Key Takeaways EA releases College Football Defensive Power Rankings for top 25 teams.

Ohio State tops the list with a 96 rating, followed by Georgia and Oregon.

Rankings based on player data, game film, and stats, not overall team ratings.

Today, EA has officially released the Defensive Power Rankings for the top 25 best defenses in College Football 25. The offensive rankings were released earlier today in a separate article. The rankings are based on thousands of players, years of game film, an enormous amount of stats and more. These rankings will most likely cause some ruckus for fans much like the Toughest Places to Play rankings did when they released. That will be linked in this article below. The top 5 will be broken down below with the full list at the end of the article. Again, these aren't the overall ratings for the team, just the defense.

No Transfers, No Problem

Clemson comes in at number five on the rankings with a rating of 90 overall on defense. Under Dabo Swinney, Clemson has had a very good defense for quite some time. Linebacker Barrett Carter and Defensive End T.J. Parker will lead this defense this year having lost some key pieces from last year. They will find out week 1 against Georgia. Clemson gave up 19.9 points per game last year, 24th in the nation.

Tide Doesn't Roll Over

Alabama comes in at number four with a rating of 90. To be fair, five schools all have a rating of 90 as this also includes Notre Dame and Michigan outside of the top five. Last year, Alabama gave up only 18.4 points per game, good enough for 17th in the nation. The defense really carried this team last year until the offense woke up. It really showed up in the SEC Championship and in the College Football Playoff game against Michigan. That game will remain one of the best playoff games in history.

Ducking Touchdowns

Oregon's defense last year was quite stifling, especially in a heavy offensive conference that basically doesn't exist anymore. Oregon scored a lot of points last year and gave up even less with the defense caving to only 17.3 points per game, good enough for 11th in the nation. While they couldn't stifle Washington, there's a lot less offensive power in the Big Ten. The Oregon defense did get poached of a few great players, but others such as Jeffrey Bassa and Jordan Burch will return.

Dawg Down

Georgia will bring a 94 rated defense in College Football 25 coming in at second on the defensive ranking. Combining this with the offensive ranking, most can assume that Georgia will be the highest rated team in the game. Georgia gave up only 16.6 points per game last year, good enough for 9th in the nation. Another top-tier recruiting class specifically on defense will shore this team up for the future. Smael Mondon, Jr. and Malaki Starks will shore up this defense this year.

Columbus Wall

Barstool Sports can't complain anymore that the developers are out to get Ohio State. The Buckeyes are the top ranked defense in the game with a rating of 96. This defense gave up only 11 points per game last year, which was second in the nation. Linebacker Cody Simon and Cornerback Davison Igbinosun will lead this defense this year, which now gets more offensive heavy teams in the Big Ten to put them to the test.

DEFENSIVE POWER RANKINGS

1: Ohio State - 96 OVR

2: Georgia - 94 OVR

3: Oregon - 90 OVR

4: Alabama - 90 OVR

5: Clemson - 90 OVR

6: Notre Dame - 90 OVR

7: Michigan - 90 OVR

8: Texas - 88 OVR

9: Penn State - 88 OVR

10: Utah - 88 OVR

11: Florida State - 88 OVR

12: Oklahoma - 88 OVR

13: Iowa - 88 OVR

14: Virginia Tech - 86 OVR

15: Wisconsin - 86 OVR

16: USC - 86 OVR

17: Auburn - 86 OVR

18: LSU - 84 OVR

19: Texas A&M - 84 OVR

20: Colorado - 84 OVR

21: Oklahoma State - 84 OVR

22: Louisville - 84 OVR

23: North Carolina - 84 OVR

24: Kansas State - 84 OVR

25: Florida - 84 OVR