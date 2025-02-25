Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is on its way to PC and consoles, a new listing on the Singaporean classification board system Infocomm Media Development Authority suggests. While Activision has yet to announce the game officially, the company has plans to reveal something on March 4.

Back on the Streets

The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series is a classic sports franchise that has been available on multiple consoles over the years. It all started in 1999 with the first game launching on the original PlayStation and later getting versions for Nintendo 64, Game Boy Color, Dreamcast and even mobile devices after a few years.

The original two games had a remake back in 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 would later be ported to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch as well, and it has been generally regarded as a competent return to such a classic IP. We reviewed the game on PS4 and checked it out again once it was available on current-gen systems, with our writer regarding it as "an even more joyous revisit to one of gaming's most cherished series."

Despite the critical acclaim, the follow-up to the remake, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, was previously regarded as a canceled project. Back in the day, Activision unfortunately scrapped the plans for it as the company wanted to have more divisions focused on Call of Duty production and the development team at Vicarious Visions ended up being absorbed by Blizzard.

Nonetheless, the past few days have indicated that the project could be making a comeback. It all started when professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones declared that he would be in a Tony Hawk game during an interview for Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM. He mentioned that a remaster was about to come out, but this was the first time we heard about such a project.

A few days ago, a banner with the date "03.04.25" appeared on a Call of Duty 6 multiplayer map called Grind, as noted by news site Gematsu. Two facts led people to speculate the remake would be announced: firstly, the date format contains the numbers 3 and 4, which would make it iconic for the reveal; secondly, the skater logo holds a pose that resembles the cover art for THPS4.

The date would later be added to the official Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series web page alongside a countdown with an old-style loading bar getting slowly filled. On the bottom area of the page, there are logos for Activision and development studio Iron Galaxy, who has previously worked on the Steam port for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. The reveal will happen on March 4 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET.

Going by the Singaporean listing, we can expect the game to be available on multiple devices, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. With that, all players who have already bought the first remake collection would be able to continue their exploration of the series using the same system.