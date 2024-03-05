Aekold Helbrass is a Legendary Hero introduced to Total War: Warhammer 3 alongside the Shadows of Change DLC. The Blue Scribes, the other Legendary Hero that came with the DLC, is arguably a more important addition, but Aekold Helbrass is noteworthy as well. Especially if you’re a Warhammer Fantasy Battles lore buff and know all about the character’s tragic fall to Chaos.

Much like The Blue Scribes, Aekold Helbrass is a cross-faction Legendary Hero that can be recruited by several Chaos-aligned factions. Even though he is heavily associated with Tzeentch, Aekold Helbrass can also be recruited by Daemons of Chaos and Warriors of Chaos factions, including the Warhost of the Apocalypse, Heralds of the Tempest, The Decadent Host, Puppets of Misrule, and the Shadow Legion. Keep reading to find out how to unlock Aekold Helbrass in Warhammer 3.

How To Recruit Aekold Helbrass In Total War: Warhammer 3

Your first order of business is to get your faction’s Legendary Lord to level 12, which will automatically trigger the quest chain A Tale of the True Path. The first part of this quest chain involves constructing a specific military building in one of your settlements. The building you’ll need depends on which faction you’re playing. For Tzeentch, you’ll need the Chapterhouse of Knowledge, for the Daemons of Chaos you’ll need the Monument of Tzeentch, and for the Warriors of Chaos you’ll need the Warriors’ Hall.

Once the required building is up, you’ll trigger part two of the quest chain that requires you to maintain eight Chaos Warriors of Tzeentch, Chaos Warriors of Tzeentch (Halberds), and Chaos Knights of Tzeentch in your armies for at least one turn. You can mix and match those three types of units and you don’t need to have all of them in the same army, so feel free to spread them around if you want. Completing this second objective triggers the third and final part of the chain, which requires you to win a battle against an army of Beastmen. Do that, and Aekold Helbrass is yours.

Aekold Helbrass Skills & Abilities In Warhammer 3

Aekold Helbrass is a strong melee fighter with a penchant for healing and Life magic. His unique trait provides Growth, Casualty Replenishment Rate and cheaper Lore of Life spells to everyone in his vicinity, regardless of whether they’re friends or foes. He also gets a bound AoE healing spell and a passive augment that gives all Chaos Knight and Doom Knight units in his army melee damage reflection.

A couple of other skills worth mentioning include Unlimited Spirit, which increases the Battle Healing Cap and speed of all units in his army while reducing their Vigor, and Brother to Brother, which improves diplomatic relations with Chaos-aligned factions and improves his combat prowess when fighting against The Empire. Finally, Aekold Helbrass gets access to a bound Magic Missile spell that slows down any enemy unit it hits. Aekold Helbrass doesn’t get access to a mount, but he does come with two Unique items known as The Breath of Life and The Windblade.