Over the years, I've used many monitors while gaming, and the technology has advanced significantly. Recently, Titan Army reached out to offer up their Titan Army N32SQ Plus Curved Gaming Monitor. I spent a week conquering the gaming world with my sleek new curved Titan Army before sharing my thoughts.

Titan Army N32SQ Plus Curved Gaming Monitor Specs

Feature Specification Screen Size 32 inches Type Curved Gaming Monitor Resolution 2K 1440p Refresh Rate 144Hz Resolution (pixels) QHD 2560 x 1440 Curvature 1500R Panel Type Frameless VA Adaptive Sync Yes Color Coverage 95% DCI-P3 Mount Compatibility VESA Eye Care Technology Low Blue Light Adjustability Tilt Ports HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4 Model N32SQ Plus

Close

Design

The design of the Titan Army N32SQ Plus Curved Gaming Monitor I would describe as sleek and modern, setting it apart from traditional non-gaming flat monitors. The 1500R curvature was a standout feature for me, and created a wraparound effect that enhanced my immersion and made my gameplay satisfying compared to my old monitor. The curvature aligns well with the natural field of view (FOV), making long gaming sessions more comfortable and reduced my need for too much head movement.

The 32-inch screen size is perfect, and provided much needed real estate for both gaming and work tasks. This specific size struck a solid balance and offered an expansive view without overwhelming the desk space. The frameless VA panel contributed to a seamless and generally uninterrupted visual experience, adding to the monitor's overall aesthetic appeal.

Connectivity

Connectivity went without issue from the moment I plugged it in with the addition of HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 ports. These worked flawlessly during my testing and there is not much to report on. These ports ensure compatibility with a wide range of devices, making it easy to switch between gaming consoles, PCs, and other peripherals without any hassle.

Eye Strain

The design also certainly prioritizes eye comfort with its Low Blue Light Eye Care Technology. This feature significantly reduces blue light emissions (never realized this was a thing), which causes eye strain and fatigue during extended use. After extended gaming sessions, I noticed a marked reduction in eye strain and overall fatigue, though it's important to acknowledge that multiple factors contribute to how I feel after playing video games.

Related What Makes a Gamer Hardcore? In your opinion, what makes a gamer truly hardcore? Is it time spent playing games? Reaching a certain level in an MMO? Defeating difficult levels and bosses? Ranking high in a ranking system against other players? Millions of gamers play in all different ways, and many believe they are "hardcore". So... what is your definition?

Ergonomics

Ergonimicaly, the tilt adjustability feature of the monitor allowed for a personalized setup (for both me and my wife), ensuring that the screen is positioned at the optimal angle for both comfort and performance. The VESA mount compatibility offered further flexibility, and gave me the option to mount the monitor on a wall or an adjustable arm (like my Secretlab) for a more customized and ergonomic setup.

Performance

What was great was that the monitor's 144Hz refresh rate and Adaptive Sync technology played a crucial role in providing a smooth, tear-free gaming experience. Fast-paced games like Counter-Strike require quick reflexes and minimal input lag, and the Titan Army N32SQ Plus delivered on all fronts.

When I was gaming, I noticed a significant improvement in responsiveness and visual clarity compared to my older monitors. The high refresh rate ensured that there was no motion blur, which is essential for maintaining accuracy and precision in competitive gaming. My quick round of Counter-Strike, where I achieved a 9-3 score, was a testament to the monitor's performance capabilities (nothing to do with my skill, I swear)

Overall Assessment: Excellent

At the end of the day, the Titan Army N32SQ Plus was a huge upgrade from my current Dell monitor and delivered on my expectations fully. We will see how the monitor holds up in the long run with all the new Game Launches in 2024.Thank you, Titan Army!

Titan Army on Amazon