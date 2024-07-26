Key Takeaways Tokyo Xanadu eX+ launches for Nintendo Switch, adding new content like new characters and scenarios for players to enjoy post-game.

Fans of the PS Vita got another win today, as another one of its old exclusives has at last made it onto a modern platform. After about nine years of only being playable on PS Vita hardware, Tokyo Xanadu launches for the Nintendo Switch as “Tokyo Xanadu eX+.” That “ex+” isn’t just for show either, as this new version of the game actually includes a fair amount of new content.

Those familiar with teen JRPGs like Persona 5 or The World Ends With You will be more or less familiar with the basic plot of Tokyo Xanadu eX+. In the Tokyo Xanadu universe, Tokyo was rocked by an absolutely devastating earthquake, which, as one might guess, did more than just destroy the city. It also signaled the appearance of "Eclipse," a shadowy alternate world from which hordes of dangerous creatures started emerging.

Of course, it seems there are very few people actually capable of doing anything about it, leaving the fate of the newly rebuilt city, perhaps even the entire world, in the hands of a small group of high school students. Eclipse isn’t the kids’ only problem, though, as they still have to keep up with their normal high school lives as well.

Fans and newcomers alike can enjoy new characters, scenarios and more in Tokyo Xanadu eX+.

Far from a simple port, Aksys Games saw fit to add quite a bit of new content to the game, the most significant of which probably being the addition of new scenarios to enjoy post-game. Doing these will give fans a chance to get to know their favorite wielders better. There’s even a new character to play as too: White Shroud the Mysterious Knight, who wields terrible strength and the power of light.

Aside from the new character and scenarios, players can enjoy new dungeons filled with different enemies and nasty new bosses to take down. And, once all that is done, they can challenge previously defeated bosses either individually or one after another in the new Boss Battle and Boss Rush modes.

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ is available now both digitally and physically for Nintendo Switch. There’s even a deluxe edition available through the Aksys Online Store that includes the entire soundtrack on a four-CD set.