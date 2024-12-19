After revealing our awards during the past several days, the biggest day of them all has finally come. That’s right, it’s the end of the road, folks, and time for us to award our greatest honor: Game of the Year. Both the nominees and winner were not taken lightly, having to exemplify the best of gaming to be named. It was a hard-fought battle, but without further ado, here's our top 10 games of 2024.

10 Balatro

Blueprint, Gros Michel, [Mult]-iplier, the planet Jupiter: these are just some of the seemingly-random nouns whose connotations have well and truly been changed. And it’s the success of Balatro this year that’s a testament not just to the game’s own inert qualities as a game of attraction and influence, but also the unrelenting importance of creators like LocalThunk in this current state of the industry. A single-man “studio” whose humble attitude and approach to game creation -- a project of budding inventiveness -- is the reason why this particular, non-AAA corner of gaming, will continue to thrive. But to say little of the game itself would be to undersell just how truly astonishing a game built around Poker hands has become one of the year’s -- nay, one of the decade’s -- most absorbing titles. From its malleable, evolving runs to its web of varying strategies, to all its meticulous details with visuals and music alike, Balatro rightly earns its place not just as one of the greatest roguelikes and deckbuilders of all time, but alongside the likes of Everhood, Signalis, Void Stranger and UFO 50 as one of gaming’s brightest and most profound examples of small stature producing grand results.

9 Helldivers II

2024 was a disastrous year for live service games. Many were shutdown, many now cling to life and others are still searching for a way to co-exist with the market incumbents. There was really only one live service title that truly blew up in 2024 and it did it by being as original as possible. Helldivers 2 arrived back in February and completely shifted the narrative around how fun, original and engaging a live service title could be. Arrowhead Game Studios successfully took the formula of the original game, reconfigured it to work as a third-person co-op shooter, and released chaos into the world for players to enjoy. There was a lot to set Helldivers 2 apart from its contemporaries (tight and precise shooting mechanics, the humor, the co-op, the consumer-friendly Battle Passes), but what really helped Helldivers 2 standout was simply how fun it was to play. Where other live service games plot how to keep players playing infinitely and then build mechanics around that, Helldivers 2 merely wanted players to have fun. You dive in with your friends, yourself or random players, fight off wildly-dangerous enemies and unleash chaos. Helldivers 2 is that rare live service game that puts you having a blast first, and keeping you playing second, plus it helps it’s fantastic to play. Helldivers 2 isn’t just the best new live service game of 2024, it’s one of the year’s best games.

8 Nine Sols

In a year with outstanding heavy hitters from major publishers, it’d seem natural to label Nine Sols as one of the most pleasant surprises this year, but doing so would ignore the fact that developer Red Candle Games released two impressive games previously (Detention and Devotion) and raised millions of dollars in crowdfunding on its potential. Nine Sols lived up to the potential many saw in it and then some, providing a wholly-unique “Taopunk” setting that combined Taoism with cyberpunk. Featuring beautiful hand-drawn style visuals and an interesting story, the unique action-platforming gameplay of Nine Sols boasts some of the most pure gaming fun of the year. Thanks to a gorgeous soundtrack in the background, Nine Sols is a feast for all the senses and with its recent console releases, there’s no excuse not to delve into its stunning world.

Transpiring across both sides of the Pacific Ocean and in a game world larger than any series entrant thus far, it was evident Infinite Wealth could boast being Ryu Ga Gotoku’s most content-rich entrant in the long-running Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) series to date. A game full of the usual, comical slapstick and over-the-top drama we know and love, Infinite Wealth’s extraordinary delivery lay in its emotional impact. A delivery that was two-fold, thanks to the dual-protag set-up that saw Kasuga Ichiban and Kazuma Kiryu teaming up. Moments such as Ichiban thanking the mother he’d barely knew, or Kiryu’s teary-eyed pleading for forgiveness, are just two of the game’s many highlights. Better still, the ample returning faces from Kiryu’s past making an appearance – in many ways, a fond “thank you” from RGG themselves to the fans, for having stuck with the series this long. For all its gaffes and gala of side activities -- on top of an improved combat system to master -- Infinite Wealth proved once again that Ryu Ga Gotoku know exactly when and how an effective change in mood is needed.

