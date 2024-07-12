Key Takeaways LEGO games offer a nostalgic and innovative gaming experience, with titles like LEGO Universe and LEGO Builder's Journey breaking boundaries.

For nearly three decades now, the LEGO Company has been releasing at least one LEGO-branded video game per year, ranging from original titles to licensed franchise adaptations, and even crossovers with other hits from the world of gaming. Multiple generations have now grown up playing LEGO games on dozens of different platforms and there's no end in sight for everyone's favorite toy company.

There are over a hundred LEGO games that have been released since 1995, whether it be on PC, console, handheld or mobile. But obviously, some titles are more memorable than others (we'll be honest and admit we completely missed the release of LEGO Legends of Chima: Laval's Journey for the PlayStation Vita), so a look back at the standout games in the franchise is worth the time.

10 LEGO Universe

The first LEGO MMO

An underappreciated and oftentimes forgotten title, LEGO Universe was the LEGO Company's first foray into the MMO space, with a brief run from 2010 to 2012. The family-friendly MMO brought a mix of classic and new themes, dense world-building and character classes, and even brick-building home base customization.

Players could battle enemies, participate in high-octane car races, and collect new gear and LEGO pieces alongside their friends and community members. The game managed to maintain a safe and non-toxic environment so that players of all ages could enjoy their experience, but unfortunately due to low revenue, the servers were permanently shut down in 2012.

9 LEGO Island

The original LEGO game

The very first wide-release LEGO video game was LEGO Island, an open-world action-adventure game released on the PC. LEGO Island featured open-ended and non-linear gameplay, allowing users to play as five different characters while interacting with NPCs, playing mini-games, building and driving vehicles, and freely exploring the island.

It may not seem like much in hindsight, but LEGO Island was an incredibly influential game, introduing thousands of young people to the world of PC gaming when it was released in 1997. The ability to explore a three-dimensional world with that much freedom was a fresh and exciting experience for many players, and is still a charming and nostalgic look at a bygone era of computer games.

8 LEGO Builder’s Journey

A relaxing tale of innovation

Coming out of left field in 2019, LEGO Builder's Journey shocked fans and broke the boundaries for LEGO games in many different ways. With no minifigures, no licensed franchises, no existing LEGO set themes and stunning graphics with ray-tracing and 4K capability, LEGO Builder's Journey defied the norm by making a minimalist artistic statement instead of an explosive and large-scale experience.

With an emotional and moving story, gameplay based around actually building with LEGO, and a gorgeous art style, Builder's Journey is by far the best game in the LEGO franchise in terms of pure artistry. The game was such a hit in its original Apple Arcade debut that it eventually spawned ports to PC and Consoles.

7 LEGO Racers

Create your own winning ride

Before LEGO 2K Drive, we had LEGO Racers: one of the earliest LEGO games and the first racing game in the franchise. With the massive amount of car-related LEGO sets out there (not to mention the Wii-era explosion of kart racing games), it frankly seems strange that it took so long for another major LEGO racing title to release.

LEGO Racers had everything you needed, though: multiple classic LEGO themes to choose from in the form of maps and characters, a character creator for your own LEGO minifigure and even fully customizable cars that players could construct brick-by-brick in-game. In many ways, no LEGO title has properly captured the pure creativity and wonder associated with LEGOs as well as LEGO Racers has since it was released in 1999.

6 LEGO Rock Band

Build your band and jam

The phenomenon of rhythm games like Rock Band and Guitar Hero coincided with the explosion of licensed LEGO games, so the combination of the two in LEGO Rock Band only made sense. Bringing the LEGO franchise's family-friendly tone and light-hearted comedic taste to Rock Band's universally-beloved gameplay system, LEGO Rock Band was a great addition for the millions of players who already owned Rock Band gear.

Players were able to fully customize their LEGO characters, and the game featured the addition of hilarious "boss battle" levels. And, of course, the setlist of available tracks rivaled even the greatest of Rock Band games, with a roster of classic artists like Queen, Elton John, Bon Jovi, the Jackson 5 and Tom Petty all in rotation.

5 LEGO Batman

The Dark Knight gets the LEGO treatment

The first game on the list developed by LEGO game legends Traveler's Tales, LEGO Batman broke barriers by being their first LEGO title featuring an original story (with the franchise obviously being well established). The game introduced several new mechanics, such as changeable costumes for characters that also changed their abilities.

LEGO Batman paved the way for multiple sequels and spin-offs, which delved deeper into the vast catalog of DC Comics characters. It also opened the door for broader franchises to join in on the trend of LEGO video games, with properties like Marvel Comics and LEGO City featured in new LEGO games from Traveler's Tales.

4 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

An adventure across the galaxy

The most ambitious and dense game in the Traveler's Tales LEGO series (let alone the entire LEGO franchise), The Skywalker Saga adapts all nine major Star Wars films in one game while refreshing and reimagining the Traveler's Tales LEGO game formula. With an open-world system, random encounters, multiple planets to explore and new space battles, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was a totally new kind of LEGO experience.

Star Wars fans are treated to not only nine separate campaigns, but also over 350 playable characters, more than 60 flyable starships and a staggering 1,166 Kyber Bricks to collect. There are also multiple DLCs for the game, implementing characters and vehicles from other stories in the Star Wars franchise, like The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch.

3 LEGO Harry Potter Collection

The boy who lived…

Bringing together the two previously-released LEGO Harry Potter games into one title, the LEGO Harry Potter Collection is the ultimate video game experience for fans of the Harry Potter books and films. Spanning all seven stories, the game brings the most iconic moments in LEGO Harry Potter to life (or whatever the LEGO equivalent of life is) while also implementing major new mechanics to Traveler's Tales' formula.

The LEGO Harry Potter games were the first in the series to introduce split-screen gameplay, and brought in a new seamless style of gameplay structure with the addition of an explorable Hogwarts Castle. LEGO Harry Potter also featured a spell-casting system, allowing players to use a variety of different unlockable abilities with the same character via a weapon-wheel function.

2 LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

“It belongs in a museum!”

Debuting just weeks after the poorly-received Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull's theatrical release, Traveler's Tales' LEGO Indiana Jones served as a reminder to disappointed fans of how great the original trilogy of films was. Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom and The Last Crusade are all recreated in charming LEGO perfection, conveying iconic scenes and sequences without gore or dialogue.

While it does follow the same format as its LEGO Star Wars predecessors, LEGO Indiana Jones brought in new mechanics and proved that the formula could be applied to other franchises, opening the door for games like LEGO Harry Potter and LEGO Batman. The game was so successful and well-received that a sequel featuring levels from Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, as well as redesigned levels of the original trilogy, was released a few years later.

1 LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

May the force be with you!

The two titles that kicked off the insane run of Traveler's Tales LEGO games were LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game and LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy, which are combined into one playable game here in LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga. Traveller's Tales' funny and minimalist adaptations of the original and prequel trilogies of the iconic Star Wars franchise were (and still are) a great treat for any Star Wars fan.

These games were major innovations in the family-friendly game genre, spawning dozens of future licensed LEGO games using the same simple but effective format. They still hold up to this day and LEGO continues to release titles that aim to recapture the magic of these LEGO Star Wars games.