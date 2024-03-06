Saytang the Watcher is a Legendary Hero introduced to Total War: Warhammer 3 alongside the Shadows of Change DLC. So far, this is the only Legendary Hero in the game available exclusively to Grand Cathay. Aside from him, Grand Cathay only gets access to one more Legendary Hero in the form of Felix, who can also be recruited by all other human factions.

Saytang the Watcher is essentially a supped-up Terracotta Sentinel that comes with a special ranged weapon and various unique skills and abilities. Pound for pound, this is one of the strongest Legendary Heroes in the game, capable of easily decimating entire regiments all by itself. Keep reading to find out how to recruit Saytang the Watcher for your next Grand Cathay playthrough.

How To Recruit Saytang The Watcher In Total War: Warhammer 3

Similar to The Golden Knight, Aekold Helbrass, and some of the other Legendary Heroes available in the game, Saytang the Watcher can be unlocked by completing a short chain quest. In this case, the chain quest triggers automatically as soon as your faction controls three full provinces. Keep in mind that Great Bastion Gates don’t count as provinces for the purposes of this quest. Once you have three provinces under your control, you’ll receive a quest called “Who Watches the Watcher?”, which involves killing 1,500 enemies in battle. Do that, and you’ll unlock the second part of the chain, “Stone Legions.”

To complete “Stone Legions” all you have to do is keep five or more construct units in your armies for at least one turn. You don’t need to have all five of them in the same army, so feel free to spread them around. Eligible units include Jade Lions, Jet Lions, and Terracotta Sentinels. The Green Guardian, the Regiment of Renown version of the Terracotta Sentinel counts as well. Fulfill the quest requirement and Saytang the Watcher will appear next to your faction leader on the next turn.

Saytang The Watcher Skills & Abilities

As you might expect, Saytang the Watcher specializes in buffing other constructs. Among other things, such units receive extra armor, weapon strength, missile strength, melee defense, and upkeep reduction as long as they’re in the same army as the Watcher. Saytang also grants bonuses to other types of units, particularly missile infantry like Peasant Archers and Jade Warrior Crossbowman.

Buffs aside, Saytang the Watcher is a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield and would make a nice addition to any army that could use a massive juggernaut within its ranks. The colossus has a couple of useful abilities like Giant Leap and Wind Bow that significantly increase its destructive capabilities both in melee and at long range. Saytang the Watcher is one of the few Legendary Heroes that doesn’t get access to a mount, although that’s to be expected given the size of this behemoth.