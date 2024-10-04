In Throne And Liberty, there are 7 weapon classes to choose from. As there are no character classes in this MMORPG, the weapons you select ultimately hold this position. They each carry their own traits and abilities that drastically affect your combat style. You will be able to select two of these classes. Therefore, it's important that you pair weapons that widen your combat versatility. Below are the 7 weapon classes you can choose from.

Wands

A wand offers an alternate ranged option for those who don't want to get up-close and personal. However, magic is often more beneficial as support for healing. Skills offer stat buffs and that will bolster your magic damage and apply curses that aid allies in combat.

Below you will find a comprehensive listing of all Swords available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific weapon for further details.

Icon

Damage

Attack Speed

Range

Unique Skill

Divine Wand

27~43

0.525s

14m

Driftwood Wand

19~34

0.5s

14m

Excavator's Mysterious Scepter

49~89

0.5s

14m

Additional 380 Health heal per 6s when using Swift Healing skills on allies with 40% or lower Health. Cooldown 30s

Forgotten Wand

19~34

0.5s

14m

Golem Sundering Wand

39~62

0.5s

14m

Heroic Scepter of the Resistance

42~69

0.45s

15.4m

Inquisition Rod

21~39

0.5s

15.4m

Lequirus's Coveted Tome

45~82

0.475s

14m

When your Health goes below 20%, Stealth for 3s. Cooldown 120s.

Moonglow Rod

20~36

0.475s

14m

Mystwood Wand

18~32

0.475s

14m

Petrified Wand

19~34

0.5s

14m

Rod of Undead Dismissal

38~54

0.475s

14m

Sacred Manuscript

36~65

0.425s

15.4m

Scepter of the Resistance

35~64

0.525s

16.8m

Shaikal's Mindfire Scepter

42~69

0.45s

15.4m

On hit, applies Current Mana 40 ▼ to the target. Cooldown 3s

Stalwart Wand

22~41

0.5s

14m

Tevent's Grasp of Withering

50~93

0.55s

16.8m

Applying Curse has a 15% chance of applying Weaken: Curse, which deals 35% of Base Damage over time every s for 30s

Tome of Proximate Remedy

64~94

0.5s

7m

Treant Twig

33~54

0.475s

15.4m

Wand of Skyward Blessing

34~62

0.5s

15.4m

While Gigantrite's Blessing is active, Recovery Skills cooldown 40% ▼

World Tree Wand

19~34

0.5s

14m