Publisher Activision has announced Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, a next-gen remake of both classic games in the Tony Hawk's series. The game is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on July 11. It'll also be on Game Pass for those who subscribe to the Ultimate and PC plans.

Two Classics Remade

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is a series of skateboarding games that started back in 1999. The first two titles, which were more arcade-oriented, were remade in 2020 with Tony Hawk's 1+ 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. After multiple commercial and critical blunders, the remake was seen as a return to form and featured multiple enhancements such as more tricks and skater options.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 was originally considered a canceled project due to Activision's internal changes. A rating for the game, however, recently showed up on the Singaporean classification board amidst various teases from the company.

With the official announcement now, the company has revealed that the new title rebuilds the original content from the ground up and adds more elements. New skaters, parks, tricks, music and more are some of the reveals in the first trailer.

The playable skater list includes classic options, such as Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Kareem Campbell, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Jamie Thomas, Rune Glifberg and Bob Burnquist. Newcomers Rayssa Leal, Chloe Covell, Jamie Foy, Zion Wright and Yuto Horigome will also be options.

The new game will also feature a revamped edition of the Create-A-Skater and Create-A-Park features. With the latter, it'll be possible to set specific goals and share them with friends as extra challenges. Meanwhile, all the parks now feature streamlined goals to look for within the two-minute time limit and earn in-game money for new apparel and other items. A New Game+ feature will be available to retain character growth and face even harder challenges.

When it comes to stages, some of the parks shown in the video include fan-favorites Alcatraz, Foundry and College. The soundtrack will include classic songs, like Motorhead's Ace of Spades, Adolescents' Amoeba, Gang Starr's Mass Appeal and KRS-One's Outta Here, along with new tracks. The company has also announced that there will be secrets to unlock like usual in the franchise.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will inherit the simple controls from Pro Skater 1+2. With this, the developers hope that the experience will be welcoming for newcomers and hardcore fans alike. The multiplayer modes will allow for up to eight skaters to compete online, and the game will include both returning and new game modes. Players will be able to enjoy them with friends no matter what platform they use, though they will each need an Activision account to do it.

By purchasing the digital deluxe edition of the game in advance, it will be possible to start playing three days earlier. This version of the game includes the DOOM characters Doom Slayer and Revenant as playable skaters. They come with additional songs for the soundtrack, thematic skate decks and apparel for the Create-a-Skater system. These additions can be seen in a separate trailer:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is being developed by Iron Galaxy Studios, whose previous works include the PC port for 1 + 2. More details on the project should be shown in the coming months, as the game gets closer to its release date.