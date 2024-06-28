Key Takeaways EA releases top 25 overall rated teams in College Football 25.

SEC leads with seven schools, Georgia ranked #1 with a 95 rating.

Big Ten's Ohio State and Oregon rank 2nd and 3rd with 93 overall.

Both the offensive and defensive team ratings have officially been revealed for College Football 25, and people were pretty upset at how EA rated these teams. These are projections based on a ton of film studied and other player factors. EA has now officially released the top 25 overall rated teams in College Football 25. With Patrick Ewers, Travis Hunter and Jalen Milroe all on the cover, one can assume that these three player's teams are going to be represented in the top 25. A good bit of the offensive and defensive ratings were close in the top 25, and the same can be said for the overall ratings.

Conference Breakdown

Out of the top 25 rated schools in College Football 25, the SEC is represented by seven schools. This takes into consideration the new conference realignment this year with schools moving all over the place. Georgia comes in at number one with a rating of 95 while Alabama and Texas are rated at 92. Ironically, Georgia missed the playoffs last year by losing the SEC Championship while Alabama and Texas made it in. That shouldn't be an issue this year with twelve teams. LSU is the next SEC school at 90 overall followed by Texas A&M and Ole Miss at 88. Oklahoma closes out the SEC in the ratings at an 87 overall.

The Big Ten grabs the second and third spots on the chart with Ohio State and Oregon both garnering a 93 overall. Penn State sits at nine offering an 88 overall as well as Michigan with the same rating. The rankings of nine through 25 are really only separated by one rating, so not a ton of diversity across the board. The ACC is headlined by Clemson and Notre Dame (ACC enough) at 90 as well as Florida State at 88. Other notable appearances include Colorado, Wisconsin, NC State, Kansas, Arizona and Iowa all at 87.

TEAM POWER RANKINGS

1: Georgia - 95 OVR

2: Ohio State - 93 OVR

3: Oregon - 93 OVR

4: Alabama - 92 OVR

5: Texas - 92 OVR

6: Clemson - 90 OVR

7: Notre Dame - 90 OVR

8: LSU - 90 OVR

9: Penn State - 88 OVR

10: Utah - 88 OVR

11: Michigan - 88 OVR

12: Florida State - 88 OVR

13: Miami - 88 OVR

14: Texas A&M - 88 OVR

15: Ole Miss - 88 OVR

16: Colorado - 87 OVR

17: Oklahoma - 87 OVR

18: Wisconsin - 87 OVR

19: USC - 87 OVR

20: Virginia Tech - 87 OVR

21: NC State - 87 OVR

22: Kansas - 87 OVR

23: Arizona - 87 OVR

24: Oklahoma State - 87 OVR

25: Iowa - 87 OVR