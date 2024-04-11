Key Takeaways TopSpin 2K25 will feature crossplay for the first time in the franchise, across all online game modes.

Online modes include friendly matches, ranked play in 2K Tour, and through the MyCareer mode.

The MyCareer mode allows you to progress from an unknown player to a tennis legend, with the option to compete against custom players online.

2K has confirmed that TopSpin 2K25 crossplay will be a feature in the upcoming sports game. This is a first for the franchise that's been limited to same console online multiplayer in past entries.

"We're also very excited to announce that all online game modes support crossplay for the first time in the franchise," said 2K's April 10 trailer for 2K TopSpin 2K25. Platforms weren't mentioned at all during the trailer, so it's safe to assume all versions of the game will have this crossplay feature. You'll likely need a 2K account to make this work, though.

TopSpin 2K25 supports crossplay from day one.

The online modes available in the game include:

Online Exhibition - A friendly match with other players around the world. It matches you people that are at your own level.

2K Tour - This online mode is ranked. You'll be playing against other pros on the court and there are objectives to complete to get your score up on the leaderboard.

If you're fed up of losing against online players, you can check out the solo campaign called MyCareer that revolves around your own created player. "You can go from an unknown unranked player in small tournaments all the way to winning grand slams, becoming world No. 1, and a tennis legend in [your] own right playing at the world's most prestigious venues," said the trailer.

Another online mode is actually included in MyCareer. You can go against other custom tennis players to see who's the best. You'll have to upgrade your character along the way, however, as you level up. Hopefully microtransactions won't play a part in the balance. It's not as feature-rich as other 2K titles like the WWE series, but it's a good first swing after a long time of absence.

TopSpin 2K25 releases on April 26 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. Sorry, Switch owners. There's three days of early access if you get a specific edition of the game.