m

Restores 8 Stamina whenever attacking with Shield Throw. Restores up to 5 times per skill cast.

Arena Sword

19~34

0.522s

2.75m

Blade of the Resistance

38~68

0.605s

2.75m

Chernobog's Blade of Beheading

53~98

0.578s

2.5m

Blocking a melee attack decreases the attacker's Move and Attack Speed by 30% for 3s and applies Sleep: Curse for the next 3s (6s for monsters). Cooldown 30s.

Cornelius's Animated Edge

58~106

0.632s

2.75m

Forged Iron Sword

19~35

0.55s

2.5m

Forgotten Sword

19~35

0.55s

2.5m

Golem Shattering Sword

42~60

0.55s

2.5m

Heroic Blade of the Resistance

38~70

0.468s

2.5m

Karnix's Netherblade

46~85

0.522s

2.5m

Manasteel Sword

22~41

0.55s

2.5m

Nirma's Sword of Echoes

58~106

0.632s

2.75m

On Shield Strike, Stun the target for 0.3s

Pathfinder Blade

20~36

0.522s

2.5m

Queen Bellandir's Languishing Blade

54~97

0.605s

2.5m

Creates 5m radius of Quicksand on the spot where Annihilating Slash was used. Quicksand decreases enemy Movement Speed by 60% and has a 70% chance to apply Collision: Pull to enemies within the radius when it disappears after 2s. Cooldown 34s

Reforged Sword

19~35

0.55s

2.5m

Resonance Blade

36~67

0.522s

2.5m

Hitting with a Sword has a(n) 15% chance to inflict Weaken: Curse, decreasing Magic, Melee, and Ranged Hit Chances by 30 for 3s.

Sharpened Sword

18~33

0.522s

2.5m

Sparring Sword

19~35

0.55s

2.5m

Standard Issue Longsword

25~45

0.578s

2.5m

Sword of Striking

30~56

0.495s

2.5m

Sword of Undead Vanquishing

36~59

0.522s

2.5m