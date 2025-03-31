Throne and Liberty goes out of its way not to limit players when it comes to creating their perfect build. You can mix and match on the fly to suit your needs. Some classes do work out better for certain situations, like PvP and PvE.

Related Throne and Liberty: 10 Tips and Tricks We Wish We Knew Sooner Whether you’re hunting for legendary loot, or want to dominate the battlefield, these tips will transform how you play Throne and Liberty.

The best way to find out what works is honestly to experiment with different weapon combos. However, these classes in Throne and Liberty have a certain draw to them that makes them stand out as some of the best.

8 Ravager

Greatsword + Dagger

When you bring out the Greatsword in Throne and Liberty, you already know you’re creating one of the best classes for sheer damage. It has remarkable AoE damage, but what we appreciate the most about this combo is that the weapons make up for each other’s weaknesses. The Dagger lacks any survival skills, but the Greatsword improves your durability.

On the other hand, the Greatsword isn’t very mobile, but the Dagger is undeniably the most agile weapon. Put these together and you’ll see a reliable build with good defensive skills and burst damage abilities.

7 Mage

Staff + Wand and Tome

Being a Mage is a solid way to get a class that focuses on attack, yet has extra support ready when needed. You can help keep everyone alive in PvE while also laying down some useful damage. Now, you shouldn’t focus all of your points on the support aspect as it won’t always be needed. Occasionally, debuffing enemies as needed or providing buffs and heals to teammates works out well.

Most of the time, you’ll be laying out AoE damage. With the proper setup of heals and DPS, you can alternate between healing and damaging. This allows you to keep a close eye on teammates without neglecting your own enemies.

6 Spellblade

Staff + Dagger