After enjoying an incredibly successful launch for Monster Hunter Wilds it seems Capcom is not content to just sit back and let momentum carry things forward. As part of its recent Monster Hunter Wilds showcase, producer Ryozo Tsujimoto announced that the game's first free title update is already only a week away. Rest up now hunters, because it looks like the adventure is just getting started.

Related Review: Monster Hunter Wilds The newest Monster Hunter entry has made its debut with Wilds, but does it improve on what Worlds and Rise gave players?

With Title Update 1, Capcom is adding a fairly decent chunk of content to Monster Hunter Wilds. Not only will hunters have the chance to go after the leviathan Mizutsune, but they'll also be able to encounter Arch-tempered Rey Dau, hang out in a new social space and check out the game's first seasonal event. It's free DLC on a rare scale, and it all starts next week on April 4.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Again, there's a lot coming to Monster Hunter Wilds, but the most exciting addition has to be the reappearance of Mizutsune. Fans could also encounter him in Monster Hunter Rise, so it hasn't been that long. But, it's always fun to see fan-favorite monsters return, right? Once hunters reach rank 21, they can talk to Kanya in the Scarlet Forest in order to take on the mission. Still, they should take care not to just rush in, and Mizutsune has retained his grace and ability to immobilize hunters with his bubbles. After reaching rank 41, hunters also have the opportunity to encounter Tempered Mizutsune.

Mizutsune has retained his grace and ability to immobilize hunters with his bubbles.

Mizutsune isn't the only monster-related change coming in Title Update 1, though. Once hunters get past rank fifty, they'll be able to try out a new event quest wherein they can challenge Arch-tempered Rey Dau. Should they be successful, they'll be rewarded with the ability to forge the new Rey Dau Gamma armor set. Achieving rank fifty will also unlock a new mission to hunt Zoh Shia again. Hunters will be able to encounter it during the Wyvern's Wakening in the ruins of Wyveria and will have the chance to gather more Zoh Shia parts.

Title Update 1 also marks the beginning of the content support cycle, bringing a fresh crop of arena quests, challenge quests and more, once it launches on April 4. The implication is that these will be the first of many, so fans should take care to stay up to date with future updates. Challenge quests and free challenge quests will only appear as limited-time event quests, so make sure not to miss them. As for Arena quests (along with challenge quests), these can be completed alone or with a partner using preset gear.

Free challenge quests will have no restrictions on equipment and will allow groups of up to four hunters, though players can choose to take them on alone if they wish. Also, all of these quests will support cross-platform online multiplayer and support hunters. Achieving high scores and/or good ranks on the Expedition Record Board will earn hunters special pendants. Special armors, cooking ingredients and other prizes will be available too, so hunters are encouraged to try as often as they can.

Hopefully it'll just be enough to get on the board rather than having to hold a spot on it for some pre-determined amount of time.

Along with these new monsters and activities, Title Update 1 also adds the Grand Hub to Monster Hunter Wilds. While hanging out in this new space, hunters can enjoy new mini-games like Barrell Bowling and earn helpful items. Fans can also take in Diva's vocal performances at night, or just hang out anytime and manage their squads via the relocated Squad Information Counter. They'll be able to check out the Expedition Record board here as well. It's basically got everything a hunter could want.

The Grand Hub will also host each season's festival, with the first coming on April 23 and running until May 7. During the festivals, players can enjoy new decorations, different meals and a whole different atmosphere. They'll also be able to get limited-time equipment, gestures and pop-up camp decorations among other things. Alma is also getting a new outfit and a unique quest as part of this, so hunters should keep an eye out for that. Finally, there's another update coming in May, and it will be a collaboration with another Capcom title. Stay tuned for details!