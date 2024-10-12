Tomb Raider IV-V-VI Remastered is completing the classic era of titles from the original developer Core Design on modern systems. Announced on Friday, this version includes modern controls (or the tank controls if you'd prefer), modern graphics (or retro), and a photo mode that lets you take pictures of Lara's adventures.

Tomb Raider's Last Adventures with Core Design

Tomb Raider IV-V-VI Remastered is heading to the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on February 14, 2025 for $29.99 and is being developed/published by Aspyr.

As the collection's title suggests, the collection includes Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and the PS2 game Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness. The first title has Lara embarking on a quest across Egypt and stopping an ancient prophecy from coming true. Tomb Raider: Chronicles is an odd title as it's a game composed of her past adventures throughout the world we never got to see. It includes new mechanics like stealth and tightrope balancing to change the formula.

Core Design's last game in the series, The Angel of Darkness, has Lara become a fugitive as she's accused of murder. We'll be searching for ancient artifacts to stop a sinister organization from unleashing alchemical disaster across the world. These three games are from 1999, 2000, and 2003. Core Design was then absorbed by Rebellion in 2006. The Tomb Raider series then continued under Crystal Dynamics, who then developed 2007's Tomb Raider Anniversary.

Like the last remastered collection, this set includes modern graphics that improve the environments, characters, and artifacts. Additionally, the camera has been improved and there's smoother movement for Lara's actions. You can opt-in for the original tank-style controls, however, if you want to stick to the original's style. Additionally, there are quality-of-life updates to be found in Tomb Raider IV-V-VI Remastered, such as boss health bars. Just like the last collection of games, there will be trophies and achievements that, according to the press release, nod to "iconic moments from the series."

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Did Well for Embracer Group

It makes sense that this collection has been announced as Tomb Raider I-III Remastered did well for the publisher's owner Embracer Group. "Tomb Raider I-III Remastered and Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor performed well," said the company's Interim Report. As these games laid less of an impact with players back in the day, however, we'll see how this collection does in comparison. Embracer Group seems excited about the future of the IP. In the same Interim Report, it said that "new Tomb Raider stories in streaming and film will allow [them] to further nurture and grow another unique IP, taking it to new heights." The Netflix animated series just launched on October 10 with a 67% Rotten Tomatoes score.