6 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Regardless of one’s personal feelings toward it, Final Fantasy VII is one of the most significant games in history. It catapulted not only the Final Fantasy franchise but RPGs in general out of their niche audience into mainstream popularity. When it was announced that the turn-based classic was going to be turned into a three-part action RPG, the reaction among fans was equal parts skepticism and excitement. Nevertheless, while no remake of such an iconic game will please everyone, the reception to Final Fantasy Remake was generally positive. Hearing the fan reaction, Square Enix doubled down on their approach with Final Fantasy Rebirth, reimagining the story further and improving on virtually every aspect of the experience. Some fans may take issue with the creative liberties that were taken while expanding on the story, but judged on its own merits, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth should not only be counted among the best remakes and sequels, but also among the best games of 2024 in general.

Fantasy is, by far, one of the hardest genres to craft in from scratch. So much work and detail is needed to come up with even just the lore beyond things, let alone the world they inhabit. Therefore, it’s no surprise that ATLUS and Studio Zero’s Metaphor: ReFantazio would be high up in its execution. The difference here is that they didn’t stop there. Katsura Hashino and the team went above and beyond to craft one of the single best RPGs in years, one beholden to that of Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne and Persona 5. From the frenetic turn-based combat, the unique Archetype system, inspiring music, fantastic story and gorgeous graphics, Metaphor: ReFantazio is a classic RPG in the making. If anything, the title certifies ATLUS’ reign in the genre, making them an indomitable force to be reckoned with. Befitting to its premise, Metaphor: ReFantazio is truly fit to rule the land it roams and the crown has never looked as good as it does on their head.

When it was revealed four years ago, Black Myth: Wukong immediately became one of our most anticipated games. While others have tried their hand at adopting the jokester god from ancient Chinese mythology, none have done it better than Game Science. The China-based developer surprised the world with its release of Black Myth in August of this year, creating an action game that took a similar formula to Dark Souls, but turned it on its head, crafting a more linear, but highly-diverse action title. Not only that, but the visual fidelity was out of this world, utilizing Unreal Engine 5, showcasing what current generation of consoles and PCs are capable of. It helped this featured challenging boss fights and some of the best eastern aesthetics in any game to date. Black Myth is just the full package that doesn’t bog itself down with unnecessary fluff.

3 Stellar Blade

SHIFT UP has come out of seemingly nowhere to create one of the best games of 2024. Best known for their mobile shooter, Goddess of Victory: Nikke, this once mobile developer turned their sights to the AAA console market and crafted an experience that’s not too far off from some of the best action games on the market. While people may call it a Nier knockoff purely for its scantily-clad protagonist whose mysterious organization is questionable at best, along with a story that revolves around a similar premise regarding humans, Stellar Blade is much more. It features a highly-diverse combat system, segmented open areas and a huge array of compelling characters to bring the desolate world to life. Whether it’s the visuals, the beautifully-orchestrated soundtrack, the rewarding combat system or the fascinating plotline, Stellar Blade ends up being one of the best action games since Automata.

In a year full of surprises such as Balatro and huge sequels such as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, no one would have thought a third-person shooter based in the Warhammer 40,000 universe would propel itself so far. This is a sequel to a fun, albeit somewhat disjointed, shooter that likened itself to games such as Gears of War, and yet, Sabre Interactive, best known for their support work on ports and remasters, created something we all have craved: mindless fun. Space Marine 2 took everything we love from the Warhammer 40,000 universe and put it into a horde shooter where you’ll be taking down waves of enemies as you make your way to the next objective. It’s a simple format that's done perfectly, creating not only one of the best Warhammer 40,000 games out there, but one that is a must in 2024.

1 Astro Bot

Many titles have tried to capture the whim and whimsy of old-school platformers. All it took is one cute little android mascot and a pension for PlayStation to nail it. As the first full title in the series, Team ASOBI’s Astro Bot is simply about a robot traveling to worlds to find his friends and repair his ship. Yet from the moment you start the title up, there’s a fervent joy and charm that radiates throughout and lasts even after the credits are over. There has never been a game that has captured the spirit of fun quite like Astro Bot has done.

Every moment, whether it’s carefully traversing platforms, vibing to addicting techno beats or finding a Bot from your favorite gaming series, is beautifully done to an almost pristine quality. Boasting an ever-growing love for PlayStation and gaming as a whole, Astro Bot holds a grip on players of all ages and takes them on a nostalgic and exciting thrill ride that, frankly, nobody wants to get off of. There was simply no better way to celebrate PlayStation’s 30th for both the fans and creators. The world loves you Astro, revel (and groove) in your well-deserved spotlight.