Even though atfirst glancesome characters in Palworld remind you of Pokémon,it’sa wilder ride.One minuteyou’retaming adorable Pals and the nextyou’rebattling off ruthless poachers or scrambling to keep your base from falling apart.It’seasy to feel overwhelmed, especially ifyou'renew to the game or venturing into uncharted territories.

You need these tips to make your Palworld journey smoother,smarterandway more fun. From knowing which Pals to prioritize early on to knowing what to do when things go south, these tips will save you countless hours of trial and error.

10 Catch 10 Pals to Level Up

When you capture Pals, you earn XP for each successful catch. The game rewards extra XP for catching multiples of the same Pal, with a massive bonus unlocked when youcatchyour tenth.Thiscan boost you by an entire level early in the game. The XP benefits taper off after the 10th catch, however, soit’sbest to move on to another type of Pal once you hit this milestone.

To find Pals, identify locations where the same Pal type spawns frequently. These areas are ideal for farming your 10 Pals. Early game areas like the Plateau of Beginnings aregreatstarting points.

9 You Can Revive a Pal

One cool thing about Palworld is that you can revive incapacitated Pals on your team. WhenaPal'shealth hits zero, itdoesn’tdie permanently. Instead, it becomes"incapacitated,"marked with a red background on its icon. Incapacitated Pals can no longer participate in battles or perform tasks in your base.

To bring them back to action,you’llneed to revive them. To do this, just put the Pal in your Palbox and wait for about ten minutes of in-game time. Once the timer expires, the Pal is fully healed and ready to return to your team or base duties.

8 Feed Your Pals Baked Berries and Jam-Filled Bun

Feeding your Palsjustraw berries gives them adequatenutrition,but no sanity. The trick is to feed them baked berries. Well-fed Pals perform betterwhen it comes tofarming, crafting or defending your base.Youcan also prepare jam-filled buns for your Pals.

They give better sanity than baked berriesandyoujustneed flour and berries to prepare them.Other ways to restore sanityarebysleeping, relaxing in hot springsortaking medicine.Feeding your Pals these carefully-crafted foods is not just about keeping them alive --it'sabout making sure they thrive. Happy Pals lead to a happy base!

7 Don’t Repair All Damaged Items at Once

In Palworld, you can repair all damaged items at once using the Repair Bench, a feature designed for convenience. But while this option might seem appealing,it’snot always the most-efficient strategy. Repairing items in Palworld consumes resources like wood, stone or other crafting materials.

The costforrepairs is proportional to theitem’slevel of damage. If you repair items unnecessarily -- like those with minor wear --you’rewasting valuable resources that couldbe better usedelsewhere, such as crafting or upgrading new gear​. Only repair tools, weapons or armor that you rely on daily. Let lightly-damaged gear wait untilit’struly in need.

6 Use Respawn to Escape Tight Situations

Respawning in Palworldisn'tjust a"back-from-the-dead"mechanic --it’sa strategic tool to escape tricky situations.If you find yourself stuck in terrain, surrounded by enemiesorsimplyneed a quick reset, you can choose the Respawn option from thegame'smenu.

But bear in mind that inNormalMode or anything above,you’lldrop your equipment and resources at the death location.To recover them,you must return to the spot and pick up your loot bag​.

5 Get Guns as Soon as Possible

Youwon’tbe able to unlock guns until you're further into the game, but they'reusefulandsoyou need to as soon as possible.You can find guns in places like the No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary, where chests have a good chance of dropping a Handgun Schematic.

You can also buy a makeshift handgun from a merchant inFisherman'sPoint -- this way youdon’thave to craft a gun. Itdoesn’tcome cheap, though, soyou'llneed toaccumulate sufficient funds to get it.

4 Use the Breeding Farm to Create Your Desired Pal

You can get stronger Pals and create unique combinationsthat areunavailable in the wild by breeding Pals. You shouldcreatePals with ideal traits and abilities by selecting parents with complementary strengths.

To breed Pals, youneed toreach level 19 and construct a breeding farm.Theywill also have to make Cake,which isthemainbreeding catalyst. Andfinallyto breed a particular Pal, you need to assign parent Pals to the Breeding Farm. For a Pal like Anubis,however, who’sgood at mining and handiwork, you need to assign Penking and Bushi parents to the breeding farm.

3 Farm Hundreds of Arrows to Level Up for Base Pals

When Pals engage in crafting activities, they earn experience points (EXP),which contributeto leveling up. Crafting arrows is a straightforward and resource-efficient task that allows Pals to gain EXP steadily.

To farm arrows, build multiple workbenches within your base.Allocate Pals withHandiworkskillto these workbenches.The higher their Handiwork level, the more efficient they will be in crafting. Once your Pals start working, you can do something else with your free time while they finish the job.

2 Get as Much Ore as Possible

You mightnothavemuchuse for ores in the early stages of the game, but as youprogressyou'll realize they're invaluable.You needores to make ingots, whichare usedtomakedurable weapons. Alsobuildingstrongerbases and high-level defensesoftencalls for ingots rather than raw ores.

To make ore farming easier,automationis the way to go.By setting up an efficient mining base,you can minimize manual effort and maximize output.Find ore-rich spots and set up a Palbox at the center of the ore cluster. You can recruit excellent mining Pals like Digtoise, Dumud and Tombat toget the job done.

1 Increase Your Stats with Statue of Power

Statues of Power let you boost the base stats of your Pals (such as Health, Attack, Defense and Work Speed). They also increase your Capture Power, which means catching wild pals will be easier, but the best thing about Statues of Power is that stat upgrades are permanent.

Statues of Powerare scatteredacross the map, but you can also craft one if you unlock it as a Tier 6 technology. To build one, you'll need 20 Stone and 10PaldiumFragments. Once youhave access toa statue, interact with it to bring up the enhancement menu. BoostingaPal’sstats requires Small, Medium or Large Pal Souls, depending on thelevel of the upgrade.