R.E.P.O. takes a dark humor approach to the horror game genre, but let’s take the funny out of things momentarily and address what causes our hearts to race: the monsters. There's a healthy variety of monsters roaming at any given time.

The more progress you make, the more enemies you’ll face. Just know though that some stronger monsters can still show up within the first couple of levels, s you’ll have to stay aware of the toughest monsters R.E.P.O. has to offer so you know whether or not you can survive going toe-to-toe with them.

10 Apex Predator

It’s (Not) Just a Cute Duck

HP 150 Damage 10 (up to 30 per second)

It’s a duckling. An adorable, waddling duckling that just about dares you to pick it up. If you do, it’ll be one of the worst mistakes you’ll make because this is the Apex Predator. The moment you touch it, it turns feral, snapping at you for the next ten seconds before returning to the peaceful little duckling.

The problem with this is that it’s tough not to pick it up since it goes out of its way to jump in front of you, especially when grabbing an item. Although it only does 10 damage, it does so 3 times per second. That's potentially 30 HP gone in a second. If it strikes you each time for the 10 seconds it flies around, it will kill you.

9 Upscream

Deadly in a Pack

HP 50 Damage 10

One Upscream is never something to worry too much about. Two Upscreams? Now, we may be feeling the pressure. And if three show up, there’s a good chance you won’t make it. Seeing as they roam in packs, you’re more likely to encounter a couple of them.

An Upscream will grab you, scream and throw you away like trash, dealing minimal damage. A group can chain-damage and chain-stun you. This can continue until you’re dead if you don’t plan accordingly.

8 Bowtie

A Distorted Snowman

HP 100 Damage 5

The Bowtie is the bull in R.E.P.O., easily one of the more difficult monsters thanks to how well it can ragdoll you. When triggered, it screeches and releases a shockwave that sends you (and smaller entities) flying.

This can injure you, hurl you into a pit or even send you into the awaiting arms of another monster. But that’s not all, because once it’s done with that, it’ll charge straight at you with impressive speed, knocking you and nearby items back.

7 Reaper

Avoid the Swinging Arms