Thrustmaster is bringing a new wheel rim attachment that provides a versatile design. This 12.6 inch diameter wheel attachment is a standalone accessory that's part of the new EVO Racing range. The EVO Racing 32R Leather will launch on May 2 with pre-orders available now. The wheel features long and curved paddle shifters for easy accessibility when racing. Players can expect 25 action buttons in total. These include four rotary encoders and an ergonomic D-pad. More so, the EVO Racing 32R Leather offers seven LEDs to display RPM and racing information.

EVO Racing Range

The EVO Racing 32R officially ushers in Thrustmaster's EVO Racing range which is comprised of its own ecosystem that's centered around its detachable hub. This can be combined with new wheel rims and paddleshifters of different shapes and sizes. These will be available at a later date as the range progresses. For this wheel, Thrustmaster is including two Quick Release holders as it will be compatible with all existing and future Thrustmaster Force Feedback racing wheel bases for PlayStation, Xbox Series/One and PC.

Wheel Descriptions

While the EVO Racing 32R Leather measures a round diameter of 12.6 inches (which was preferably crafted for Rally Stages), the wheel comes with a slim and lightweight leather-wrapped rim for exceptional comfort and feeling. The wheel will also feature customizable thumb button modules for optimal grip and control as it's paired with brushed aluminum for longevity and quality. The leather is also embellished with yellow kryptomite stitching for a modern look and a distinctive touch to the look. The EVO Racing 32R will embody a premium design that combines performance, comfort and visually-appealing aesthetics. It also weighs in at just under three pounds, which helps add to the detachable portability of the wheel rim.

The EVO Racing 32R Leather will retail for $299.99. While the EVO Racing range begins with this, Thrustmaster has recently offered a 599XX EVO 30 Wheel Add-On that mimics the official Ferrari wheel. Thrustmaster offers a variety of racing wheel and base options to suit anyone's needs for racing, whether it be pure beginner or thorough enthusiast. The EVO Racing range will open up further possibilities for sim racers as it seems Thrustmaster wants to make interchangeable wheels based on the type of racing the players competes in. While the EVO Racing 32R has been hinted at being best for rally racing, it should also be suitable in other racing games.