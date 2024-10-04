In Throne And Liberty, there are 7 weapon classes to choose from. As there are no character classes in this MMORPG, the weapons you select ultimately hold this position. They each carry their own traits and abilities that drastically affect your combat style. You will be able to select two of these classes. Therefore, it's important that you pair weapons that widen your combat versatility. Below are the 7 weapon classes you can choose from.
Wands
A wand offers an alternate ranged option for those who don't want to get up-close and personal. However, magic is often more beneficial as support for healing. Skills offer stat buffs and that will bolster your magic damage and apply curses that aid allies in combat.
Below you will find a comprehensive listing of all Swords available in Throne And Liberty. Hover over a specific weapon for further details.
|
Icon
|
Damage
|
Attack Speed
|
Range
|
Unique Skill
|
Divine Wand
|
27~43
|
0.525s
|
14m
|
Driftwood Wand
|
19~34
|
0.5s
|
14m
|
Excavator's Mysterious Scepter
|
49~89
|
0.5s
|
14m
|
Additional 380 Health heal per 6s when using Swift Healing skills on allies with 40% or lower Health. Cooldown 30s
|
Forgotten Wand
|
19~34
|
0.5s
|
14m
|
Golem Sundering Wand
|
39~62
|
0.5s
|
14m
|
Heroic Scepter of the Resistance
|
42~69
|
0.45s
|
15.4m
|
Inquisition Rod
|
21~39
|
0.5s
|
15.4m
|
Lequirus's Coveted Tome
|
45~82
|
0.475s
|
14m
|
When your Health goes below 20%, Stealth for 3s. Cooldown 120s.
|
Moonglow Rod
|
20~36
|
0.475s
|
14m
|
Mystwood Wand
|
18~32
|
0.475s
|
14m
|
Petrified Wand
|
19~34
|
0.5s
|
14m
|
Rod of Undead Dismissal
|
38~54
|
0.475s
|
14m
|
Sacred Manuscript
|
36~65
|
0.425s
|
15.4m
|
Scepter of the Resistance
|
35~64
|
0.525s
|
16.8m
|
Shaikal's Mindfire Scepter
|
42~69
|
0.45s
|
15.4m
|
On hit, applies Current Mana 40 ▼ to the target. Cooldown 3s
|
Stalwart Wand
|
22~41
|
0.5s
|
14m
|
Tevent's Grasp of Withering
|
50~93
|
0.55s
|
16.8m
|
Applying Curse has a 15% chance of applying Weaken: Curse, which deals 35% of Base Damage over time every s for 30s
|
Tome of Proximate Remedy
|
64~94
|
0.5s
|
7m
|
Treant Twig
|
33~54
|
0.475s
|
15.4m
|
Wand of Skyward Blessing
|
34~62
|
0.5s
|
15.4m
|
While Gigantrite's Blessing is active, Recovery Skills cooldown 40% ▼
|
World Tree Wand
|
19~34
|
0.5s
|
14m