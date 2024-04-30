Key Takeaways Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition quietly arrives on PC after a decade.

After a decade, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition arrived silently on PC this week. I bet you weren't expecting to read that this year. While the critically-acclaimed 2013 reboot was launched for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360, the updated version was only released for PS4 and Xbox One in 2014. It's interesting how the updated visuals never made it to the PC until now after such a long time.

Something strange about the silent release of this reboot is the fact that it's only available on the Microsoft digital storefront on the PC. With that being said, the Epic Games Store and Steam have the Game of the Year version, which doesn't have visual improvements, but gives players add-on content. On the Microsoft Store, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition includes the visually-enhanced action-adventure title plus bonus and downloadable content from the Xbox 360 version.

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition follows the young and ambitious archeologist, Lara Croft, on her first expedition to the lost kingdom of Yamatai. On her trip across the Dragon's Triangle, the ship she was aboard was struck by a violent storm and stranded the survivors on an isolated island. Lara is completely separated from the others and is forced to survive the great unknown in order to find her lost crew.

The Tomb Raider games are well-known by the video game community, with Lara Croft being acknowledged as one of the most-recognizable video game protagonists. With a fourth installment of the reboot and a Netflix animated TV series, titled Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft in the works, its no surprise that the franchise is making its comeback. This past February, a remaster of the original Tomb Raider I, II and III was released by Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics. The game was met with positive reviews upon its release on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

In terms of the reboot series, 2013's Tomb Raider, 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider and 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider are bundled together on Steam, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.