Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Throne And Liberty database! This MMORPG, now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S is a free-to-play title that focuses on player progression and guild-centric play. There's plenty of adventure to be had, both PvP and PvE, in the world of Solisium. So, whether you're angling to join the fray in large-scale PvP battles or tackle narrative-driven quests, we've got a comprehensive look at all the items, gear, weapons, and skills that you can curate as you progress.

Related Review: Throne and Liberty Hardcore Gamer dives into Throne and Liberty and dissects the MMO's assets.

Of course, this is an ongoing online MMORPG. Therefore, our work here will continually be updated as more data becomes available. So, be sure to check back regularly. Below is a list of links for different elements of the game. Click on a specific link for a listing of items within that category.

Weapons

Skills & Skill Enhancements

Armor

Accessories