A survivor is born yet again. Today, Prime Video has announced a series order for a live-action Tomb Raider series, with Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge as writer and executive producer.

During a company event in New York (and released via Crystal Dynamics) Prime Video announced it would be ordering a live-action series for the legendary franchise. hot off the heels of their last video game adaptation, Fallout. Crystal Dynamics, the studio behind Tomb Raider, will collaborate with Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video for the show. Furthermore, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the Emmy-winning actress/writer behind projects like Fleabag, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, No Time to Die, and Killing Eve, is set to join as a writer and executive producer. As the series is just starting development, no casting or creatives outside of Waller-Bridge have been confirmed

Speaking on the topic, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, to Crystal Dynamics, said:

“If I could tell my teenage self that this was happening, I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all,"

Meanwhile, Scot Amos, the Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics, said this about the new series:

“Amazon Studios and Amazon Games are incredible collaborators with a massive reach across the globe enabling us to expand our Tomb Raider franchise with multiple new adventures and a shared passion for creating impactful, entertaining, emotional experiences for players and viewers throughout every facet of this universe,” said Scot Amos, Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics. “These timeless stories span all media platforms to meet audiences where they want to engage with Tomb Raider; it's a critical step towards our future with fans everywhere.”

Lara Croft Will Rise

This will mark the third time Lara Croft will be brought into live-action for Hollywood. The first instance was in 2001's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and 2003's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, brought to the screen by Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie. Then, back in 2018, Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander starred in Tomb Raider, adapting the 2013 game of the same name and parts of the Survivor Trilogy.

Furthermore, Netflix is set to debut their Tomb Raider animated series, titled Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, this year with Marvel star Hayley Atwell taking over the role from Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington. The show will take place after the events of 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider and bridge the gap between it and the original Tomb Raider.

Back in late 2022, Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games announced a partnership to develop and publish the next big Tomb Raider game. The game has been quiet since but, with the new series in order, hopefully, fans can expect more about their favorite archeologist soon. In the meantime, a remastered version of Tomb Raider 1, 2, and 3, is available, as well as the entire Survivor Trilogy (2013's Tomb Raider, 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider) on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.