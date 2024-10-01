In Throne And Liberty, combat strategy and the weapons you equip play a major role in your overall success. While there aren't exactly classes in this MMORPG, there are weapons that almost act as classes coming with their own unique skills and enhancements.

Skills

Skills come in all varieties. However, they're particularly segregated by these three categories:

These skills have actionable offensive abilities in combat. Passive: These skills offer ongoing stat boosts.

These skills offer ongoing stat boosts. Defensive: These skills provide a greater measure of defense, or added defensive abilities: such as parrying.

It's important to pair skills to create a potent build that'll help you achieve your goals. For instance, your passive skills can bolster specific active skills when equipped together. Also, you can unlock skills at various levels.

Skill Enhancements

Each skill can be boosted for a cost. This cost comes in the form of Skill Specialization Points that you earn as you level up. You can expend these points on various enhancements or "specialization effects" for a given skill. Each enhancement comes with a specific cost. So, choose wisely.

All Wand Skills & Skill Enhancements

In battle, wands will grant you a modicum of safety through ranged attacks. The wand also offers great support and is considered a top choice for players who want to play in a support role or as a healer. Wands don't typically offer heavy damage striking capabilities which is the weapon's primary drawback.

Below, you will find all Skills and their associated enhancements for the dagger. However, over the tag for additional information on each.

Active

Level Unlocked Skill Enhancement Cost 1 Magic Orb (Staff) 1 Touch of Despair Radius Increased (Touch of Despair) 5 Effect Duration ▲ (Touch of Despair) 5 Curse (Touch of Despair) 7 1 Corrupted Magic Circle Decaying Touch (Corrupted Magic Circle) 7 Rotten Swamp (Corrupted Magic Circle) 7 Additional Damage (Corrupted Magic Circle) 5 1 Curse Explosion Dark Explosion (Curse Explosion) 7 Damaged Increased (Curse Explosion) 5 Focus Target (Curse Explosion) 5 1 Swift Healing Healing Transfers (Swift Healing) 10 Consecutive Use (Swift Healing) 7 Skill Distance Increased (Swift Healing) 3 Mana Recovery (Swift Healing) 5 9 Cursed Nightmare Deep Sleep (Cursed Nightmare) 5 Enhanced Nightmare (Cursed Nightmare) 5 Enhanced Mire (Cursed Nightmare) 5 15 Clay's Salvation Janice's Rage (Clay's Salvation) 7 Weaken Removal (Clay's Salvation) 5 Radius Increased (Clay's Salvation) 3 18 Time for Punishment Enchanting Time (Time for Punishment) 7 Effect Duration ▲ (Time for Punishment) 5 Burning Time (Time for Punishment) 5 24 Karmic Haze Unlucky Clock (Karmic Haze) 5 Radius Increased (Karmic Haze) 5 Additional Damage (Karmic Haze) 5 30 Blessed Barrier Fighting Spirit Barrier (Blessed Barrier) 7 Targets Expanded (Blessed Barrier) 7 Duration Increased (Blessed Barrier) 5 36 Invincible Wall Targets Expanded (Invincible Wall) 7 Skill Distance Increased (Invincible Wall) 3 50 Fountain of Life Mana Recovery (Fountain of Life) 5 Radius Increased (Fountain of Life) 5 Effect Duration ▲ (Fountain of Life) 7 50 Ray of Disaster Targets Expanded (Ray of Disaster) 7 Movement Speed Slowed (Ray of Disaster) 5 Cooldown ▼ (Ray of Disaster) 3 Concentration Effect Time (Ray of Disaster) 5

Passive

Level Unlocked Skill 3 Full of Corruption 6 Devotion and Emptiness 12 Wraith's Beckon 21 Vampiric Contract 27 Noble Revival 33 Saint's Oath 39 Selfless Soul

Defensive