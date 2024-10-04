In Throne And Liberty, there are 7 weapon classes to choose from. As there are no character classes in this MMORPG, the weapons you select ultimately hold this position. They each carry their own traits and abilities that drastically affect your combat style. You will be able to select two of these classes. Therefore, it's important that you pair weapons that widen your combat versatility. Below are the 7 weapon classes you can choose from.

Sword & Shield

Greatsword

Daggers

Crossbow

Longbow

Wand & Tome

Staff

This weapon type offers a careful balance between offense and defense. Furthermore, the shield offers you a measure of crowd control. In combat, you can use the shield to act as a tank and draw enemy aggression from your allies. This weapon type comes with skills that ultimately focus on your defensive posture.

Below you will find a comprehensive listing of all Swords available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific weapon for further details.