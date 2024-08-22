Key Takeaways Lost in Random: The Eternal Die is a sequel to the 2021 game Lost in Random, now taking the form of an isometric roguelike action game.

Remember Lost in Random? It was a third-person action-adventure game from 2021, centered around a young girl trying to rescue her sister from an evil queen in a world where everything was up to chance. It was a unique concept, one that has in impressive style, fun gameplay with touches of deck-building elements, and an incredibly creative world that was just begging for future games that take place within it. Well, a sequel called Lost in Random: The Eternal Die was just announced at Gamescom, and now the series has found a way to expand its world while also increasing the randomness, as this new game is now an isometric roguelike action game with randomly generated levels, as seen in the announcement trailer at the link here.

Roll the Bones

Without going into any major spoilers for the first game, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die sees players stepping into the shoes of Aleksandra, the now-former Queen of Random. Aleksandra and her own dice companion, Fortune, are now trapped inside of the titular Eternal Die, now fighting to make it through a labyrinth based around traditional tabletop games in order to stop the evil Storyteller, who is planning their final chapter. Getting through requires all of their skills, as well as all the treasures and relics that Aleksandra can find within that can help give her a boost. But with the gameplay taking a roguelike turn, expect there to be several attempts to try and conquer the labyrinth as you die over and over again, heading back to the Sanctuary hub each time, until you hit upon the correct blend of strategy and chance to make it through...also, this writer only now just realized the title's play on words that comes with the new genre shift.

Again, it is a rather notable change from the first entry's core gameplay, at least on the surface (not to mention a bit of a change in development, now being handled by Thunderful Development in general after Zoink was merged with them), but one that definitely looks like it could be more than a worthy successor, one that still has a lot of creative dice-based action and the unique style and wild characters that the previous games was known for. Lost in Random: The Eternal Die is due out next year for all major platforms, when we'll see just if this extra dose of random chaos makes for another winning game.